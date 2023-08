Invincibles living up to moniker

Runs likely in both games

Narine could dominate

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals

Sunday 13 August, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals team news

Superchargers lost by nine runs to Invincibles on Friday night despite having the points in their pocket. Chasing 185, they were cruising at 147 for three with 22 balls left. But they kept losing wickets putting pressure on the lower order.

Probable XI: Banton, Short, Brook, Hose, Zaib, Wiese, Carse, Parnell, Rashid, Parkinson

Originals were blown away by pace against Invincibles last time out. They're beginning to look like a side too reliant on fast starts from Jos Buttler and Phil Salt.

Probable XI: Salt, Buttler, Evans, Holden, Turner, Walter, J Overton,. Usama, Hartley, Little, Gleeson

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals pitch report

Invincibles' 185 at Leeds on Friday confirmed the venue's reputation for runs. With both of these teams conceding heavily in their last outings, then, an overs play on a par line in the low 150s makes sense. If higher than that, 1.9110/11 could be available about 150 or more.

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals match odds

Superchargers are a decent outfit but they're not worthy of support on an early show at 1.75/7. Originals could go off 2.26/5 on that basis so could be considered value.

The truth is, though, that the toss is important. Whoever bats first has a great opportunity to go big. So there's a simple trade on Originals to flip the odds if the toss goes their way.

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals player bets

We're often prone to a lower-order punt at big numbers in the Hundred. but we don't advise it on a very good batting wicket. Keep an eye out for a boosted Brook and Buttler respectively with Sportsbook.

Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles

Sunday 13 August, 18:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles team news

Birmingham are in must-win territory. They need big players like Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali to step up. They're all leaving it to each other at the moment. Shadab Khan plays his last game.

Probable XI: Smeed, Duckett, Smith, Moeen, Livingstone, Shadab, Mousley, Howell, Milne, Helm, Richardson

Oval are flying. They are top of the table with three wins and given an excellent run rate only two more wins should be needed to guarantee third place. But they're eyeing top spot to go straight to the final. They are 4.003/1 jollies to win it and if you followed our pre-season advice of a back-to-lay then now is the time. Around 4.3100/30 is available. They will experience squad churn losing Spencer Johnson, Sunil Narine and Adam Zampa.

Probable XI: Roy, Jacks, Klaasen, Cox, S Curran, Whiteley, Billings, Narine, Atkinson, Johnson, Sowter

Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles pitch report

In nine games at Edgbaston, six first-innings have busted 145 or more. Five of those were 150-plus. That puts into context Birmingham's disaster against Welsh Fire when they could only manage 112. So we are only prepared to back Oval to do the business in the first dig. Paying 2.001/1 for more than 150 seems fair.

Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles match odds

Phoenix are in a right old state with two defeats and two washouts. They now need to win their remaining games to stand a chance of the top three on net run rate.

When looking at that batting line-up it's tempting to argue that they are value at a potential 2.206/5. But it's the batters that have let them down.

In particular they have a significant issue against spin. Ten of their 21 wickets have fallen to spin. So they're hard to countenance against the likes of Sunil Narine and Nathan Sowter.

Invincibles could well be a bet in-play just before the spinners come on. Keep an eye out for 1.9010/11

Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles player bets

It's no surprise we are keen on Narine to do some damage here against Phoenix. Get involved at 10/34.33. Do keep an interest in Nathan Sowter, too. Phoenix may be more aggressive against him than Narine and that would be a misjudgement. He is as big as 9/25.30. For top-bat bets, Heinrich Klaasen will consistently stand out at 5/15.80.