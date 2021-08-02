London Spirit v Northern Superchargers: Shocked Spirit on the brink

London Spirit v Northern Superchargers

Tuesday, 18:30

Live on Sky Sports

Spirit spooked

London Spirit were denied the services of their coach, Shane Warne, due to Covid against Southern Brave. The rest may now feel like entering isolation after a shocking loss.

The game was in their pocket in the chase, cruising to a target of 146. At 81 for two and with experienced heads like Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara and Mohammad Nabi to come they were short priced favourites. But that trio produced stunningly inept efforts - scoring 23 runs between them off 28 balls.

Understandably those 'cameos' put them deep in the mire and they couldn't recover, falling five runs short. They weren't exactly brilliant in the field, either, underusing Roelof van der Merwe and Mason Crane and losing their way. They bowled only 40 balls of spin from an available 60.

Possible XI Rossington, Inglis, Denly, Morgan, Bopara, Nabi, Van der Merwe, Cullen, C Wood, Amir, Crane

Brilliant Brook

The ECB will no doubt claim that The Hundred's breakout star is Supercharger Harry Brook, conveniently ignoring that it was the Blast that made him. Brook is carrying his franchise with brilliant and fearless hitting.

With no Ben Stokes and Faf Du Plessis still absent they are a batter light. But Brooks is not fazed. His 47 from 26 got them home against Oval last time out.

Their balance is not great. They used only five bowlers in that success, not bothering with Jordan Thompson. If he can't be trusted, he shouldn't be playing instead of a batsman proper. We'd also like to see more spin used but their only option is slow left-arm Callum Parkinson, twin of Matt. He could be a swap for Thompson or Tom Kohler-Cadmore could come back in to strengthen the batting.

Possible XI Lynn, Lyth, Willey, Brook, Kohler-Cadmore, Vilas, Simpson, Carse, Thompson, Rashid, Mujeeb

Pitch report

Going under that par runs line at 145 is winning you money 50% of the time, which is just as well considering it's an even money punt. We're at the stage where team characteristics are now viable opportunities on this market. Spirit's lack, of, er spirit, means they look a short if they were to bat first.

Superchargers, particularly if they find room for Kohler-Cadmore, might be worth a gamble to bust 160, possibly at the 3.505/2 mark on total innings runs. Spirit lack nous and control it would seen. There is a bit of rain around but we're not expecting to lose any 'sets of five'.

The Hundred data

Batting 1st average score 139

RBP average 1.4

RBP average batting 2nd 1.44

145 or more 6/12

Powerplay average 32.6

Powerplay ave batting 1st 30.6

Powerplay average batting 2nd 43.7

Favourite wins 7/12

Chaser wins 7/12

Supercharged

London Spirit are even money with Sportsbook, who go 4/5 about the Superchargers. The latter could well prove to be a terrific price and we're surprised that Spirit are not odds-against following their disaster against the Brave.

Their reluctance to get on board with spin, a pace attack prone to be pricey and a middle-order with the willies (Morgan's sequence of form has now become a major concern) means they have plenty of problems and no time (let alone personnel) to solve them. They probably need to win all their four remaining games to stand a chance of a top-three spor.

Superchargers could even drift to the 11/10 mark in-play bowling first because Josh Inglis is beginning to find his feet as hitter for Spirit.



Tops value

Keep an eye on David Willey's price for Superchargers after he was promoted to No 3 last time out. It's possible Sportsbook might have missed that. Brook is likely to go off no bigger than 10/3, which isn't much fun for a No 4. Superchargers are hopeful of something spectacular from Chris Lynn at some stage.

Spin duo Adil Rashid and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman will be licking their lips at the prospect of getting among the Spirit batters and they might be worth a small interest for man of the match.

For Spirit, the batting looks weak enough now to trot out the phrase: Inglis has little to beat. Around about the 11/4 mark looks fair for the Aussie.

