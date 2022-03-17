Cricket Betting Tips: In-play angles after day two of West Indies v England

Draw set to shorten

England will reckon they are on the up in Barbados. As important as the one wicket they took will be the occasional sign late on day two of the pitch breaking up. There was the odd puff of dust.

Still, we're not convinced and runs can still be expected on day three. It could be the time that the draw price really starts to get a shift on. It's currently 2.447/5 with England 1.784/5 and the West Indies completely out of it at 32.031/1. Bet the markets here.

The stalemate price has shortened from day two when it was 2.707/4. It could be even money by lunch and it should head south rapidly from there.

It was another dominant day for the England batters. Well, one of them. Ben Stokes toyed with the Windies attack, scoring a blistering century. Stokes's 120 came off 128 balls and at one stage he was short odds to surpass Joe Root's 153 for top bat.

Root was 121 not out when Stokes came to the wicket. And to watch Stokes hunt him down with audacious hitting was on the one hand impressive, but on the another it was a hard watch. That is if you'd taken Sportsbook's boosted 23/10 on Root for top bat. The game looked up when Root fell for 153 with Stokes on 91. He was that in control.

Stokes's innings was as instructive to the state of the track as Dan Lawrence's effortless 91 the day before. With strokemakers to the fore, Shamarh Brooks should fancy his chances of going big. Likewise Nkrumah Bonner. We also note this was the pitch Jason Holder smashed a double on in 2019.

Runs a buy

First stop is West Indies' innings runs. Sportsbook go over/under 346.5 at 10/11. It looks a solid buy. For those who took pre-game advice about both teams scoring 250 or more, you don't need to play. The Windies are almost there for a 5/6 result.

Brooks (31) has his runs quoted at 56.5 and Brathwaite (28) at 55.5. Both are over/under at 10/11. The West Indies skipper managed a double for Barbados in February in Bridgetown so he should feel right at home. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.

If you're the sort of punter who is into buying money, there's 1.152/13 available on the Test to make it to day five. It would take a spectacular collapse in the surface and West Indies' mentality and technique for an early finish from here.

England, for all their puffing and panting, don't appear to have the attack to breakthrough. They are soon going to feel like they are hammering their heads against a very hard surface.

Chris Woakes and Matt Fisher, on debut, are good old-fashioned English seamers who need help from the skies or some juice beneath their feet. They're getting neither to get the ball to zip off the seam. It might be too early to expect Jack Leach to work a miracle.

The best hope maybe another debutant, Saqib Mahmood. Mahmood will give it a go at getting some reverse but there's no biggy if he doesn't manage it.