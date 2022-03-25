Cricket Betting Tips: In-play angles after day two of West Indies v England

Get ready for flips

Strap yourselves in for a ding-dong affair from Grenada. The third and deciding Test threatens to be a thriller.

Although West Indies have their noses in front with a lead off 28 after profligacy and thick-headedness from England, Joe Root's side are still bang in the game because of the nature of the surface.

This wicket is not going to get any easier and West Indies will be nervous in the extreme at having to chase anything above 160 one would have thought.

Day two ended with the Windies priced at 2.1211/10, England 2.3411/8 and the draw, surely irrelevant, at 9.208/1.

We expect the match odds market to be flighty. We could see plenty of flip-flops between now and the end of the Test. Bet the match odds here.

A few runs here, a wicket there and the favourite will swap. An example was late on day two when England in about an hour went from 1.728/11 to 2.305/4.

That's not a bad shout on England, particularly as the price has drifted to 2.3611/8. Despite their lengthy failings, we expect them to trade at that 1.728/11 mark again.

And the wicket is the sort that could flatter them with the reward of a series success. Chris Woakes has found his line and length, Saqib Mahmood is capable of reverse while Ben Stokes will charge in all day. There may be something for Jack Leach. All they 'need' to do is scrape that lead together.

By the way, ust as it was good to be reminded on day one that England's batsmen struggle when the ball nips about, so too a jog of the noggin on Joe Root's captaincy, which is anything but cerebral.

Root burned through reviews and his tactics when Josh Da Silva and Kemar Roach were together were baffling. England got overexcited about two methods of dismissal for either player. They tried to bounce out Roach, who was unruffled. They tried to pin Da Silva in front leg before, allowing him to milk runs through the leg side.

Such methods are fine for a few overs but on and on England went. It allowed West Indies to get away.

Woakes a wager

There are a couple of wagers which catch our eye for top England bat in the second innings. With the surface tricky we might top and tail our interests - all backed up by win rates of course.

Zak Crawley could never be described as reliable but with four wins in 16 in the second dig the rate gives us an edge at Sportsbook's 4/1. Crawley may well get one with his name on but he doesn't hang around. It could well prove that a quick 30-odd may be enough.

We go back to the well with Chris Woakes for the same reason. He has been a staple over the winter months in this innings and the 25/1 with Sportsbook is also value on how often he wins.

An honourable mention to Ben Foakes and Craig Overton at 10/1 and 50/1 respectively. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.

Second innings top bat wins/matches

Root 6/31

Stokes 4/24

Crawley 4/16

Woakes 3/15

Lawrence 2/10