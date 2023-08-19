</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: The Hundred Tips Games 27 and 28: Spirit on the charge
Ed Hawkins
19 August 2023
2:30 min read "dateModified": "2023-08-19T16:29:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins previews Manchester Originals versus Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire versus London Spirit... Originals eye play-offs New-look Fire Thompson underrated Manchester Originals v Northern SuperchargersSunday 20 August, 14:30TV: Live on Sky Sports Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers team news Originals' play-off hopes are in their hands. They could go second if Brave are beaten by Invincibles on Friday night. Usama Mir played in their last match - a win over Rockets - but he has left for the Asia Cup. Calvin Harrison comes in. Possible XI: Salt, Buttler, Holden, Evans, Tunrer, Walter, Overton, Harrison, Hartley, Tongue, Zaman Superchargers are going to need two wins from their last two to be in the race. Defeat by Spirit was damaging, conceding 160 on a bowler-friendly surface. There's still no sign of Ben Stokes. Maybe he'll have to retire from the competition first? Possible XI: Lyth, Short, Banton, Brook, Zaib, Hose, Wiese, Parnell, Rashid, Potts, Topley Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers pitch report In eight games completed at Old Trafford more than 145 was busted in four of the first-innings. Originals would have gone past that in ten balls fewer before the rain, however, against Spirit. Originals made 160 against Phoenix and they could go big again - possibly 150 or 155 overs - versus the most expensive bowling line-up in the competition. Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers match odds Superchargers are a bat-first team. Otherwise they can come under significant pressure. Therefore the match odds market looks to have it about right with Originals [1.80]. Perhaps with a flip in the chase we might be able to bet against that Superchargers attack. Welsh Fire v London SpiritSunday 20 August, 18:00TV: Live on Sky Sports Welsh Fire v London Spirit team news Fire's gamble on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf winning them enough games looks unlikely to pay off. Their challenge could be done if Originals win earlier in the day. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson are their replacements: Probable XI: Bairstow, Eskinazi, Clarke, Wells, Abell, Phillips, Willey, van der Merwe, Henry, Ferguson, Ball Spirit have won two from their four completed matches but appear to have a belief which could carry them to the play-offs. Ravi Bopara is rolling back the years. And they got some match-turning knocks from Matthew Wade and Daryl Mitchell at some stage. Probable XI: Crawley, Rossington, Lawrence, Wade, Mitchell, Bopara, Cricthley, Thompson, Dawson, Ellis, Worrall Welsh Fire v London Spirit pitch report There have been 10 full matches played at Sophia Gardens in The Hundred. Five of those first-innings runs have come in at 150 or fewer. The par line could be set in the high 140s. Five have also been won by the side batting second. Rockets defended 152 last time. Welsh Fire v London Spirit match odds Fire are [2.00] with Spirit [1.92]. That looks fair considering Fire's change in personnel. Henry and Ferguson are excellent replacements although one has to doubt Fire's energy given the season more than likely ends in failure again. Spirit, therefore, can make use of this state of uncertainty and are worthy of support batting first by going hard. There is no rain forecast. Welsh Fire v London Spirit player bets Bairstow is as short as [9/4] for top Fire bat. Zak Crawley is [3/1] for Spirit. Jordan Thompson has been a go-to wager at big numbers for top Spirit bowler because he's been on death duty early in the campaign. He didn't do the job on his return against Superchargers but [5/1] looks toppy. Ed Hawkins previews Manchester Originals versus Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire versus London Spirit... They could go second if Brave are beaten by Invincibles on Friday night. Usama Mir played in their last match - a win over Rockets - but he has left for the Asia Cup. Calvin Harrison comes in.</p><p><strong>Possible XI: </strong>Salt, Buttler, Holden, Evans, Tunrer, Walter, Overton, Harrison, Hartley, Tongue, Zaman</p><p>Superchargers are going to need two wins from their last two to be in the race. Defeat by Spirit was damaging, conceding 160 on a bowler-friendly surface. There's still no sign of Ben Stokes. Maybe he'll have to retire from the competition first?</p><p><strong>Possible XI</strong>: Lyth, Short, Banton, Brook, Zaib, Hose, Wiese, Parnell, Rashid, Potts, Topley</p><h2>Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers pitch report</h2><p></p><p><span>In eight games completed at Old Trafford more than 145 was busted in four of the first-innings. Originals would have gone past that in ten balls fewer before the rain, however, against Spirit. Originals made 160 against Phoenix and they could <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.217230414">go big again</a></strong> - possibly 150 or 155 overs - versus the most expensive bowling line-up in the competition.</span></p><h2>Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers match odds</h2><p></p><p><span>Superchargers are a bat-first team. Otherwise they can come under significant pressure. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.217230410">Therefore the match odds market looks to have it about right with Originals <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.80</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>. </a></strong>Perhaps with a flip in the chase we might be able to bet against that Superchargers attack.</span><span></span></p><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.217251406">Welsh Fire v London Spirit</a><br>Sunday 20 August, 18:00<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><h2>Welsh Fire v London Spirit team news</h2><p></p><p>Fire's gamble on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf winning them enough games looks unlikely to pay off. Their challenge could be done if Originals win earlier in the day. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson are their replacements:</p><p><strong>Probable XI: </strong>Bairstow, Eskinazi, Clarke, Wells, Abell, Phillips, Willey, van der Merwe, Henry, Ferguson, Ball</p><p>Spirit have won two from their four completed matches but appear to have a belief which could carry them to the play-offs. Ravi Bopara is rolling back the years. And they got some match-turning knocks from Matthew Wade and Daryl Mitchell at some stage.</p><p><strong>Probable XI:</strong> Crawley, Rossington, Lawrence, Wade, Mitchell, Bopara, Cricthley, Thompson, Dawson, Ellis, Worrall</p><h2>Welsh Fire v London Spirit pitch report</h2><p></p><p><span>There have been 10 full matches played at Sophia Gardens in The Hundred. Five of those first-innings runs have come in at 150 or fewer. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.217251466">The par line could be set in the high 140s</a>.</strong> Five have also been won by the side batting second. Rockets defended 152 last time. </span></p><h2>Welsh Fire v London Spirit match odds</h2><p></p><p><span><strong><a href="https://betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.217251406">Fire are <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.00</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> with Spirit <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>. </a></strong>That looks fair considering Fire's change in personnel. Henry and Ferguson are excellent replacements although one has to doubt Fire's energy given the season more than likely ends in failure again.</span><span></span></p><p><span>Spirit, therefore, can make use of this state of uncertainty and are worthy of support batting first by going hard. There is no rain forecast.</span></p><h2>Welsh Fire v London Spirit player bets</h2><p></p><p><span>Bairstow is as short as <b class="inline_odds" title="3.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.25</span></b> for top Fire bat. Zak Crawley is <b class="inline_odds" title="3.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.95</span></b> for Spirit. Jordan Thompson has been a go-to wager at big numbers for top Spirit bowler because he's been on death duty early in the campaign. He didn't do the job on his return against Superchargers but 5/1 looks toppy.

Back Jordan Thompson top Spirit bowler 5/1 The Hundred Team Guide and Predicted Finishes: Invincibles dangerous

Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals The Hundred Final Tips: Originals underrated

London Spirit v Manchester Originals The Hundred Tips: Formbook to hold Most read stories

Cricket Betting Tips
The Hundred Tips Games 27 and 28: Spirit on the charge

Cricket Betting Tips
England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: England poised to keep the series alive

Cricket Betting Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

More The Hundred More Cricket

Cricket Tips
The Ashes
Ian Bell
Twenty20
Twenty20 World Cup
Indian Premier League
The Hundred
Big Bash
England
Australia
India
New Zealand
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
South Africa
West Indies
Cricket Betting Masterclass
Caribbean Premier League
Cricket World Cup class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/ian-bell/">Ian Bell</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/">Twenty20</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/">Twenty20 World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/">The Hundred</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/">West Indies</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle 