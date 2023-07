Ultimate Betting Guide to England's must-win Test

Ian Bell on Bairstow and England's bid to bounce back

Best bets for 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

On this week's Cricket...Only Bettor special guest and England legend Ian Bell gives his views on that incident at Lord's.

After that, it's down to the nitty gritty of what happens at Headingley, as Ian is joined by Sam Collins, Ed Hawkins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann to talk about the pitch, players in and out of form, trends and stats.

Don't miss the best betting strategies and get the best bets.

Is the series over?

Ian: "England have the ability to win. But they have had the best conditions and won both tosses so far... I still believe England will win a Test, if not two (in this series). I just worry Australia won't give us a sniff if they get the conditions they want."

Paul: "In the Series Score market, the price of 4.57/2 on Australia 4-1 on the Betfair Exchange is a good one. But I have backed England 3-2 at 11.010/1. The final day at Lord's could end being the turning point in the series."

England v Australia 3rd Test - Best bets

Paul's Tips

1pt each England and Australia to make 500 runs plus first inns

0.75pts Steve Smith 7/24.40 to score 100 first inns runs

0.75 pts Joe Root 9/25.30 to score 100 first inns runs

0.5pts each on Travis Head 15/28.40, Usman Khawaja 13/27.40 and Harry Brook 15/28.40 scoring 100 first inns runs

Richard's Tips

1pt Usman Khawaja u26.5 1st inns runs 5/61.84

1pt Travis Head u26.5 1st inns runs 5/61.84

1pt Steve Smith top Aus batter 1st inns runs 11/43.70

1pt Mark Wood top England bowler 1st inns 3/13.95

1pt Ben Stokes to score 1st inns 50 at 11/43.70