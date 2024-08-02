The Hundred Tips Matches 12 & 13: Oval could be underrated at home

Oval could be a good price

Wicket has history of runs

Malan a bet at 12/5

Livingstone boosted for Phoenix

Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers

Friday 2 August, 18.35

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers team news

Invincibles, the holders, are two from two and although it is early days they are looking tough to stop. They defended 113 against Fire last time. They may have to wait for Gus Atkinson but Spencer Johnson is in and firing after the MLC. There's no room as yet for Jordan Cox.

Probable XI: Malan, Jacks, Muyeye, Billings, S Curran, Ferriera, Lammonby/Cox, Zampa, Sowter, Johnson, Saqib

Ben Stokes willbe available for four matches for Superchargers but this game may come too early. Superchargers will hope two of them are in the knockouts so will keep their powder dry. Nic Pooran and Harry Brook combine to give Superchargers real power.

Possible XI: G Clark, Short, Pooran, Brook, Hose, O Robinson, Santner, J Clark, Potts, Rashid, C Parkinson

Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers pitch report

Phoenix were bowled out for 89 in game one this term. It didn't look that sort of wicket and, with three monster scores last season, it probably isn't. With batting power on show this could be one for runs and lining up a buy of the 100-ball line at early 150s is an option - possibly 153.5.

Oval are 1.845/6 with Superchargers 2.1211/10. That is the Pooran-Brook axis at work on the match odds. That is understandable but it could come to pass that the opportunity to bet Oval, at home, at decent odds is rare this term.

On their own turf Oval know what they're doing and they boast eight wins in 11 with one tie. Although we respect that Supercharged hitting, this is a game of nous andd there's no evidence at the moment that they possess more of it than the holders.

Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers player bets

Dawid Malan is due a win and he's still breaching 30% on win rate numbers so the 12/53.40 that Sportsbook offer for top Oval bat is a smidge of value.

For Superchargers Matt Short hasn't hit his straps yet but 10/34.33 is a good price about a player who has returned to the opening role.

Recommended Bet Back Matt Short top Superchargers bat SBK 10/3

Recommended Bet Back Dawid Malan top Oval bat SBK 12/5

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave

Saturday 3 August, 14.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave team news

Phoenix are back on track with two wins from two after their opening-day disaster. They outsmarted the Rockets by defending 138 and they could be boosted by the return of Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes. Aneurin Donald and Louis Kimber could miss out.

Probable XI: Duckett, Donald, Smith, Livingstone, Moeen, Mousley, Bethell, Howell, Abbott, Milne, Southee,

Brave inflicted another loss on Originals last time out but Jofra Archer was not included after one appearane. They are struggling to find room for Finn Allen. Leus du Plooy may become vulnerable at some stage.

Possible XI: Davies, Vince, Du Plooy, Coles, Evans, Pollard, Jordan, C Overton, Akeal, C Overton, Briggs, Mills

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave pitch report

Busting 190 in first-innings happened four times in eight in the Blast at Edgbaston. Five of the 11 in The Hundred have busted 160.

These numbers suggest going over a low 100-ball line at possible 151.5 but be aware Phoenix and Brave were eighth and seventh respectively last term for batting run-rate ranking.

Brave are 1.804/5 favourites for this one but it doesn't look a good price. They face a pace-off test against the Phoenix with an army of intelligent, nagging pace changers. There's a clue as to how Brave coped with such an attack against Superchargers.

They badly lost their way against the likes of Adil Rashid and Matt Short. It won't have gone unnoticed by Phoenix. The hosts should be closer in the betting than 2.1411/10.

Recommended Bet Back Phoenix EX 2.14

Liam Livingstone wins at a rate of 26% so a boosted 7/24.50 from Sportsbook for top BP bat makes sense. He is in the win zone after blanks so far. He looked in decent touch against Rockets, too.

Chris Jordan is good for a win at some stage but we're not sure the 16/117.00 is big enough about top Brave bat. Du Plooy doesn't have win-rate credentials but surely he's too good to keep disappointing. He is 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet Back Liam Livingstone top Phoenix bat SBK 7/2

Now read more of the the best cricket tips here!