Rockets stand out at 1.87 5/6

Munro a Rocket top-bat bet

Time for Klaasen to shine

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers

Wednesday 9 August, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers team news

Rockets have a win and a washout. They're yet to show what they can do and one suspects the most sensible outright wager at 4.707/2 given the rain and exodus of Australia and Pakistan players. Imad Wasim continues until replaced by Ish Sodhi. Joe Root may be available but backers would probably prefer him not be in the XI.

Probable XI: Hales, Malan, Kohler-Cadmore, Munro, Hain, Gregory, Imad, Sams, Carter, Wood, Cook

Superchargers are supercharged. The 201 they posted against Brave is unlikely to be beaten this term. Harry Brook led the ransacking. We don't expect Ben Stokes to turn up any time soon but Saif Zaib and Adam Hose in the middle order can be more than adequate replacements.

Probable XI: Banton, Short, Brook, Wiese, Hose, Zaib, Carse, Parnell, Rashid, Topley, C Parkinson

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers pitch report

Just three from eight of the first-innings in this format at Trent Bridge have breached 145. Five matches have been won by the chaser. It may be that the market overreacts to Supechargers' exploits versus Brave and we're able to short their runs cheaply at 150 or more at around 2.1011/10 against a crack bowling unit. The forecast is okay.

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers match odds

This is a real test for Superchargers, who are shaping up nicely having dominated Phoenix before the rains came. One suspects it might be too tough an ask against the champions.

It is surprising to see Rockets as big as 1.875/6 for this one and it may be the best price we can get on them all season. Worth taking.

Back Rockets @ 1.875/6 Bet now

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers player bets

Colin Munro is overpriced on win rate and batting order at 7/17.80 with Sportsbook for top Rockets bat. Root is shorter in the betting but we'd be surprised if he plays, too. Brook is rated at 11/43.70 for top Supercharger.

Back Colin Munro top Rockets bat @ 7/17.80 Bet now

Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals

Wednesday 9 August, 18:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals team news

Oval have squad churn incoming with Sunil Narine departing next week to be replaced by Adam Zampa, who then leaves before at least the final group game for Australia duty. Leftie quick Spencer Johnson joins him.

Probable XI: Roy, Jacks, Cox, Klaasen, S Curran, Billings, T Curran, Narine, Atkinson, Chappell, Sowter

Originals are looking strong. Spinners Usama Mir and Tom Hartley exposed Phoenix on Monday night in a confidence-installing success. They finished superbly with the bat which should give more licence to the dangerous openers.

Probable XI: Salt, Buttler, Evans, Holder, Turner, Walter, J Overton, Usama, Hartley, Little, Gleeson

Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals pitch report

A par line short at 145.5 in all editions at The Oval would have been a winner six times in the ten first-innings. The Oval versus Fire tie on Sunday came with the hosts chasing 138. Invincibles could be taken on for a par line short with Originals bowling impressive.

Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals match odds

If Originals are going to go on and stamp their authority on the tournament this is a must-win game. Oval have been solid rather than spectacular and they should have nothing to fear.

The visitors are putting all disciplines together well and odds-against at around 2.1011/10 when the market settles is value. It looks like a choice affair.

Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals player bets

Jason Roy and Jos Buttler have been boosted to 5/23.50 the pair for top Ovals and Originals bat respectively. Heinrich Klaasen is as big as 9/25.30. A decent innings should just be around the corner for the most in-form white-ball batter in the world.