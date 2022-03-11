Cricket Betting Tips: In-play angles after day 4 of West Indies v England

England could shut up shop

The Antigua pitch has lived up to historic. The bore fest double header that was West Indies versus Sri Lanka last year has returned to make a trilogy.

There were the occasional signs of uneven bounce and puffs of dust before lunch on day four but if England, who are the collapse kings, can make it look like a road then it's pretty fair to reckon it's a road.

And if you're the sort with deep pockets, it's perhaps surprising that the draw is as 'big' as 1.171/6. West Indies are 70.069/1 and England 7.4013/2. Bet the match odds here.

The latter looks a real stinker. England lead by 153, which is no way near enough to consider a declaration. Moreover they have a renowned negative captain in Joe Root who has had a habit of batting on too long when they are two-thirds the price.

Then there is the likely absence of Mark Wood, who is nursing an elbow injury. Wood was trying out his niggle in the nets by hitting some pull shots and he had a grimace on his face. It looks unlikely he will be able to bowl.

So surely England bat, bat and bat some more. Root will know the likelihood of ten wickets is beyond his powderpuff attack. He may well view crease time on a pancake is just the tonic a batting line-up low on confidence needs.

The most likely rationale is that Root will be keen to keep West Indies bowlers out in the field. Wearing them down now, putting overs in their legs and back is not insignificant.

There are betting options if you subscribe to such a view. England's innings runs are available at 2.767/4 for 375 or more. That's only another 158 runs away. Hell, they could get there in 45 overs and still have a crack at West Indies. Just for Root to show a bit of willing. Bet innings runs here.

Sportsbook have runs quotes for both Zak Crawley and Root. They go over 150.5 at 10/11 for the former and 124.5 the latter at the same price. Bet the market here.

Brathwaite bamboozler

If West Indies do get a second innings, openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell will be mighty short. And there may not be a market.

But if there is, it is worth pointing out Brathwaite's surprisingly poor return in the second dig. It's just one win in 18. Contrast that with five wins in 19 in the first.

First-innings centurion Nkrumah Bonner is likely to be the value on win rate if Sportsbook do price up. Bet the market here.

West Indies 2nd innings top bat wins/matches

Bonner 4/9

Blackwood 3/16

Campbell 2/12

Brooks 2/8

Brathwaite 1/18

Holder 1/16