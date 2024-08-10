The Hundred Tips Matches 26 and 27: Two spinners to follow

Invicnibles on brink of final

Spirit batting to struggle

Zampa value for top bowler

Rashid has Old Trafford form

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit

Sunday 11 August, 14.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit team news

Oval are settled and strong. They clearly demonstrated they are the best side in the competition by dismantling Brave's challenge last time out. With the Curran brothers in sensational form their balance is unrivalled. A win almsot certainly guarantees a place in the final.

Probable XI: Jacks, Malan, S Curran, Cox, Billings, Ferreira, T Curran, Lammonby, Johnson, Sowter, Zampa

Spirit may return to Adam Rossington instead of Michael Pepper. But considering their qualification hopes are now over they may not bother. Daniel Bell-Drummond could also be given another go.

Possible XI: Pepper/Rossington, Jennings, Pope, Lawrence, Hetmyer, Russell, Critchley, Dawson, Stone, Ellis, Worrall

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit pitch report

Even Northern's supercharged batting found it tough going on this Kennington wicket. Phoenix and Brave markedly so. Spirit could really struggle. We could see under 110-120 and there should be cheap lays available on innings runs.

Oval have a major advantage in that they play are desperately weak Spirit side twice because of the regional bias. They bowled them out for 117 defended 145 earlier in the competition.

It is slightly surprising to see them as big as 1.635/8. it's not the shortest price of the tournament. They should have no issues here.

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit player bets

Sam Curran mopped up at the death with five wickets in the previous meeting. Adam Zampa took three. We're happy to keep faith with the Aussie spinner at 11/43.75 for most wickets.

Recommended Bet Back Adam Zampa top Oval bowler SBK 11/4

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers

Sunday 11 August, 18.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers team news

Originals are out but managed their first win of the tournament against Spirit. Phil Salt finally produced an innings of note. Max Holden, who has opened, batted in the middle-order and lower-order sums up their confusion.

Probable XI: Salt, Hurst, Holden, Walter, Raza, Madsen, Usama, Currie, Aspinwall, Farooqi

Superchargers have lost their way a bit and they were lucky rain saved them from defeat against Fire. Ben Stokes has played two of the four he's available for. He probably returns to the opening slot.

Probable XI: Short, Stokes, Pooran, Brook, Hose , O Robinson, G Clark, Santner, Rashid, Potts, Topley

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers pitch report

Scores of 145 and 167 in the last two at Old Trafford suggest a flat one. But Originals' low run rate in the tournament would put us off a buy of the par line. Pace-off and spin remains key.

Superchargers are 1.715/7 with Originals 2.245/4. It's a poor price about an Originals teams with nothing to play for. We would like a bit more on the Superchargers price and suggest any drift to the 1.804/5 region is a bet. No rain is forecast.

Stokes is 7/24.50 for top Northern bat. That's a cut despite him not opening last time. For Originals Walter is a wrong price for a possible No 4. Adil Rashid at 10/34.33 on a helpful surface for top Northern bolwer has appeal. He took four wickets on his last visit.