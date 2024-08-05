The Hundred Tips Matches 18 and 19: Oval's Cox and Zampa to deal Originals knockout blow

Originals knocked out with defeat

Oval look far too strong

Spin brings Zampa to the party

Robinson wrong at 10/1 11.00

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles

Tuesday 6 August, 15.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles team news

Originals replaced injured Jos Buttler with Matthew Hurst and the opener repaid them by giving them a platform for victory against Northern. But they fluffed it when in charge of a stiff chase. There are also fears about the bowling attack which conceded 167. They're as good as out after four straight losses.

Probable XI: Salt, Holden, Madsen, Raza, Walter, J Overton, Usama, Hartley, Curries, Farooqi, Hull

Sam Curran made a 50 and took five wickets on Sunday as Spirit were outclassed by Oval. Dawid Malan managed a score but Will Jacks is still struggling. They have lengthened their batting with Tom Lammonby for Saqib Mahmood, still boasting six bowling options.

Possible XI: Malan, Jacks, Cox, Billings, S Curran, Ferriera, Lammonby, T Curran, Zampa, Sowter, Johnson

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles pitch report

More than 150 has been busted four times in 12 in The Hundred at Old Trafford.

We expect to short Originals batting first for around 145.5 on a slow, spinning surface.

Keep an eye on the Betfair Exchange for under 11.5 sixes at around 1.9110/11. It's as solid a trend as you'll find.

Originals are as good as out and if they don't win here their campaign will end. They have not recovered from the loss of Buttler, Laurie Evans to Brave and pre-season injuries to the likes of Josh Tongue and Fred Klaasen.

Oval look far too strong and it is no surprise to see them at the shortest price of the tournament at 1.564/7. An Oval victory should be relatively straightforward, largely because they have excellent spin resources on a helpful track.

Adam Zampa is an obvious pick for top Oval bowler. Always in the wickets, the extra spin from the surface could make the difference at Sportsbook's 13/53.60.

Jordan Cox is out top Oval bat as he has drifted to 9/25.50. it's win-rate value.

Recommended Bet Back Jordan Cox top Oval bat SBK 9/2

Recommended Bet Back Adam Zampa top Oval bowler SBK 13/5

Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers

Tuesday 6 August, 18.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers team news

Just when it looked as though Phoenix were finding their feet with two straight wins, they were thumped by Brave. Their bowling unit, normally smart, were anything but as they conceded 169.

If Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes are made available the pair would slot in for Aneurin Donald and Louis Kimber respectively.

Possible XI: Smith, Duckett, Livingstone, Moeen, Mousley, Bethell, Howell, Abbott, Woakes, Milne, Southee

Superchargers have won three out of three and will reckon they're the best team in it. With batting power so important few can rival the Nic Pooran and Harry Brook axis.

We're not sure dropping Matt Short is the right call, though, for Ben Dwarshuis. Reece Topley's return is a major boost.

Possible XI: O Robinson, G Clark, Pooran, Brook, Hose, Dwarshuis, Santner, J Clark, M Potts, Topley

Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers pitch report

Busting 190 in first-innings happened four times in eight in the Blast at Edgbaston. Six of the 12 in The Hundred have busted 160. Brave's 169 suggested it was flat.

The toss will be key to play overs with Superchargers a buy at 153.5.

Phoenix are 2.166/5 with Superchargers 1.758/11. It's possibly last-chance saloon time for Phoenix in terms of garnering punter support.

This is the sort of match-up that we would relish as value-seekers. a bunch of canny, naggy bowlers against a batting attack reliant on two big batters. But Phoenix's effort against Brave was a worry so they will warrant only a small interest.

For top match batter, Pooran is 9/25.50 and Brook is 6/17.00.

Woakes gets a 7/24.50 quote for top Phoenix bowler.

Ollie Robinson opened last time for Superchargers so the 10/111.00 that he top scores is a clear rick. The keeper-batter averages 28 in T20 with a strike rate in the 130s.

Recommended Bet Back Ollie Robinson top Northern bat SBK 10/1

