<h1 class="entry_header__title">The Hundred Tips Games 17 and 18: Now or never for Phoenix</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed-hawkins/">Ed Hawkins</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-08-12">12 August 2023</time></li>
<li>2:30 min read</li>
</ul> "2023-08-12T10:34:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-12T12:24:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins previews Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles on Sunday... Invincibles living up to moniker Runs likely in both games Narine could dominate Northern Superchargers v Manchester OriginalsSunday 13 August, 14:30TV: Live on Sky Sports Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals team news Superchargers lost by nine runs to Invincibles on Friday night despite having the points in their pocket. Chasing 185, they were cruising at 147 for three with 22 balls left. But they kept losing wickets putting pressure on the lower order. Probable XI: Banton, Short, Brook, Hose, Zaib, Wiese, Carse, Parnell, Rashid, Parkinson Originals were blown away by pace against Invincibles last time out. They're beginning to look like a side too reliant on fast starts from Jos Buttler and Phil Salt. Probable XI: Salt, Buttler, Evans, Holden, Turner, Walter, J Overton,. Usama, Hartley, Little, Gleeson Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals pitch report Invincibles' 185 at Leeds on Friday confirmed the venue's reputation for runs. With both of these teams conceding heavily in their last outings, then, an overs play on a par line in the low 150s makes sense. If higher than that, [1.91] could be available about 150 or more. Back over 150 1st inns runs @ [1.91] Bet now Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals match odds Superchargers are a decent outfit but they're not worthy of support on an early show at [1.7]. Originals could go off [2.2] on that basis so could be considered value. The truth is, though, that the toss is important. Whoever bats first has a great opportunity to go big. So there's a simple trade on Originals to flip the odds if the toss goes their way. Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals player bets We're often prone to a lower-order punt at big numbers in the Hundred. but we don't advise it on a very good batting wicket. Keep an eye out for a boosted Brook and Buttler respectively with Sportsbook. Birmingham Phoenix v Oval InvinciblesSunday 13 August, 18:00TV: Live on Sky Sports Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles team news Birmingham are in must-win territory. They need big players like Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali to step up. They're all leaving it to each other at the moment. Shadab Khan plays his last game. Probable XI: Smeed, Duckett, Smith, Moeen, Livingstone, Shadab, Mousley, Howell, Milne, Helm, Richardson Oval are flying. They are top of the table with three wins and given an excellent run rate only two more wins should be needed to guarantee third place. But they're eyeing top spot to go straight to the final. They are [4.00] jollies to win it and if you followed our pre-season advice of a back-to-lay then now is the time. Around [4.3] is available. They will experience squad churn losing Spencer Johnson, Sunil Narine and Adam Zampa. Probable XI: Roy, Jacks, Klaasen, Cox, S Curran, Whiteley, Billings, Narine, Atkinson, Johnson, Sowter Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles pitch report In nine games at Edgbaston, six first-innings have busted 145 or more. Five of those were 150-plus. That puts into context Birmingham's disaster against Welsh Fire when they could only manage 112. So we are only prepared to back Oval to do the business in the first dig. Paying [2.00] for more than 150 seems fair. Back Oval over 150 1st inns runs @ [2.0] Bet now Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles match odds Phoenix are in a right old state with two defeats and two washouts. They now need to win their remaining games to stand a chance of the top three on net run rate. When looking at that batting line-up it's tempting to argue that they are value at a potential [2.20]. But it's the batters that have let them down. In particular they have a significant issue against spin. Ten of their 21 wickets have fallen to spin. So they're hard to countenance against the likes of Sunil Narine and Nathan Sowter. Invincibles could well be a bet in-play just before the spinners come on. Keep an eye out for [1.90] Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles player bets It's no surprise we are keen on Narine to do some damage here against Phoenix. Get involved at [10/3]. Do keep an interest in Nathan Sowter, too. Phoenix may be more aggressive against him than Narine and that would be a misjudgement. He is as big as [9/2]. For top-bat bets, Heinrich Klaasen will consistently stand out at [5/1]. Chasing 185, they were cruising at 147 for three with 22 balls left. But they kept losing wickets putting pressure on the lower order.</p><p><strong>Probable XI:</strong> Banton, Short, Brook, Hose, Zaib, Wiese, Carse, Parnell, Rashid, Parkinson</p><p>Originals were blown away by pace against Invincibles last time out. They're beginning to look like a side too reliant on fast starts from Jos Buttler and Phil Salt.</p><p><strong>Probable XI: </strong>Salt, Buttler, Evans, Holden, Turner, Walter, J Overton,. Usama, Hartley, Little, Gleeson</p><h2>Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals pitch report</h2><p></p><p>Invincibles' 185 at Leeds on Friday confirmed the venue's reputation for runs. With both of these teams conceding heavily in their last outings, then, an overs play on a par line in the low 150s makes sense.<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216994377"> If higher than that, <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.91</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> could be available about 150 or more</a></strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back over 150 1st inns runs @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.91</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216994377" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals match odds</h2><p></p><p>Superchargers are a decent outfit but they're not worthy of support on an early show at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b>.<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216994373"> Originals could go off <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> on that basis so could be considered value.</a></strong></p><p>The truth is, though, that the toss is important. Whoever bats first has a great opportunity to go big. So there's a simple trade on Originals to flip the odds if the toss goes their way.</p><h2>Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals player bets</h2><p></p><p>We're often prone to a lower-order punt at big numbers in the Hundred. but we don't advise it on a very good batting wicket. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/northern-superchargers-v-manchester-originals/32551082">Keep an eye out for a boosted Brook and Buttler respectively with Sportsbook</a></strong>.</p><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216994189">Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles</a><br>Sunday 13 August, 18:00<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><h2>Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles team news</h2><p></p><p>Birmingham are in must-win territory. They need big players like Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali to step up. They're all leaving it to each other at the moment. Shadab Khan plays his last game.</p><p><strong>Probable XI: </strong>Smeed, Duckett, Smith, Moeen, Livingstone, Shadab, Mousley, Howell, Milne, Helm, Richardson</p><p>Oval are flying. They are top of the table with three wins and given an excellent run rate only two more wins should be needed to guarantee third place. But they're eyeing top spot to go straight to the final. They are <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.00</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> jollies to win it and if you followed our pre-season advice of a back-to-lay then now is the time. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216072267">Around <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b> is available.</a></strong> They will experience squad churn losing Spencer Johnson, Sunil Narine and Adam Zampa.</p><p><strong>Probable XI: </strong>Roy, Jacks, Klaasen, Cox, S Curran, Whiteley, Billings, Narine, Atkinson, Johnson, Sowter</p><h2>Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles pitch report</h2><p></p><p><span>In nine games at Edgbaston, six first-innings</span><span> have busted 145 or more. Five of those were 150-plus. That puts into context Birmingham's disaster against Welsh Fire when they could only manage 112. So we are only prepared to back Oval to do the business in the first dig. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216994193">Paying <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.00</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> for more than 150 seems fair</a></strong>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Oval over 150 1st inns runs @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216994193" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles match odds</h2><p></p><p>Phoenix are in a right old state with two defeats and two washouts. They now need to win their remaining games to stand a chance of the top three on net run rate.</p><p>When looking at that batting line-up it's tempting to argue that they are value at a potential <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.20</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>. But it's the batters that have let them down.</p><p>In particular they have a significant issue against spin. Ten of their 21 wickets have fallen to spin. So they're hard to countenance against the likes of Sunil Narine and Nathan Sowter.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216994189">Invincibles could well be a bet in-play just before the spinners come on</a></strong>. Keep an eye out for <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.90</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></p><h2>Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles player bets</h2><p></p><p>It's no surprise we are keen on Narine to do some damage here against Phoenix. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/birmingham-phoenix-v-oval-invincibles/32551041">Get involved at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></a></strong>. Do keep an interest in Nathan Sowter, too. Phoenix may be more aggressive against him than Narine and that would be a misjudgement. He is as big as <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b>. For top-bat bets, <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/birmingham-phoenix-v-oval-invincibles/32551041">Heinrich Klaasen will consistently stand out at <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b></a></strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sunil Narine top Oval bowler {10/3]</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/birmingham-phoenix-v-oval-invincibles/32551041" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216994377"> (1.5pts) Back over 150 1st inns runs Superchargers v Originals <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.91</span><span style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Cricket</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/ian-bell/">Ian Bell</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/">Twenty20</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/">Twenty20 World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/">The Hundred</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/">West Indies</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/">Cricket Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/">Caribbean Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe 