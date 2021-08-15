Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals Tips: Rockets can launch final assault

Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals

Sunday 14 August 19.00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Rockets need a win

Are Rockets running out of fuel? Having won three out of three up front they have lost three from four and their hopes of a first-place finish and automatic final spot look over. Even a win in their final game would not guarantee them qualification.

Defeat here would mean they miss out altogether after Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit on Saturday. The pressure has been piled on after Birmingham Phoenix gave them a lesson for the second time. They conceded 166 and were then only briefly in the hunt with an eight-ball 16 from Samit Patel after the top order was blown away.

Marchant de Lange is back after being jettisoned for Wahab Riaz, who is out of the tournament. But they still appear to be a batter light.

Probable XI Short, Hales, Malan, Mullaney, Patel, Gregory, Moores, Rashid, Carter, de Lange, Cook

Originals out

Originals' campaign is done. They lost form and confidence at the wrong time and they come into this one off the back of consecutive defeats, one of which was a hammering.

Out of nowhere they conceded 200 against Superchargers on an Old Trafford wicket which should have suited their army of spinners. Failure to chase against London Spirit previously probably knocked the stuffing out of them.

They are expected to make at least once change with Fred Klaasen coming back in for Steven Finn, who is the second-most expensive specialist bowler in the tournament behind Tom Helm. But their batting has never got going. With as strong a top four as you're likely to see, Originals really should have still been in the hunt at this stage.

Possible XI Salt, Clarke, Munro, Ackermann, Lammonby, Brathwaite, Harrison, Hartley, Ferguson, Klaasen, Parkinson

Pitch report

The three matches at Trent Bridge have produced first-innings scores of: 166-132-128. The wicket we saw for the game for Rockets versus Phoenix on Friday was a considerably better surface than the first two, which were slow and low. Spinners, who had called the shots in the first two games, were easy pickings, notably Rashid Khan who went for 1.70 a ball. Run rates are creeping up and batting first may be the favoured option, certainly for Rockets. Going over the mid-140s par line is no longer so fraught.

Rockets a good thing

Rockets are 1.774/5 with Originals 2.206/5. Those prices seem fair enough because the suspicion is that Originals have checked out with their race over.

The turnaround in spin fortune is bad news for them and their attack suddenly looks exposed on flatter, better tracks. The Superchargers' onslaught, which came without Adam Lyth or Harry Brook in the team, was a shock to the system.

The Hundred data

Batting 1st average score 136.6

RBP average 1.46

RBP average batting 2nd 1.45

145 or more 12/24

Powerplay average 32.6

Powerplay ave batting 1st 32.9

Powerplay average batting 2nd 34.7

Favourite wins 15/24

Chaser wins 14/24

A chase is a problem, too, after Carlos Brathwaite, and this is becoming a bit of a trend, failed to get them over the line. Rockets' intensity should make the difference and we'll hope they can come up to 1.9010/11 in play if they have to bat second.

If in-play is not for you, then the even money offered by Sportsbook that both teams score 130 or more and Rockets win is a good option.



Tops value



Alex Hales has been boosted to 13/5 for top Rockets runscorer. His record against three of the Originals attack does not inspire confidence. There are a few too many 'outs' in the numbers below. The standout price, though, is the 40/1 about Steven Mullaney top scoring. He has been batting at No 4 and comes into the game off the back of a win after brutal hitting against Phoenix.

Hales runs/strike rate/outs v Originals bowlers

Parkinson 30/150/2

Hartley 32/110/1

Brathwaite 20/111/1



