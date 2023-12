Pitch could be slow

West Indies v England

Tuesday 19 December, 20:00

TV: Live on TNT Sports

West Indies v England Fourth T20 team news

West Indies had game three in their pocket at the break after posting 222. Phil Salt and Harry Brook will, of course, get the plaudits but it's worth noting that Andre Russell crumbled under pressure at the death. A half-volley in the slot and legside full toss are facts forgotten in the Brook hyperbole.

Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein remain key as their two slow left-armers but Shimron Hetmyer has been dropped and Alzarri Joseph rested. Johnson Charles and Oshane Thomas have been added to the squad.

Probable XI: King, Mayers, Pooran, Hope, Powell, Rutherford, Russell, Shepherd, Holder, Akeal, Thomas

England are feeling very pleased with themselves after they got up off the canvas to keep the series alive. Brook smashing 21 off the final over to win it could give them a much-needed injection of belief.

We tend to believe, however, that picking five right-handers at the top of the order against Motie and Akeal will continue to trouble them so watch out for Sam Curran or Moeen Ali getting a promotion.

Possible XI: Buttler, Salt, Jacks, S Curran/Moeen, Brook, Livingstone, Woakes, Rehan, Rashid, Topley/Atkinson

West Indies v England Fourth T20 pitch report

More than 160 has been busted only ten times in the last 30 T20 matches at Tarouba. It can be devilishly slow and turgid. But we also have to note that a lot of those matches have been played on used surfaces in the CPL. A one-off strip could be more true.

Some forecast showers are not helpful, either. It could, therefore, be shrewd to take some cheap lays for 160 or more on the first-innings market.

If this is a traditionally tacky Tarouba surface, it is hard to imagine that it helps England with regard to their issue against Akeal and Motie.

But three games in and it is hard to see how the match odds market splits the teams, particularly with England as favourites at 1.845/6. This still rates as a choice affair and we're happy to get with the Windies at odds-against.

On a dodgy pitch we're prepared to look past those fast-starters at the top of the order. Late, slogged runs could be the order of the day. Andre Russell was a pick last time and the 16/117.00 from 12/113.00 is a fantastic wager with Sportsbook. He averages a massive 57 on this ground in 11 innings with a strike rate of 156.

We note the 9/110.00 about Moeen and 16/117.00 about Curran also and those would rate solid wagers based on the possibility that one of them could be promoted to break up the righ-hander party for England. But it may be worth saving your stakes for the Russell bet instead.

