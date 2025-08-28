Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets The Hundred Tips: Rockets fuelled for final

Rockets should be too good

Mean bowling kryptonite for NS

Rare choice affair

Rockets won head-to-head easily

Winner meets Oval in final

Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets

Saturday 30 August, 18.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets team news

Superchargers slipped to third after a heavy defeat by Originals in their final group game. Their batting flopped and when that doesn't fire there are issues. There is reliance on the likes of Zak Crawley and Harry Brook.

This is a squad which has seen churn. Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Mitch Santner have been and gone. 40-year-old Samit Patel replaced the former to good effect against Originals with the bat at least. David Miller might be a doubt as he was spotted in discomfort. His spot could go to hard-hitting Matt Revis.

Possible Superchargers XI: Crawley, Malan, Lawrence, Brook, Pepper, Miller/Revis, Samit, Lawes, Potts, Rashid, Duffy

Rockets kept pace with Oval in terms of points won and that is no mean feat. They are clearly the second-best team in the competition. They probably have the second-best all-rounder, too, in Rehan Ahmed. His three wickets did for Phoenix in their final group match.

That was a game when their odd strategy of using a specialist batter at No 9 paid off in a tight chase. It is strange to see Sam Hain at No 7 and Max Holden at 9 but they don't lack for bowling options. Keeper Ben Cox has replaced Tom Moores who is presumably ineligible.

Possible Rockets XI: Root, Banton, Rehan, Willey, Stoinis, Lindey, Hain, Cox, holden, Sanderson, Ferguson

Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets pitch report

Rockets suffered at The Oval against Invincibles, failing to defend 171. But that might have been a one-off. They have by far the best bowling economy in the tournament. They may need all their nous as they know from experience that it could be a flat one. Oval hit 224 against fire while Spirit busted the averages with 152. That innings appears to have set the tone for overs and unders with Sportsbook who go 152.5 Rockets total match runs. Superchargers are a run shorter. The latter has the feel of a sell given Rockets' strong bowling.

The match odds market is struggling to split this pair. Rockets are 1.991/1 and Superchargers 2.001/1 in a good, old-fashioned (and rare) choice affair. We do not struggle, however, and make Rockets the clear favourites. As these pages have stated before, there is concern that a flaky Superchargers team are a little one-dimensional.

If they don't bat big up front what else can they do? Rockets are efficient and mean in the field. One suspects Superchargers need a little bit of chaos from opponents to get the win and they probably won't get that.

There's also the not insignificant five-wicket win for Rockets against Superchargers earlier in the season. They squeezed NS expertly batting first, restricting them to 124.

Recommended Bet Back Rockets BFX 1.99

There are some superboosts offered by Sportsbook for England players. Crawley is 7/24.50 for a 50, Joe Root is 11/26.50 for top match bat while Rehan is 14s for another player of the match award. If we're right about Revis replacing Miller, the 13/114.00 is big about a special hitter. Money back if he doesn't play.