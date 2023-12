West Indies v England

Saturday 9 December, 17:30

TV: Live on TNT Sports

West Indies v England Third ODI team news

West Indies were always going to struggle to put together consecutive performances but the six-wicket defeat in game two wasn't a disaster. They were in the game at 152 for four and despite collapse showed decent fight with the ball.

They may look to bring in more experience so all-rounder Roston Chase on his home ground has a shout. Keacy Carty looks vulnerable.

Probable XI: Athanaze, King, Hope, Chase, Hetmyer, Rutherford, Shepherd, Joseph, Motie, Cariah, Thomas

England produced in North Sound to level the series and the overriding emotion in the camp seemed to be one of relief. Having waited so long to feel good out on the park it would be a surprise if they made any changes.

Ollie Pope has been mentioned in despatches but he is only really in the Caribbean to continue rehabilitation from a shoulder injury. Pace ace John Turner does have a shout, though, and it would be a shame not to give him a run out at the expense of Brydon Carse who has not covered himself in glory

Possible XI: Jacks, Salt, Crawley, Duckett, Brook, Buttler, Livingstone, S Curran, Rehan, Atkinson, Turner

West Indies v England Third ODI pitch report

In the last 10 ODI (a sequence stretching back only four years), six sides have been shot out for less than 200. Rain in the build-up gives rise to the feeling that this could be one for the bowlers. As proved in game two, any semblance of a partnership from West Indies (50 runs or more) and it's a short on par lines. England chased a record 360 at the venue four years ago but that does feel like a long time ago.

West Indies are 3.002/1 with England 1.4840/85. We have said consistently that those are dreadful odds on England and we've seen little to change our minds.

If we accept there is a talent gap, it's small enough to potentially be bridged by bowler-friendly conditions.

Given West Indies' reliance on Shai Hope, it would be canny to add ballast and nous in the shape of Chase. Currently England will feel if they get Hope cheaply - and the hosts may agree - it's game over.

West Indies bowling first is an extra comfort rug as we know that their strength is the case. A trade is also an option for a favourites flip if you can't quite let it run.

Hope has two wins from two so Sportsbook have played the law of averages and boosted him to 4/15.00. A gamble on Chase, however, at 14/115.00 has appeal. That keeps on side the possibility of him batting up the order (they may want to demote Shimron Hetmyer to take the pressure off) or an England charge with the ball.

The 3/14.00 about Jos Buttler is a a stinker of a price for a No 6. As a result Harry Brook and Ben Duckett have appeal at 9/25.50 and 5/16.00.

