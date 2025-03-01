Alan Shearer Exclusive: Arsenal and Man City errors have handed title to Liverpool

Liverpool are cruising to the Premier League title

Champions League qualification is the key battle now

Salah will be loss to English football if he goes this summer

Arteta will be in trouble if he doesn't sign a striker

Wrap Alexander Isak in cotton wool for EFL Cup final

Rivals failed to challenge brilliant Liverpool

Incredibly, Liverpool have only lost once this season, which was the home game against Nottingham Forest. That tells you that, with 10 games left to play, the Reds have been very strong.

Even when they haven't played well, they've found a way to win, which has been a great trait of all the teams who have won the Premier League. You have to do that if you're going to finish top.

In the main, Liverpool have been absolutely fantastic, but I do have to say that the teams chasing them have been poor.

Nobody would have said Forest would have been in third position at this stage, so you can't really include them, but the main title chasers - Arsenal, Man City and others - have been really poor and it's been an off-season for them.

Reds have been standout team by a mile

What's impressed me the most about Liverpool this season is that, besides Federico Chiesa, Liverpool didn't sign anyone, which is really unusual.

Other than Liverpool fans, and maybe Arne Slot, few would have thought they could do as well as they have. They've just been strong in every position.

It was largely thought that they needed a midfielder and they went for Martin Zubimendi, before the season, but they couldn't get him. They stuck with what they had, with Chiesa getting few opportunities.

That is what's impressed me, having gone again with basically the same team. They look stronger than anyone else in midfield, and similarly in forward positions because they've got so many options.

Certainly in defence as well, they have given one or two chances away, but in the main Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have been absolutely superb.

Wherever you look, all over the pitch, they've been dominant and you can't say anything other than that they've been the best team by an absolute mile.

Arne Slot is managing a steady ship

One of Liverpool's best performances was at Manchester City last weekend - the way they dismantled the champions, looking really comfortable.

Mo Salah was outstanding - he seems to be getting better and is probably nailed on for Player of the Year across the board. Rightly so, because he's been magnificent.

They've been very strong. Another feature of the season has been teams having lots of injuries, but Liverpool haven't - they've been a pretty steady ship.

They've had one or two injuries, but when you compare that to other teams, who have been decimated, Liverpool haven't really had that. For the vast majority of the season, they've kept their big-hitters fit and in the team every single week for league games.

You have to give Liverpool credit for whatever they're doing in terms of their sports science, rest and recovery. Their medical team behind the scenes will either be tapped up in the summer, or they'll be in for a pay increase!

Mo Salah would be a big loss to the Premier League

I think without a doubt that this is the best version Salah we've seen.

I said earlier in the season that we should see what happens in terms of a one per cent drop in his levels due to his contract situation. But that hasn't happened, on the contrary he seems to be getting even better and stronger as the season goes on.

There's still no word on his contract situation, but I'd be amazed if Liverpool don't sort something out to keep him at least for another year or two.

Losing Mo Salah would be huge for Liverpool and the Premier League, because he's an iconic player.

Everything he's doing right now seems to result in either a goal or an assist. Even against Newcastle on Wednesday night, when Lewis Hall gave him a really good battle, some of his bits of play were just superb.

Huge error has cost Arsenal this season

About a month ago, maybe three weeks ago there was a glimmer of hope for Arsenal, that if they went on a winning run then it might put a little bit of pressure on Liverpool. But the Gunners just couldn't do it.

I know they've got injuries, but I go back to the first week of the season, when I said that if Arsenal bought a striker then I'd fancy them to win the league and if not then I didn't think they'd do it.

Ultimately, injuries and a lack of striker has cost Arsenal, and that's the reason why when push came to shove, they didn't have enough. Only having one shot on target against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, from a set-piece, shone a light on that.

Either Arsenal couldn't get a striker in, or Mikel Arteta didn't want one, but whatever way around it's clear to see that Arsenal have made a huge error in that position.

Arteta in trouble if Arsenal don't buy striker

Is Arteta under a bit of pressure now? Name me a Premier League manager who is not under pressure! That said, with what Arsenal have spent and how close they have gone in title races, expectations have been raised.

There's no doubt that Arteta is a very talented manager and I don't think that he's under any pressure between now and the end of the season. But I would guess that between now and the beginning of next season that they'll have to bring players in.

How many additions required is the question, but they have to sign a centre-forward of world class quality and there are not many of those around.

Whoever they go for, they're going to get fleeced, because everyone knows they're desperate for a striker.

It's all about the race for Champions League

Champions League qualification will be the talking point between now and the end of the season. The title race is done, Liverpool nearly sealed the title this week, and the three teams at the bottom are nailed on for relegation.

The big thing now is who is going to qualify for Europe and that race is hotting up - it's so tight. I can't remember too many seasons when there was so little between third and 10th.

I guess that it's going to chop and change so many weeks, that if you win one game you'll climb two or three places. If you lose, you'll be out of it. It's all to play for now and it's going to be really interesting to see how it develops.

Wrap Isak in cotton wool for the League Cup final

Alexander Isak was a notable miss from the team sheet against Liverpool, but I wouldn't be that concerned about his injury.

My guess is that any player who has anything wrong with them ahead of the Carabao Cup final is taking extra precautions. I don't think that Eddie Howe will take any risks with him before that game.

If Newcastle are going to win the final then they're going to need their big-hitters fit. That means Isak and Joelinton as well, who we certainly missed in midfield at Anfield.

Anyone who's not 100% fit for Sunday's FA Cup game against Brighton, and for West Ham the following Monday, won't be risked. That's the right thing to do.

It's the tough thing for Newcastle now, trying to get that balance right between finishing third, fourth or fifth and also having an eye on the final on 16 March.

Also, they will hopefully have an FA Cup quarter final to worry about, if they can get through the fifth round this weekend. The FA Cup presents a huge opportunity in itself, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all already out.

That's the balancing act which Eddie has to manage between now and the end of the season, trying to win competitions while also finishing strongly in the league.

As hard as it is being rested while in great form, you somehow have to park the cup final. Isak won't lose his rhythm at all - he got two goals last week - and not playing on Wednesday won't affect him when he does return to the team.

There are two games before the final and you have to try to stay focused on them. It's difficult because players are human as well, as much as fans are talking about it. You have got to try and park it and face that situation when it comes.

Newcastle's dilemmas are sign of success

It's a really busy period, but at this point in the season that's the price of success. Newcastle wanted to be in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League and winning silverware.

On all three fronts they're in a really strong position, so you have to take each competition on its merits, dealing with dilemmas when they come along. That's going to be the really tough thing between now and the end of the season, to get that balance right.

I guess you're going to see Eddie using the squad a bit more, because that's the way it has to be. The players who come in have to do a job. He's got a good squad.

The good thing now is that they're playing on a Sunday, then they don't play for eight days until the following Monday, and then it's the cup final. There's only two games in just over two weeks, which isn't a lot, so that's the good thing.

Hopefully that's a big plus for Newcastle going into that final against Liverpool, who play in the Champions League midweek before Wembley.