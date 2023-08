Rockets stand out at 1.82 4/5

Fire going well

Afridi and Overon top-bat fancies

London Spirit v Trent Rockets

Saturday 12 August, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

London Spirit v Trent Rockets team news

Spirit have managed only to get onto the park once to complete. And that was for defeat against a Welsh Fire side they had in their pocket defending. They've been frustrated in their attempts to get their campaign up and running. They had Brave 34 for three before the rain came last time. Zak Crawley is available.

Probable XI: Crawley, Rossington, Lawrence, Wade, Mitchell, Bopara, Critchley, Thompson, Dawson, Ellis, Worrall

Rockets lost last time out to Superchargers. They should have won it, chasing 143 with Daniel Sams set and blasting. Joe Root's return has messed with their mojo, putting regulars into unfamiliar roles. He's not required. We'd much prefer Samit Patel.

Probable XI: Hales, Malan, Munro, Kohler-Cadmore, Root, Hain, Sams, Gregory, Imad, Wood, Cook

London Spirit v Trent Rockets pitch report

Lord's has been stodgy for batters with four from 11 first-innings producing scores of 150 or more. There could be cheap lays for under 135 with Spirit the weaker batting line-up. There's a toss bias to keep an eye on with six won by the side defending. It should have been seven but Spirit failed to defend 15 off Nathan Ellis' final set against Fire.

London Spirit v Trent Rockets match odds

Rockets were 1.875/6 late on Thursday for this one. And it's surprising to see 1.824/5 still available. They very much look and feel like a 1.705/7 chance.

The champions really should return to form against a Spirit team which looks a little stodgy in the middle-order and has sacrificed Mason Crane to make room for Crawley. The sixth bowler should be targeted by Rockets.

Back Rockets @ 1.824/5 Bet now

London Spirit v Trent Rockets player bets

We return to Jordan Thompson at 5/15.80 for most wickets for Spirit. He has had death duty so is underrated. Dawid Malan and Crawley have been boosted for top team bat respectively to 3/13.95 and 16/54.20.

Back Jordan Thompson top Spirit bowler @ 5/15.80 Bet now

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave

Saturday 12 August, 18:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave team news

Jonny Bairstow's return to action for Fire was delayed on Thursday as they thumped Phoenix. He is set to play in this one although it might not be the worst idea if he didn't. Stephen Eskinazi's blistering hitting more than suggested they have enough opening options. Ben Green may miss out. This could be the penultimate game for Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Probable XI: Bairstow, Eskinazi, Clarke, Wells, Abell, Phillips, Willey, Afridi, van der Merwe, Rauf, Payne

Brave are sweating on the fitness of Chris Jordan, who has a calf injury. He smashed 70 not out to down the Fire single-handed in the previous meeting but tweaked it in the process. He was due to be out for a week so it is touch and go whether this game comes too early.

Possible XI: Allen, Conway, Vince, Du Plooy, Weatherley, David, Fuller, Ahmed, C Overton, Fisher, Mills.

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave pitch report

There have been eight matches played at Sophia Gardens in The Hundred. Four of those first-innings runs have come in at 150 or fewer. Four have also been won by the side batting second. In the ninth match reduced to 40 balls each, Fire defended 94. In the head-to-head earlier this term Brave posted 147 to win by two runs. It would be a surprise if 150 was breached. A short on a par line in the mid 140s is wise.

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave match odds

Fire are 1.824/5 with Brave 2.1211/10. We tend to agree with these odds. Consistently the view has been that Brave are going to struggle.

Their batting has looked particularly weak and they have got out of jail thanks to the weather against Spirit and Jordan's incredible hitting. They might not be so lucky this time. Expect Fire to shorten up considerably bowling first. The rain should have blown over by start time, giving way to excellent bowling conditions.

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave player bets

Rehan Ahmed has been a go-to bet at prices from 70/171.00 to 100/1101.00 but the 60/161.00 feels like a harder ask. Still, he should probably be 40s. Option Craig Overton at 100/1101.00. It's too big. For Fire, there's no Jonny Bairstow listed so the entire top order is value. We do have a suspicion that Afridi will be given the chance to have a smash before departure so consider the 100/1101.00.