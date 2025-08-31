Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets: The Hundred Final Tips: Rockets in with a shout

Oval Invincibles 1.73 8/11 for third title

Long study period says short runs at HQ

Root has to set the tone

Zampa in for Invincibles

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets

Sunday 31 August, 18.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets team news

Oval Invincibles are eyeing a third-straight title victory to make franchise history. While there is a chunk of evidence that other teams and players have struggled to get to grips with the format, their high-impact strategy has paid off. That is evident in their recruitment. They lose Rishad Khan and immediately go out and bring in Adam Zampa just for one match.

If there is a weakness the opening combination of Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye is far from frightening. But there is remarkable consistency after that with Jordan Cox and Sam Curran destructive.

Probable Oval XI: Jacks, Muyeye, Cox, S Curran, Billings, Ferreira, T Curran, Clark, Zampa, Sowter, Behrendorff

Rockets are at a disadvantage having played and hung around late into the night in south London last night in the 'semi-final'. In a washout they qualified by dint of finishing second in the group. It was the epitome of a damp squib and fitting for a tournament which has, frankly, been poor quality.

Not that Rockets wree bothered. They would have been delighted as a target of 105 in 55 balls looked a very stiff task in horrible conditions. They had sprung a surprise by replacing Max Holden with Ross Whiteley.

Possible Rockets XI: Root, Banton, Rehan, Whiteley, Stoinis, Willey, Hain, Linde, Cook, Ferguson

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets pitch report

The Lord's surface has produced first-innings scores of: 186-135-162-80. It has been surprisingly good for the batters with Spirit's humiliation against Oval in the opener very much a one-off. Still, historically unders has been the play. Five times in the last nine unders 135.5 would have paid off and with a high par line expected of just under 150 it is difficult not to be tempted by a play. Oval at under 154.5 is toss dependant and against a Rockets team which is the meanest in the competition with the ball (although we note their tricky home surface) that might be a shrewd option.

Oval are 1.748/11 with Rockets 2.35/4. That is one of the biggest prices we have seen about Oval this tournament and given what happened in the head-to-head it may be regarded as value. They got up from the canvas to chase an improbable 171 from 38 for two.

But Rockets may be unperturbed. Their group will view that as Cox and Sam Curran having a good night and getting everything in the middle of the bat. It may be more beneficial to focus how the Oval bowlers went round the park. Just as they did against Superchargers and Phoenix. They do have it in them to be expensive.

The key for Rockets will be aggression. They have to take on the bowlers. In that regard Joe Root sets the tone. If he plays as though his wicket is the be all and end all in the big game, they have a problem. In the head-to-head he actually took the game to Oval and even though he produced one of the worst starts to an innings seen in this format (out of a no ball, edging past slip, uppish through gully and almost being run out) his bravery paid off.

Batting first Rockets can at least trade as favourites and betting them to flip the odds is worth a go. Add 50% to the original stake on the lay button at 1.804/5.

If Oval are unstoppable for you Sportsbooks's 5/42.25 that they hit most sixes and win the game is for you. They have averaged eight per game this season to Rockets' four. Oval won 12-7 on the head-to-head, too.

Recommended Bet Trade Rockets bat 1st to... BFX 1.80

Root has been boosted to [11//4] by Sportsbook for most Rockets runs. That bet keeps on a side the England man being aggressive or dropping anchor. We would probably prefer the latter for the wager. Sam Curran won the player of the match award when these sides last met and the 9/110.00 may be of interest again. An easier win may be the 10/34.33 for top bowler given death work.