The Hundred Tips Games 15 and 16: Be Brave with 100/1 top-bat pick
Ed Hawkins
11 August 2023 "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-15-and-16-be-brave-with-1001-top-bat-pick-110823-194.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-11T15:44:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-11T17:00:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins previews London Spirit v Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire v Southern Brave in the Saturday double header... Rockets stand out at [1.82] Fire going well Afridi and Overon top-bat fancies London Spirit v Trent RocketsSaturday 12 August, 14:30TV: Live on Sky Sports London Spirit v Trent Rockets team news Spirit have managed only to get onto the park once to complete. And that was for defeat against a Welsh Fire side they had in their pocket defending. They've been frustrated in their attempts to get their campaign up and running. They had Brave 34 for three before the rain came last time. Zak Crawley is available. Probable XI: Crawley, Rossington, Lawrence, Wade, Mitchell, Bopara, Critchley, Thompson, Dawson, Ellis, Worrall Rockets lost last time out to Superchargers. They should have won it, chasing 143 with Daniel Sams set and blasting. Joe Root's return has messed with their mojo, putting regulars into unfamiliar roles. He's not required. We'd much prefer Samit Patel. Probable XI: Hales, Malan, Munro, Kohler-Cadmore, Root, Hain, Sams, Gregory, Imad, Wood, Cook London Spirit v Trent Rockets pitch report Lord's has been stodgy for batters with four from 11 first-innings producing scores of 150 or more. There could be cheap lays for under 135 with Spirit the weaker batting line-up. There's a toss bias to keep an eye on with six won by the side defending. It should have been seven but Spirit failed to defend 15 off Nathan Ellis' final set against Fire. London Spirit v Trent Rockets match odds Rockets were [1.87] late on Thursday for this one. And it's surprising to see [1.82] still available. They very much look and feel like a [1.70] chance. The champions really should return to form against a Spirit team which looks a little stodgy in the middle-order and has sacrificed Mason Crane to make room for Crawley. The sixth bowler should be targeted by Rockets. Back Rockets @ [1.82] Bet now London Spirit v Trent Rockets player bets We return to Jordan Thompson at [5/1] for most wickets for Spirit. He has had death duty so is underrated. Dawid Malan and Crawley have been boosted for top team bat respectively to [3/1] and [16/5]. Back Jordan Thompson top Spirit bowler @ [5/1] Bet now Welsh Fire v Southern BraveSaturday 12 August, 18:30TV: Live on Sky Sports Welsh Fire v Southern Brave team news Jonny Bairstow's return to action for Fire was delayed on Thursday as they thumped Phoenix. He is set to play in this one although it might not be the worst idea if he didn't. Stephen Eskinazi's blistering hitting more than suggested they have enough opening options. Ben Green may miss out. This could be the penultimate game for Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. Probable XI: Bairstow, Eskinazi, Clarke, Wells, Abell, Phillips, Willey, Afridi, van der Merwe, Rauf, Payne Brave are sweating on the fitness of Chris Jordan, who has a calf injury. He smashed 70 not out to down the Fire single-handed in the previous meeting but tweaked it in the process. He was due to be out for a week so it is touch and go whether this game comes too early. Possible XI: Allen, Conway, Vince, Du Plooy, Weatherley, David, Fuller, Ahmed, C Overton, Fisher, Mills. Welsh Fire v Southern Brave pitch report There have been eight matches played at Sophia Gardens in The Hundred. Four of those first-innings runs have come in at 150 or fewer. Four have also been won by the side batting second. In the ninth match reduced to 40 balls each, Fire defended 94. In the head-to-head earlier this term Brave posted 147 to win by two runs. It would be a surprise if 150 was breached. A short on a par line in the mid 140s is wise. Welsh Fire v Southern Brave match odds Fire are [1.82] with Brave [2.12]. We tend to agree with these odds. Consistently the view has been that Brave are going to struggle. Their batting has looked particularly weak and they have got out of jail thanks to the weather against Spirit and Jordan's incredible hitting. They might not be so lucky this time. Expect Fire to shorten up considerably bowling first. The rain should have blown over by start time, giving way to excellent bowling conditions. Welsh Fire v Southern Brave player bets Rehan Ahmed has been a go-to bet at prices from [70/1] to [100/1] but the [60/1] feels like a harder ask. Still, he should probably be 40s. Option Craig Overton at [100/1]. It's too big. For Fire, there's no Jonny Bairstow listed so the entire top order is value. We do have a suspicion that Afridi will be given the chance to have a smash before departure so consider the [100/1]. Ed Hawkins previews London Spirit v Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire v Southern Brave in the Saturday double header... And that was for defeat against a Welsh Fire side they had in their pocket defending. They've been frustrated in their attempts to get their campaign up and running. They had Brave 34 for three before the rain came last time. Zak Crawley is available.</p><p><strong>Probable XI:</strong> Crawley, Rossington, Lawrence, Wade, Mitchell, Bopara, Critchley, Thompson, Dawson, Ellis, Worrall</p><p>Rockets lost last time out to Superchargers. They should have won it, chasing 143 with Daniel Sams set and blasting. Joe Root's return has messed with their mojo, putting regulars into unfamiliar roles. He's not required. We'd much prefer Samit Patel.</p><p><strong>Probable XI: </strong>Hales, Malan, Munro, Kohler-Cadmore, Root, Hain, Sams, Gregory, Imad, Wood, Cook</p><h2>London Spirit v Trent Rockets pitch report</h2><p></p><p><span>Lord's has been stodgy for batters with four from 11 first-innings producing scores of 150 or more. </span><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216927465">There could be cheap lays for under 135 with Spirit the weaker batting line-up.</a><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216788034" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span> </span></a></strong><span>There's a toss bias to keep an eye on with six won by the side defending. It should have been seven but Spirit failed to defend 15 off Nathan Ellis' final set against Fire. </span></p><h2>London Spirit v Trent Rockets match odds</h2><p></p><p>Rockets were <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> late on Thursday for this one. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216927461">And it's surprising to see <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> still available</a></strong>. They very much look and feel like a <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.70</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> chance.</p><p>The champions really should return to form against a Spirit team which looks a little stodgy in the middle-order and has sacrificed Mason Crane to make room for Crawley. The sixth bowler should be targeted by Rockets.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rockets @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216927461" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>London Spirit v Trent Rockets player bets</h2><p></p><p>We return to <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/london-spirit-v-trent-rockets/32546305">Jordan Thompson at <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b> for most wickets for Spirit</a></strong>. He has had death duty so is underrated. Dawid Malan and Crawley have been boosted for top team bat respectively to <b class="inline_odds" title="3.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.95</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="4.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.20</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Jordan Thompson top Spirit bowler @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/london-spirit-v-trent-rockets/32546305" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216973477">Welsh Fire v Southern Brave</a><br>Saturday 12 August, 18:30<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><h2>Welsh Fire v Southern Brave team news</h2><p></p><p>Jonny Bairstow's return to action for Fire was delayed on Thursday as they thumped Phoenix. He is set to play in this one although it might not be the worst idea if he didn't. Stephen Eskinazi's blistering hitting more than suggested they have enough opening options. Ben Green may miss out. This could be the penultimate game for Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.</p><p><strong>Probable XI: </strong>Bairstow, Eskinazi, Clarke, Wells, Abell, Phillips, Willey, Afridi, van der Merwe, Rauf, Payne</p><p>Brave are sweating on the fitness of Chris Jordan, who has a calf injury. He smashed 70 not out to down the Fire single-handed in the previous meeting but tweaked it in the process. He was due to be out for a week so it is touch and go whether this game comes too early.</p><p><strong>Possible XI:</strong> Allen, Conway, Vince, Du Plooy, Weatherley, David, Fuller, Ahmed, C Overton, Fisher, Mills.</p><h2>Welsh Fire v Southern Brave pitch report</h2><p></p><p><span>There have been eight matches played at Sophia Gardens in The Hundred. Four of those first-innings runs have come in at 150 or fewer. Four have also been won by the side batting second. In the ninth match reduced to 40 balls each, Fire defended 94. In the head-to-head earlier this term Brave posted 147 to win by two runs. It would be a surprise if 150 was breached. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216973541">A short on a par line in the mid 140s is wise</a></strong></span><span>.</span></p><h2>Welsh Fire v Southern Brave match odds</h2><p></p><p><span><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216973477">Fire are <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> with Brave <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></strong>. We tend to agree with these odds. Consistently the view has been that Brave are going to struggle. </span></p><p><span>Their batting has looked particularly weak and they have got out of jail thanks to the weather against Spirit and Jordan's incredible hitting. They might not be so lucky this time. Expect Fire to shorten up considerably bowling first. </span><span>The rain should have blown over by start time, giving way to excellent bowling conditions.</span></p><h2>Welsh Fire v Southern Brave player bets</h2><p></p><p><span>Rehan Ahmed has been a go-to bet at prices from <b class="inline_odds" title="71.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">70/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">71.00</span></b> to <b class="inline_odds" title="101.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">100/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">101.00</span></b> but the <b class="inline_odds" title="61.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">60/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">61.00</span></b> feels like a harder ask. Still, he should probably be 40s.<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/welsh-fire-v-southern-brave/32548410"> Option Craig Overton at <b class="inline_odds" title="101.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">100/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">101.00</span></b></a></strong>. It's too big. For Fire, there's no Jonny Bairstow listed so the entire top order is value. We do have a suspicion that Afridi will be given the chance to have a smash before departure so consider the <b class="inline_odds" title="101.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">100/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">101.00</span></b>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back C Overton top Brave bat @ <b class="inline_odds" title="101.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">100/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">101.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/welsh-fire-v-southern-brave/32548410" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/london-spirit-v-trent-rockets/32546305"> (0.5pts) Back Jordan Thompson top Spirit bowler <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span (0.5pts) Back Jordan Thompson top Spirit bowler 5/1
(2pts) Back Rockets 1.82
(0.25pts) Back C Overton top Brave bat 100/1
(0.25pts) Back R Ahmed top Brave bat 60/1 Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-15-and-16-be-brave-with-1001-top-bat-pick-110823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-15-and-16-be-brave-with-1001-top-bat-pick-110823-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a Discover the latest articles

Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles The Hundred Tips: Northern powerhouse rising

The Hundred Team Guide and Predicted Finishes: Invincibles dangerous

Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals The Hundred Final Tips: Originals underrated href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-betting-tips-team-by-team-guide-and-predicted-finishes-300723-194.html">The Hundred Team Guide and Predicted Finishes: Invincibles dangerous</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Wiese.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Wiese.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/trent-rockets-v-manchester-originals-the-hundred-final-tips-originals-underrated-020922-194.html">Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals The Hundred Final Tips: Originals underrated</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sydney Thunder bowler Daniel Sams.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Sydney%20Thunder%20bowler%20Daniel%20Sams.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-15-and-16-be-brave-with-1001-top-bat-pick-110823-194.html">The Hundred Tips Games 15 and 16: Be Brave with 100/1 top-bat pick</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-four-in-play-tips-england-poised-to-keep-the-series-alive-080723-171.html">England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: England poised to keep the series alive</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-hosts-to-win-high-scoring-game-and-keep-playoff-hopes-alive-at-190523-206.html">Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/">More The Hundred</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Cricket</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/ian-bell/">Ian Bell</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/">Twenty20</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/">Twenty20 World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/">The Hundred</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/">West Indies</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/">Cricket Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket