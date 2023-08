Both teams need to win

Whiteley might bat up the order

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets

Monday 21 August, 18:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets team news

Oval could be without Heinrich Klaasen, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson. Klaasen was slated to leave on Saturday. The Australia pair are supposed to link up with their countrymen in South Africa on Wednesday for a white-ball tour.

Jimmy Neesham, the all-rounder, is a replacement for Klaasen. Invincibles will hope Gus Atkinson is fit after a sore shoulder. Zak Chappell could return.

Possible XI: Roy, Jacks, Muyeye, S Curran, Billings, Neesham, Whiteley, T Curran, Sowter, Atkinson, Chappell

Trent Rockets, by contrast, are settled in terms of player churn. They beat Phoenix convincingly last time out to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Joe Root is now opening after spells at No 4 and 5. That at least makes some sense with a clutch of finishers being delayed to the crease previously.

Probable XI: Root, Hales, Kohler-Cadmore, Hain, Munro, Sams, Gregory, Wood, Carter, Sodhi, Cook

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets pitch report

A par line short at 145.5 in all editions at The Oval would have been a winner six times in the 12 first-innings. Oval's batting posted 189 against Spirit last time. However, it may be shrewd to revert to the unders if they're batting first and they're without Klaasen. Unders 150.5 looks toppy. There is no rain forecast currently.

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets match odds

Invincibles are a bat-first team from the small study sample. Given player churn and that rejigged batting order, they could come under pressure in a chase. Against Phoenix and Fire they didn't manage to get up.

Rockets themselves have failed in three chases. So the strategy is clear considering they are the chunkier number at 2.1211/10: back them in the expectation the Rockets can lay down something big and then reassess at the break about whether to stay in.

That's a sound strategy even if Invincibles do have the likes of Zampa and Johnson available. Checking team news before hitting the button is key.

A win for Oval is much needed as Originals could pip them for top spot and a route straight to the final. A Rockets win should see them pinch third on net run rate.

Back Rockets batting first @ 2.1211/10 Bet now

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets player bets

Will Jacks and Joe Root have been boosted by Sportsbook to 3/13.95 respectively for top team bat. As far as ricks go, Ross Whiteley catches the eye at 40/141.00 for Oval.

He really should be given more opportunity given his ability and he could be asked to fill the Klaasen role. Remember there is no Jordan Cox, either. The 100/1101.00 that he is top match bat has appeal if we're right about a move up the order. Jason Roy is out to 10/34.33. For Rockets Ales Hales is 11/43.70.