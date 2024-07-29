The Hundred Tips Matches 7 & 8: Originals batting under pressure

Originals struggling without Buttler

Rockets firm favourites

Rashid Khan should return to action

Lyth a win-rate bet at 7/2

Manchester Originals v Welsh Rockets

Monday 298 July, 18.35

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets team news

Jos Buttler's calf injury has been confirmed but he could still play a role later in the tournament for Originals. Having already lost the likes of Laurie Evans, their batting is light. The 86 they managed against Welsh Fire in defeat was indicative.

Probable XI: Salt, Holden, Madsen, Walter, Raza, J Overton, Hartley, Usama, Currie, Farooqi, Hull

Rockets should welcome back Rashid Khan after he missed the success over Northern Superchargers. Chris Green was signed as his replacement for that game so presumably he steps out. Imad Wasim instead of Jordan Thompson isn't very bright.

Probable XI: Lyth, Banton, Hales, Hain, Powell, Rashid, Imad, Gregory, Robinson, L Wood, Cook

Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets pitch report

More than 150 has been busted four times in 10 in The Hundred at Old Trafford. We expect a par line in the mid-150s. It could be a short if Originals bat first given Rockets boast a mean attack now Rashid has arrived.

Rockets are 1.758/11 favoyrites with Originals 2.285/4. Those odds look about right when you match-up each team man for man.

Look at how weak the Originals batting is, in particular, by comparison. Paul Walter is good player for Originals but would you rather him or Sam Hain at No 4?

With no Buttler Phil Salt is prohibitively priced at 11/43.75 for top Originals bat. His win rate is down at 23% and we really need a boost from Sportsbook to get involved. Jamie Overton is value at 17/29.50 for a No 6. He has a win rate of 18% over two years. For Rockets, Adam Lyth has a win rate of 33% so the 7/24.50 for top Rockets bat is a play.

Recommended Bet Back Jamie Overton top Originals bat SBK 17/2

Recommended Bet Back Adam Lyth top Rockets bat SBK 7/2

Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave

Tuesday 30 July, 18.35

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave team news

Superchargers were thrashed by Rockets in their opener. But they are due reinforecements. The ECB said that Ben Stokes and Harry Brook would be available 'immediately after' the final Test against West Indies. But as that match finished ahead of schedule we await to hear confirmation.

Possible XI: Short, Roy, Pooran, Brook, Stokes, Hose, J Clark, Dwarshius, Rashid, Brown, C Parkinson

This game may come too soon for Finn Allen after he played in the MLC final on Monday. Daniel Hughes will continue to deputise. Kieron Pollard should also be available although we're not sure he's in their best XI. They should keep faith with the team that beat London Spirit with ease.

Probable XI: Hughes, Vince, Du Plooy, Davies, Evans, Coles, Jordan, Archer, Rehan, COverton, Mills

Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave pitch report

Headingley is flat. The runs flowed in the Blast and Rockets' 185 against Superchargers was not surprising. The par line may tick up but not as much as it should.

If Brave were to bat first we'd be confident they could breach 160.

With the chaos over selection and dreadful beating against Rockets, it is not surprising that Brave are favourites at 1.758/11.

But if Superchargers get Brook and Stokes available, then the picture changes quite quickly. Once those two are named we could get closer to a choice affair. In that case Brave would rate a bet batting first as they should return to this original price by the break on a flat one.

Matt Short may remain at No 3 for Superchargers or he could open instead of Ollie Robinson, who wasn't even named on the original squad roster. He just suddenly turned up on the pitch.

The 16/54.20 rates a solid bet given the form he has shown recently. It also checks out on win rate. Sportsbook haven't listed Brook or Stokes so they don't expect them to play.

Recommended Bet Back Matt Short top Superchargers bat SBK 16/5

Now read more of the the best Cricket Tips here!