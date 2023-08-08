</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html&rfr=977215">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-tips-2023-24-preview-and-best-bets-for-the-season-ahead-050823-140.html">Premier League Predictions 2023-24: Kevin Hatchard's best bets from 8/11 to 125/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/top-5-european-leagues-tips-and-predictions-how-to-back-a-433-1-season-long-accumulator-070823-1015.html">2023-24 Top Five Leagues Predictions: How to back a 443/1 season-long accumulator</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-antepost-betting-tips-and-23-23-predictions-the-best-oddsonthat-selections-from-4-5-to-25-1-310723-718.html">Premier League 2023-24 Tips: The best #OddsOnThat selections from 4/5 to 25/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-burkes-boy-7-4-can-prove-too-classy-for-stoute-and-moore-080823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Burke's boy 7/4 can prove too classy for Stoute and Moore</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-head-to-roscommon-with-a-53-1-tuesday-multiple-080823-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Head to Roscommon with a 53/1 Tuesday multiple</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-is-taking-a-two-pronged-attack-at-cork-1-070823-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Cork</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-debutant-detry-to-take-to-southwind-080823-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Debutant Detry to take to Southwind</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html">FedEx St. Jude Championship Each-Way Tips: 33/1, 60/1 and 66/1 tips in Memphis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/fedex-st-jude-championship-2023-pga-tips-betting-preview-superb-scrambling-required-at-southwind-060823-167.html">FedEx St Jude Championship Preview: Inspired Fitzpatrick can contend again </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html">The Hundred Tips Games 12 and 13: Klaasen worth support at 9/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/london-spirit-v-southern-brave-the-hundred-tips-another-100-1-play-on-top-bat-070823-194.html">London Spirit v Southern Brave The Hundred Tips: Another 100/1 play on top bat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/manchester-originals-v-birmingham-phoenix-the-hundred-tips-phoenix-may-fear-spin-threat-060823-194.html">Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix: Phoenix may fear spin threat</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rogers-cup-day-2-tips-evans-should-continue-winning-run-against-diallo-080823-778.html">Rogers Cup Day 2 Tips: Evans should continue winning run against Diallo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rogers-cup-day-1-tips-eubanks-to-serve-monfils-a-knockout-blow-070823-778.html">Rogers Cup Day 1 Tips: Back Eubanks to serve Monfils knockout blow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-betting-tips-preview-competitive-events-ahead-of-a-huge-month-on-tour-310723-778.html">ATP Tour Betting Tips: Competitive events ahead of a huge month on tour</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-can-trump-win-again-despite-indictments-040823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Can Trump win again despite indictments?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/rutherglen-and-hamilton-west-by-election-betting-labour-odds-on-after-vote-triggered-030823-204.html">Rutherglen and Hamilton West By-Election Betting: Labour odds-on after vote triggered</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Jan 6th indictment fails to deter Trump backers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-nate-diaz-tips-back-an-early-knock-down-at-4-1-030823-746.html">Jake Paul v Nate Diaz: Back an early knockdown at 4/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/errol-spence-jr-v-terence-crawford-tips-back-bud-to-win-on-points-280723-746.html">Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford: Back Bud to win on points</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-21-betting-tips-back-alexander-kristoff-391-to-repeat-consistency-220723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 21: Back Alexander Kristoff @ 39/1 to repeat consistency</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvin-backs-33-1-came-from-the-dark-to-light-up-final-day-040823-166.html">Goodwood Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin backs 33/1 Came From The Dark to light up final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/goodwood-racing-tips-free-wind-can-resume-winning-ways-040823-106.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: Free Wind can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rapinoe-Morgan-USA-1280.728x410.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Women's World Cup Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Hundred Tips Games 12 and 13: Klaasen worth support at 9/2</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed-hawkins/">Ed Hawkins</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-08">08 August 2023</time></li> <li>2:30 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "The Hundred Tips Games 12 and 13: Klaasen worth support at 9/2", "name": "The Hundred Tips Games 12 and 13: Klaasen worth support at 9/2", "description": "Ed Hawkins previews Rockets v Superchargers and Invincibles v Originals in The Hundred Wednesday double header...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-08T14:46:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-08T16:58:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins previews Rockets v Superchargers and Invincibles v Originals in The Hundred Wednesday double header... Rockets stand out at [1.87] Munro a Rocket top-bat bet Time for Klaasen to shine Trent Rockets v Northern SuperchargersWednesday 9 August, 15:00TV: Live on Sky Sports Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers team news Rockets have a win and a washout. They're yet to show what they can do and one suspects the most sensible outright wager at [4.70] given the rain and exodus of Australia and Pakistan players. Imad Wasim continues until replaced by Ish Sodhi. Joe Root may be available but backers would probably prefer him not be in the XI. Probable XI: Hales, Malan, Kohler-Cadmore, Munro, Hain, Gregory, Imad, Sams, Carter, Wood, Cook Superchargers are supercharged. The 201 they posted against Brave is unlikely to be beaten this term. Harry Brook led the ransacking. We don't expect Ben Stokes to turn up any time soon but Saif Zaib and Adam Hose in the middle order can be more than adequate replacements. Probable XI: Banton, Short, Brook, Wiese, Hose, Zaib, Carse, Parnell, Rashid, Topley, C Parkinson Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers pitch report Just three from eight of the first-innings in this format at Trent Bridge have breached 145. Five matches have been won by the chaser. It may be that the market overreacts to Supechargers' exploits versus Brave and we're able to short their runs cheaply at 150 or more at around [2.10] against a crack bowling unit. The forecast is okay. Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers match odds This is a real test for Superchargers, who are shaping up nicely having dominated Phoenix before the rains came. One suspects it might be too tough an ask against the champions. It is surprising to see Rockets as big as [1.87] for this one and it may be the best price we can get on them all season. Worth taking. Back Rockets @ [1.87] Bet now Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers player bets Colin Munro is overpriced on win rate and batting order at [7/1] with Sportsbook for top Rockets bat. Root is shorter in the betting but we'd be surprised if he plays, too. Brook is rated at [11/4] for top Supercharger. Back Colin Munro top Rockets bat @ [7/1] Bet now Oval Invincibles v Manchester OriginalsWednesday 9 August, 18:30TV: Live on Sky Sports Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals team news Oval have squad churn incoming with Sunil Narine departing next week to be replaced by Adam Zampa, who then leaves before at least the final group game for Australia duty. Leftie quick Spencer Johnson joins him. Probable XI: Roy, Jacks, Cox, Klaasen, S Curran, Billings, T Curran, Narine, Atkinson, Chappell, Sowter Originals are looking strong. Spinners Usama Mir and Tom Hartley exposed Phoenix on Monday night in a confidence-installing success. They finished superbly with the bat which should give more licence to the dangerous openers. Probable XI: Salt, Buttler, Evans, Holder, Turner, Walter, J Overton, Usama, Hartley, Little, Gleeson Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals pitch report A par line short at 145.5 in all editions at The Oval would have been a winner six times in the ten first-innings. The Oval versus Fire tie on Sunday came with the hosts chasing 138. Invincibles could be taken on for a par line short with Originals bowling impressive. Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals match odds If Originals are going to go on and stamp their authority on the tournament this is a must-win game. Oval have been solid rather than spectacular and they should have nothing to fear. The visitors are putting all disciplines together well and odds-against at around [2.10] when the market settles is value. It looks like a choice affair. Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals player bets Jason Roy and Jos Buttler have been boosted to [5/2] the pair for top Ovals and Originals bat respectively. Heinrich Klaasen is as big as [9/2]. A decent innings should just be around the corner for the most in-form white-ball batter in the world. Back H Klaasen top Oval bat @ [9/2] Bet now ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/klaasen.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/klaasen.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/klaasen.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Ed Hawkins", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed_hawkins" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/klaasen.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/klaasen.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/klaasen.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/klaasen.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Heinrich Klaasen"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Klaasen is 9/2 for top Oval bat</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977215">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216869006" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216869006">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Hundred%20Tips%20Games%2012%20and%2013%3A%20Klaasen%20worth%20support%20at%209%2F2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html&text=The%20Hundred%20Tips%20Games%2012%20and%2013%3A%20Klaasen%20worth%20support%20at%209%2F2" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Ed Hawkins previews Rockets v Superchargers and Invincibles v Originals in The Hundred Wednesday double header...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Rockets stand out at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Munro a Rocket top-bat bet</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Time for Klaasen to shine</h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216853507">Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers</a><br>Wednesday 9 August, 15:00<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><h2>Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers team news</h2><p></p><p>Rockets have a win and a washout. They're yet to show what they can do and one suspects <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216072267">the most sensible outright wager at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.70</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> </a></strong>given the rain and exodus of Australia and Pakistan players. Imad Wasim continues until replaced by Ish Sodhi. Joe Root may be available but backers would probably prefer him not be in the XI.</p><p><strong>Probable XI:</strong> Hales, Malan, Kohler-Cadmore, Munro, Hain, Gregory, Imad, Sams, Carter, Wood, Cook</p><p>Superchargers are supercharged. The 201 they posted against Brave is unlikely to be beaten this term. Harry Brook led the ransacking. We don't expect Ben Stokes to turn up any time soon but Saif Zaib and Adam Hose in the middle order can be more than adequate replacements.</p><p><strong>Probable XI: </strong>Banton, Short, Brook, Wiese, Hose, Zaib, Carse, Parnell, Rashid, Topley, C Parkinson</p><h2>Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers pitch report</h2><p></p><p>Just three from eight of the first-innings in this format at Trent Bridge have breached 145. Five matches have been won by the chaser. It may be that the market overreacts to Supechargers' exploits versus Brave and we're able to <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216853511">short their runs cheaply at 150 or more at around <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></strong> against a crack bowling unit. The forecast is okay.</p><h2>Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers match odds</h2><p></p><p>This is a real test for Superchargers, who are shaping up nicely having dominated Phoenix before the rains came. One suspects it might be too tough an ask against the champions.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216853507">It is surprising to see Rockets as big as <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></strong> for this one and it may be the best price we can get on them all season. Worth taking.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rockets @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216853507" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers player bets</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/trent-rockets-v-northern-superchargers/32540852">Colin Munro is overpriced on win rate and batting order at <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b> with Sportsbook </a></strong>for top Rockets bat. Root is shorter in the betting but we'd be surprised if he plays, too. Brook is rated at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> for top Supercharger.<strong></strong><strong></strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Colin Munro top Rockets bat @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/trent-rockets-v-northern-superchargers/32540852" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216869006">Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals</a><br>Wednesday 9 August, 18:30<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><h2>Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals team news</h2><p></p><p>Oval have squad churn incoming with Sunil Narine departing next week to be replaced by Adam Zampa, who then leaves before at least the final group game for Australia duty. Leftie quick Spencer Johnson joins him.</p><p><strong>Probable XI: </strong>Roy, Jacks, Cox, Klaasen, S Curran, Billings, T Curran, Narine, Atkinson, Chappell, Sowter</p><p>Originals are looking strong. Spinners Usama Mir and Tom Hartley exposed Phoenix on Monday night in a confidence-installing success. They finished superbly with the bat which should give more licence to the dangerous openers.</p><p><strong>Probable XI: </strong>Salt, Buttler, Evans, Holder, Turner, Walter, J Overton, Usama, Hartley, Little, Gleeson</p><h2>Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals pitch report</h2><p></p><p>A par line short at 145.5 in all editions at The Oval would have been a winner six times in the ten first-innings. The Oval versus Fire tie on Sunday came with the hosts chasing 138. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216869070">Invincibles could be taken on for a par line short</a></strong> with Originals bowling impressive.</p><h2>Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals match odds</h2><p></p><p>If Originals are going to go on and stamp their authority on the tournament this is a must-win game. Oval have been solid rather than spectacular and they should have nothing to fear.</p><p>The visitors are putting all disciplines together well and<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216869006"> odds-against at around <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> when the market settles is value</a></strong>. It looks like a choice affair.</p><h2>Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals player bets</h2><p></p><p>Jason Roy and Jos Buttler have been boosted to <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> the pair for top Ovals and Originals bat respectively. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/oval-invincibles-v-manchester-originals/32541662">Heinrich Klaasen is as big as <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b>.</a></strong> A decent innings should just be around the corner for the most in-form white-ball batter in the world.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back H Klaasen top Oval bat @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/oval-invincibles-v-manchester-originals/32541662" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.2168535076"> (2pts) Back Rockets <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/trent-rockets-v-northern-superchargers/32540852"> (0.5pts) Back Colin Munro top Rockets bat <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/the-hundred/oval-invincibles-v-manchester-originals/32541662"> (0.5pts) Back Heinrich Klaasen top Oval bat <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977215">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216869006" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216869006">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Hundred%20Tips%20Games%2012%20and%2013%3A%20Klaasen%20worth%20support%20at%209%2F2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-hundred%2Fthe-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html&text=The%20Hundred%20Tips%20Games%2012%20and%2013%3A%20Klaasen%20worth%20support%20at%209%2F2" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/london-spirit-v-southern-brave-the-hundred-tips-another-100-1-play-on-top-bat-070823-194.html">London Spirit v Southern Brave The Hundred Tips: Another 100/1 play on top bat</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Matthew Wade.450x297.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Matthew%20Wade.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-betting-tips-team-by-team-guide-and-predicted-finishes-300723-194.html">The Hundred Team Guide and Predicted Finishes: Invincibles dangerous</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Wiese.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Wiese.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/trent-rockets-v-manchester-originals-the-hundred-final-tips-originals-underrated-020922-194.html">Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals The Hundred Final Tips: Originals underrated</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sydney Thunder bowler Daniel Sams.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Sydney%20Thunder%20bowler%20Daniel%20Sams.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/the-hundred-tips-games-12-and-13-klaasen-worth-support-at-9-2-080823-194.html">The Hundred Tips Games 12 and 13: Klaasen worth support at 9/2</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-four-in-play-tips-england-poised-to-keep-the-series-alive-080723-171.html">England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: England poised to keep the series alive</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-hosts-to-win-high-scoring-game-and-keep-playoff-hopes-alive-at-190523-206.html">Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/">More The Hundred</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Cricket</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/ian-bell/">Ian Bell</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/">Twenty20</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/">Twenty20 World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/">The Hundred</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/">West Indies</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/">Cricket Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/">Caribbean Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1691518333" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Cricket
The Hundred
The Hundred Tips Games 12 and 13: Klaasen worth support at 9/2
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
Glorious Goodwood
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket