The Hundred tips Matches 14 & 15: Oval underrated to return to form

Ed Hawkins previews Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire on Saturday and London Spirit v Oval Invincibles on Sunday.

  • Oval should be shorter than 1.804/5

  • Lord's pitch could be tricky again for bats

  • Cox trumps Malan as best value

  • Three top-bat bets

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles
Sunday 4 August, 14.30
Oval Invincibles v London Spirit team news

Invincibles suffered a surprise defeat at home against Superchargers. But in the short format one man can make the difference and they won't be the last side to feel the sharp end of Nic Pooran's cutting blade. Jordan Cox returned to the XI which is a good move. Tom Curran is also back.

Probable XI: Malan, Jacks, Cox, Billings, S Curran, Ferriera, T Curran, Zampa, Sowter, Johnson, Saqib

Liam Dawson and Dan Worrall produced sensational bowling efforts to douse Fire last time out. Just as well because their batting remains weak. They struggled to get up for the win despite chasing just 95. Ollie Pope came into the XI and Ravi Bopara was back for Ryan Higgins.

Possible XI: Pepper, Rossington, Pope, Lawrence, Bopara, Hetmyer, Russell, Dawson, Stone, Ellis, Worrall

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles pitch report

Scores of 127 and 94 in first dig suggest the Lord's surface is tricky indeed. We are lining up a short of Spirit's runs at around that 142.5 mark against a crack Oval attack.

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles match prediction

Oval are 1.804/5. That is surprising. We expect a price in the region of [1.70. Remember this is a fixture which pits Oval, the holders, against a Spirit side which is shorn of players like Zak Crawley and have poften struggled.

There seems to have been an overreaction to each team's last match. Defeat for Oval by Northern and Spirit's win against Fire. But we would be surprised if either marked a turnaround in fortunes..

Recommended Bet

Back Oval

EX1.80

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles player bets

Jordan Cox wins at a rate of 28% in The Hundred so the 4/15.00 that Sportsbook offer about a top bat win for Oval makes sense. Dawid Malan is winning at 31% so the 13/53.60 is still value. Adam Rossington's win rate is down to 26% but 9/25.50 still gives us a decent chunk in our favour.

Recommended Bet

Back Adam Rossington top Spirit bat

SBK9/2
Recommended Bet

Back Jordan Cox top Oval bat

SBK4/1
Recommended Bet

Back Dawid Malan top Oval bat

SBK13/5

Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire
Saturday 3 August, 18.00
Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire team news

Rockets ditched Adam Lyth last time for Joe Root. It's not a move that would have enamored punters but Root confounded beliefs that this isn't his format with good striking. They still lost against Phoenix in miserable fashion, though. Phoenix did what Rockets managed against Originals with a late comeback.

Probable XI: Banton, Hales, Root, Hain, Powell, Gregory, Rashid, Imad, Thompson, L Wood

Welsh Fire produced a horrible batting display in defeat by Spirit. But they will be encouraged that Matt Henry and Haris Rauf, with six wickets each, combining to almost snatch a win. Jonny Bairstow must surely come under pressure from Stevie Eskinazi for his place soon.

Possible XI: Bairstow/Eskinazi, Wells, Clarke, Abell, Phillips, Willey, Payne, Henry, Crane, Rauf

Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire pitch report

Eight out of 13 at Trent Bridge have come under 155.5. As stated before, it's a strange decision for Rockets to have bowler-friendly surfaces given their strong bowling attack. Their hitters need roads for a point of difference. Phoenix managed 138 and a late 140s quote is a short.

Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire match prediction

Rockets are 1.758/11. Anyone who saw their brain fade and panic at the death against Phoenix in a relatively easy chase will consider that bad value.

But do Fire have the smarts here at 2.305/4? They need plenty of canny pace-off and spin and their strength is all-out attack in Henry and Rauf. It could be a third-straight loss.

Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire player bets

There are two Fire batters to follow. Luke Wells batted at No 3 last time so the 10/111.00 is wrong on order. On talent, we stick with Glenn Phillips at an outrageous 11/112.00. Unless he's forgotten to hold a bat, he should be about 6s. Ther also remains win-rate value on Jordan Thompson at 4/15.00 for top Rockets bowler. His death duty could give him cheap wickets, too.

Recommended Bet

Back Luke Wells top Fire bat

SBK10/1
Recommended Bet

Back Glenn Phillips top Fire bat

SBK11/1
Recommended Bet

Back Jordan Thompson top Rockets bowler

SBK4/1

