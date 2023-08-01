</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Hundred Tips Games Two and Three: Ellis underrated at 10/3</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed-hawkins/">Ed Hawkins</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-01">01 August 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-two-and-three-ellis-underrated-at-10/3-010823-194.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-01T14:55:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-01T14:58:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins previews Welsh Fire v Manchster Originals from Cardiff and London Spirit v Oval Invincibles from Lord's on Wednesday Fire could be doused by rain Eskinazi a great bet at [11/2] Spirit's Ellis has little to beat Welsh Fire v Manchester OriginalsWednesday 2 August, 15:00TV: Live on BBC Welsh Fire team news It's hard to believe Jonny Bairstow plays in the opener. That's tough on Fire, then, who need a fast start. They're also light on batting with Ollie Pope injured. All-rounder Ben Green or batter Luke Wells may come in for Bairstow. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are charged with improving the bottom team's fortunes. Possible XI: Eskinazi, Clarke, Phillips, Abell, Wells, Willey, Douthwaite, Afridi, Rauf, van der Merwe, Ball Manchester Originals team news Originals are aiming to go one better after losing to Rockets in last year's final. Jos Buttler and Phil Salt are the best opening combo in the tournament. Paul Walter and Ashton Tunrer must finish the job, though. Pacer Fred Klaasen has been replaced in the squad by Ben Raine. Possible XI: Buttler, Salt, Evans, Madsen, Turner, Walter, J Overton, Hartley, Gleeson, Usama, Little Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals pitch report There have been eight matches played at Sophia Gardens in The Hundred. Four of those first-innings runs have come in at 150 or fewer. Four have also been won by the side batting second. A par line of mid 140s is to be expected if Fire bat first. A slightly higher line then could be a short with Fire's pace attack admirable. Do be aware, however, that thunderstorms are forecast. Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals match odds Fire are [2.28] with Originals [1.78]. On the basis of Afridi and Rauf's threat, combined with some heavy rainfall, might Fire be worth a chance at odds-against in a reduced-affair? Anything that bridges the gap gives them confidence one suspects. Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals player bets With rain around we need to be looking at openers for top bat. Double bubble, then, as Stephen Eskinazi is a wrong price at [11/2]. He is an opener in T20. Buttler has been boosted to [23/10]. Back Stephen Eskinazi top Fire bat @ [11/2] Bet now London Spirit v Oval InvinciblesWednesday 2 August, 18:30TV: Live on BBC2, Sky Sports London Spirit team news Spirit are surely going to be without Mark Wood, who has a heel injury. Dan Worrall is a decemt replacement, though. Ravi Bopara may keep Dan Lawrence out of this side if Zak Crawley is available. Possible XI: Crawley, Rossington, Wade, Mitchell, Bopara, Thompson, Critchley, Dawson, Wood, Ellis, Crane Oval Invincibles team news Churn already for Oval. Ihsanullah, death bowler supreme, is out and we're not enamoured with his replacement, Spencer Johnson. Sunil Narine is available until August 13 when Adam Zampa takes over. Possible XI: Roy, Jacks, Klaasen, Billings, S Curran, Whiteley, T Curran, Narine, Cox Briggs, Atkinson London Spirit v Oval Invincibles pitch report Lord's has been stodgy for batters with four from 10 first-innings producing scores of 150 or more. There's a toss bias to keep an eye on with six won by the side defending. Oval's army of apinners could tie down Spirit here so a short of the par line has appeal. London Spirit v Oval Invincibles match odds Invincibles are chalked up at [1.75] with Spirit expected to settle at around that [2.10] mark. Spirit made the play-off last year so have they been underrated? Probably not. They've lost Kieron Pollard and Glenn Maxwell and not really replaced that firepower. They have the nous to flip the odds, though. London Spirit v Oval Invincibles player bets Nathan Ellis should be favourite for top bowler with Wood unlikely to play. He bowls at the death so [10/3] has appeal. San Curran's death skills make him an interest at the same price. Heinrich Klaasen, the best hitter in the world at the moment, is [7/2] for top Oval bat and the pitch may be similar to the stodgy track he did well on in Dallas in the MLC. <p>Ed Hawkins previews Welsh Fire v Manchster Originals from Cardiff and London Spirit v Oval Invincibles from Lord's on Wednesday</p>

<ul>
<li><h3>Fire could be doused by rain</h3></li>
<li><h3><strong>Eskinazi a great bet at 11/2</strong></h3></li>
<li><h3>Spirit's Ellis has little to beat</h3></li>
</ul>

<hr>

<p><strong>Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals<br>Wednesday 2 August, 15:00<br>TV: Live on BBC</strong></p>

<h2>Welsh Fire team news</h2>

<p>It's hard to believe Jonny Bairstow plays in the opener. That's tough on Fire, then, who need a fast start. They're also light on batting with Ollie Pope injured. All-rounder Ben Green or batter Luke Wells may come in for Bairstow. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are charged with improving the bottom team's fortunes.</p>

<p><span><strong>Possible XI: </strong>Eskinazi, Clarke, Phillips, Abell, Wells, Willey, Douthwaite, Afridi, Rauf, van der Merwe, Ball</span></p>

<h2>Manchester Originals team news</h2>

<p>Originals are aiming to go one better after losing to Rockets in last year's final. Jos Buttler and Phil Salt are the best opening combo in the tournament. Paul Walter and Ashton Tunrer must finish the job, though. Pacer Fred Klaasen has been replaced in the squad by Ben Raine.</p>

<p><strong>Possible XI:<span> </span></strong><span>Buttler, Salt, Evans, Madsen, Turner, Walter, J Overton, Hartley, Gleeson, Usama, Little</span></p>

<h2>Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals pitch report</h2>

<p>There have been eight matches played at Sophia Gardens in The Hundred. Four of those first-innings runs have come in at 150 or fewer. Four have also been won by the side batting second. A par line of mid 140s is to be expected if Fire bat first. A slightly higher line then could be a short with Fire's pace attack admirable. Do be aware, however, that thunderstorms are forecast.</p>

<h2>Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals match odds</h2>

<p>Fire are 2.28 with Originals 1.78. On the basis of Afridi and Rauf's threat, combined with some heavy rainfall, might Fire be worth a chance at odds-against in a reduced-affair? Anything that bridges the gap gives them confidence one suspects.</p>

<h2>Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals player bets</h2>

<p>With rain around we need to be looking at openers for top bat. Double bubble, then, as Stephen Eskinazi is a wrong price at 11/2. He is an opener in T20. Buttler has been boosted to 23/10.</p>

<p><strong>Back Stephen Eskinazi top Fire bat @ 11/2</strong></p>

<p><strong>London Spirit v Oval Invincibles<br>Wednesday 2 August, 18:30<br>TV: Live on BBC2, Sky Sports</strong></p>

<h2>London Spirit team news</h2>

<p>Spirit are surely going to be without Mark Wood, who has a heel injury. Dan Worrall is a decemt replacement, though. Ravi Bopara may keep Dan Lawrence out of this side if Zak Crawley is available.</p>

<p><strong>Possible XI:</strong><span> Crawley, Rossington, Wade, Mitchell, Bopara, Thompson, Critchley, Dawson, Wood, Ellis, Crane</span></p>

<h2>Oval Invincibles team news</h2>

<p>Churn already for Oval. Ihsanullah, death bowler supreme, is out and we're not enamoured with his replacement, Spencer Johnson. Sunil Narine is available until August 13 when Adam Zampa takes over.</p>

<p><span><strong>Possible XI:</strong> Roy, Jacks, Klaasen, Billings, S Curran, Whiteley, T Curran, Narine, Cox Briggs, Atkinson</span></p>

<h2>London Spirit v Oval Invincibles pitch report</h2>

<p>Lord's has been stodgy for batters with four from 10 first-innings producing scores of 150 or more. There's a toss bias to keep an eye on with six won by the side defending. Oval's army of apinners could tie down Spirit here so a short of the par line has appeal.</p>

<h2>London Spirit v Oval Invincibles match odds</h2>

<p>Invincibles are chalked up at 1.75 with Spirit expected to settle at around that 2.10 mark. Spirit made the play-off last year so have they been underrated? Probably not.</p>

<p>They've lost Kieron Pollard and Glenn Maxwell and not really replaced that firepower. They have the nous to flip the odds, though.</p>

<h2>London Spirit v Oval Invincibles player bets</h2>

<p>Nathan Ellis should be favourite for top bowler with Wood unlikely to play. He bowls at the death so 10/3 has appeal. San Curran's death skills make him an interest at the same price. Heinrich Klaasen, the best hitter in the world at the moment, is 7/2 for top Oval bat and the pitch may be similar to the stodgy track he did well on in Dallas in the MLC.</p>

<p><strong>Back Nathan Ellis top Spirit bowler @ 10/3</strong></p> That's tough on Fire, then, who need a fast start. They're also light on batting with Ollie Pope injured. All-rounder Ben Green or batter Luke Wells may come in for Bairstow. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are charged with improving the bottom team's fortunes.</p><p><span><strong>Possible XI: </strong>Eskinazi, Clarke, Phillips, Abell, Wells, Willey, Douthwaite, Afridi, Rauf, van der Merwe, Ball</span></p><h2>Manchester Originals team news</h2><p></p><p>Originals are aiming to go one better after losing to Rockets in last year's final. Jos Buttler and Phil Salt are the best opening combo in the tournament. Paul Walter and Ashton Tunrer must finish the job, though. Pacer Fred Klaasen has been replaced in the squad by Ben Raine.</p><p><strong>Possible XI:<span> </span></strong><span>Buttler, Salt, Evans, Madsen, Turner, Walter, J Overton, Hartley, Gleeson, Usama, Little</span></p><h2>Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals pitch report</h2><p></p><p>There have been eight matches played at Sophia Gardens in The Hundred. Four of those first-innings runs have come in at 150 or fewer. Four have also been won by the side batting second. A par line of mid 140s is to be expected if Fire bat first.<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216537915"> A slightly higher line then could be a short</a></strong> with Fire's pace attack admirable. Do be aware, however, that thunderstorms are forecast.</p><h2>Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals match odds</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216537915">Fire are <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> with Originals <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.78</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>.</a></strong> On the basis of Afridi and Rauf's threat, combined with some heavy rainfall, might Fire be worth a chance at odds-against in a reduced-affair? Anything that bridges the gap gives them confidence one suspects.</p><h2>Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals player bets</h2><p></p><p>With rain around we need to be looking at openers for top bat. Double bubble, then, as<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/welsh-fire-v-manchester-originals/32519213"> Stephen Eskinazi is a wrong price at <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b></a></strong>. He is an opener in T20. Buttler has been boosted to 23/10.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Stephen Eskinazi top Fire bat @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/welsh-fire-v-manchester-originals/32519213" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216537631">London Spirit v Oval Invincibles</a><br>Wednesday 2 August, 18:30<br>TV: Live on BBC2, Sky Sports</strong></p><p></p><h2>London Spirit team news</h2><p></p><p>Spirit are surely going to be without Mark Wood, who has a heel injury. Dan Worrall is a decemt replacement, though. Ravi Bopara may keep Dan Lawrence out of this side if Zak Crawley is available.</p><p><strong>Possible XI:</strong><span> Crawley, Rossington, Wade, Mitchell, Bopara, Thompson, Critchley, Dawson, Wood, Ellis, Crane</span></p><h2>Oval Invincibles team news</h2><p></p><p>Churn already for Oval. Ihsanullah, death bowler supreme, is out and we're not enamoured with his replacement, Spencer Johnson. Sunil Narine is available until August 13 when Adam Zampa takes over.</p><p><span><strong>Possible XI:</strong> Roy, Jacks, Klaasen, Billings, S Curran, Whiteley, T Curran, Narine, Cox Briggs, Atkinson</span></p><h2>London Spirit v Oval Invincibles pitch report</h2><p></p><p>Lord's has been stodgy for batters with four from 10 first-innings producing scores of 150 or more. There's a toss bias to keep an eye on with six won by the side defending. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216537695">Oval's army of apinners could tie down Spirit here so a short of the par line has appeal.</a></strong></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216537631">London Spirit v Oval Invincibles match odds</a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216537631">Invincibles are chalked up at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.75</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> with Spirit expected to settle at around that <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> mark</a></strong>. Spirit made the play-off last year so have they been underrated? Probably not.</p><p>They've lost Kieron Pollard and Glenn Maxwell and not really replaced that firepower. They have the nous to flip the odds, though.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/london-spirit-v-oval-invincibles/32519216">London Spirit v Oval Invincibles player bets</a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/london-spirit-v-oval-invincibles/32519216">Nathan Ellis should be favourite for top bowler with Wood unlikely to play</a></strong>. He bowls at the death so <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b> has appeal. San Curran's death skills make him an interest at the same price. Heinrich Klaasen, the best hitter in the world at the moment, is <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> for top Oval bat and the pitch may be similar to the stodgy track he did well on in Dallas in the MLC.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Nathan Ellis top Spirit bowler @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/london-spirit-v-oval-invincibles/32519216" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/welsh-fire-v-manchester-originals/32519213"> (0.5pts) Back Stephen Eskinazi top Fire bat <h2>Recommended bets</h2>

<p>(0.5pts) Back Stephen Eskinazi top Fire bat 11/2</p>
<p>(0.5pts) Back N Ellis top Spirit bowler 10/3</p>

<h2>Ed Hawkins P-L</h2>
<p>2023: +22.03 2022:+16.79 2021: +29.41pts 2020: +5.91pts 2019: +37.25pts 2018: +23.53pts 2017: +12pts 2016: +18.1pts 2015: +38pts 2014: +31.5pts 2013: +25pt</p>

<h2>Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2>
<p>For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in CASH when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino.</p>

<p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> 