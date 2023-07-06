</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html&rfr=977215">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-key-dates-big-games-winter-break-and-more-040723-204.html">Premier League 2023/24: Key dates, big games, winter break and more </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-sack-race-betting-odds-lopetegui-9-2-favourite-but-don't-rule-out-dyche-or-klopp-060723-204.html">Premier League Sack Race: Lopetegui 9/2 favourite but don't rule out Dyche or Klopp</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Julien Lopetegui early favourite to be first to leave</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-four-bets-on-friday-including-a-sweet-nap-060723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Four bets on Friday including a Sweet NAP </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/sandown-racing-tips-born-to-rock-looks-a-smart-prospect-060723-790.html">Sandown Racing Tips: Born To Rock looks a smart prospect</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-two-drifters-into-the-double-notebook-for-thursday-060723-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Two drifters into the double notebook for Thursday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-john-deere-classic-and-made-in-himmerland-040723-204.html">Golf Tips: Find our Tipsters' best bets for John Deere Classic and Made in Himmerland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/john-deere-classic-long-odds-golf-tips-chance-chad-at-deere-run-050723-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Chance Chad at Deere Run</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/made-in-himmerland-first-round-leader-tips-three-players-to-back-at-80-1-040723-719.html">Made in HimmerLand First-Round Leader Tips: Side with 80/1 Southgate</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html">England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Two In-Play Tips: England marginal jollies</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-tips-england-weary-sloppy-and-possibly-spent-040723-194.html">England v Australia Third Ashes Test Tips: England weary, sloppy and possibly spent</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-player-tips-reliable-smith-can-notch-fifty-040723-194.html">England v Australia Third Ashes Test Player Tips: Reliable Smith can notch fifty</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-singles-day-4-tips-murray-versus-tsitsipas-the-thursday-highlight-060723-778.html">Wimbledon Men's Singles Day 4 Tips: Murray versus Tsitsipas the Thursday highlight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-womens-singles-day-4-tips-kudermetova-with-edge-over-vondrousova-060723-778.html">Wimbledon Women's Singles Day 4 Tips: Kudermetova with edge over Vondrousova</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-tips-how-to-find-value-bets-on-the-betfair-exchange-050723-696.html">Wimbledon Tips: How to find value bets on the Betfair Exchange</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Newsom, Kennedy gambles gather pace as Biden drifts</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/somerton-and-frome-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-backed-to-take-seat-of-disgraced-tory-290623-204.html">Somerton and Frome By-Election: Lib Dems backed to take seat of disgraced Tory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/anthony-joshua-v-dillian-whyte-odds-aj-1-9-as-long-awaited-rematch-confirmed-060723-200.html">Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte: AJ 1/9 as long-awaited rematch confirmed</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-6-betting-tips-back-ruben-guerreiro-591-on-speculative-day-050723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 6: Back Ruben Guerreiro @ 59/1 on speculative day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-5-betting-tips-back-alaphilippe-201-to-recover-2018-glory-040723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 5: Back Alaphilippe @ 20/1 to recover 2018 glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Latest </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/The urn.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Ashes </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Transfers Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Two In-Play Tips: England marginal jollies</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed-hawkins/">Ed Hawkins</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-07-06">06 July 2023</time></li> <li>2:30 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Two In-Play Tips: England marginal jollies", "name": "England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Two In-Play Tips: England marginal jollies", "description": "Ed Hawkins has all the betting angles and trends for day two in Leeds after a thrilling opener", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-06T18:25:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-06T18:42:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins has all the betting angles and trends for day two in Leeds after a thrilling opener Contest evenly poised Wood pace maybe gives Englasnd edge Bairstow a worry for hosts England v AustraliaFriday 7 July, 11:00TV: Live on Sky Sports How to play third Test match odds England took a giant leap towards keeping the series alive with a comeback performance inspired by the electrifying pace of Mark Wood on day one. CLosing on 68 for three, 195 behind Australia, England face a battle for supremacy. It was a thrilling day, summed up the fact that two can barely be separated on the match odds. England are marginal [2.20] favourites with Australia [2.24]. The draw is [9.40], a potential nback-to-lay because of some poor weather forecast for day two. Traditional seam and swing had put the hosts in charge when Australia were reduced to 85 for four at lunch, appearing to vindicate Ben Stokes's punchy decision to bowl first under skies where the sun was engaged in a wrestle with grey clouds. But then Mitch Marsh hit back. Dropped on nine by Joe Root and surviving a lbw shout, he made the most of his fortune and blistered 118 off as many balls as the Australian price collapsed to odds-on. Marsh made a ton, effectively, in less time than the tea session and with Ollie Robinson off the pitch with a back spasm England appeared to be drifting perilously close to the brink. Enter Wood, who cranked up to almost 97mph. Wood blew away the Aussie tail as they lost four wickets for nine in 29 balls. It was notable, in particular, how Alex Carey and Pat Cummins didn't fancy the speed. Wood claimed five and top bowler honours. There was confusion on the match odds market post-toss. England were made favourites after Stokes put Australia in, and then they drifted to significant outsiders as doubts about whether it was the right call surfaced. They always say 'look up, not down' at Leeds and punters were following the rules. The only problem was the patchy sky. When the sun broke out up shortened the Aussies. When it was taken over by the clouds back in came England. It is set up for a thrilling four days. England may reckon they just about have their noses in front, largely because of the way the Headingley pitch has a tendency to get better for batting. They must bat last on this surface and they will cling to the Stokes epic of 2019 and West Indies chase of 322 for solace. England first-innings runs There has been much hype and nonsense spoken and written about Bazball in this contest. It is perhaps best to stick fingers in the ears. No 'style' of play is likely to prove decisive, not least because when they have had to, Australia have matched those heady run rates set by England previously. No. What will be key is the preparedness and professionalism of the two teams. And in that respect it has to be said that England have been found wanting. On day one at Leeds they dropped Steve Smith, Travis Head and, crucially, Mitch Marsh. It took the tally of their shells to an eyewatering 14 in the series. Throw in the missed stumping from Jonny Bairstow at Edgbaston, the two no-balls (Stuart Broad in game one and Ben Stokes in game two) and the extras England have been, frankly, a disaster. It has made them unbackable at odds of under [3.00]. One is loathe to quote the ridiculous punditry of Glenn McGrath but he called them purveyors of CasBall, ie Casual Ball. He's not wrong. Before this series it was noted that England, when they lose an Ashes series, commission an expensive review to be undertaken by someone (ordinarily with a title), who advises a revamp of the county season and various other changes which often mean people lose a job. And yet when it comes to actually getting ready for the big event, they are not ready. The lack of red-ball preparation is a scandal. Jonny Bairstow a case in point. He looks unfit, his feet movement is non-existent behind the stumps and he's hardly tuned in. To that end, Bairstow's runs could well be a short with Sportsbook. You can go under at 29.5 at 10/11. With the ball still shaping a tricky first session is on the cards. Once that shape goes, however, England should bust their par line in the low 300s. This does look a terrifically quick and flat pitch. And Australia don't have the speed of Wood to change the game. Follow Ed Hawkins' in-play blog live @BetfairExchange", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/RootTest.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/RootTest.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/RootTest.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Ed Hawkins", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed_hawkins" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/RootTest.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/RootTest.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/RootTest.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/RootTest.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Joe Root"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">England need Root to bed in</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977215">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=England%20v%20Australia%20Third%20Ashes%20Test%20Day%20Two%20In-Play%20Tips%3A%20England%20marginal%20jollies&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html&text=England%20v%20Australia%20Third%20Ashes%20Test%20Day%20Two%20In-Play%20Tips%3A%20England%20marginal%20jollies" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Ed Hawkins has all the betting angles and trends for day two in Leeds after a thrilling opener</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180">Contest evenly poised</a> </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Wood pace maybe gives Englasnd edge</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Bairstow a worry for hosts</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180">England v Australia</a><br>Friday 7 July, 11:00<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</strong></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180">How to play third Test match odds</a></h2><p><br>England took a giant leap towards keeping the series alive with a comeback performance inspired by the electrifying pace of Mark Wood on day one.</p><p>CLosing on 68 for three, 195 behind Australia, England face a battle for supremacy. It was a thrilling day, summed up the fact that two can barely be separated on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180">match odds.</a></strong><strong></strong></p><p>England are marginal <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.20</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> favourites with Australia <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.24</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>. The draw is <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">9.40</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b>, a potential nback-to-lay because of some poor weather forecast for day two.</p><p>Traditional seam and swing had put the hosts in charge when Australia were reduced to 85 for four at lunch, appearing to vindicate Ben Stokes's punchy decision to bowl first under skies where the sun was engaged in a wrestle with grey clouds.</p><p>But then Mitch Marsh hit back. Dropped on nine by Joe Root and surviving a lbw shout, he made the most of his fortune and blistered 118 off as many balls as the Australian price collapsed to odds-on.</p><p>Marsh made a ton, effectively, in less time than the tea session and with Ollie Robinson off the pitch with a back spasm England appeared to be drifting perilously close to the brink.</p><p>Enter Wood, who cranked up to almost 97mph. Wood blew away the Aussie tail as they lost four wickets for nine in 29 balls. It was notable, in particular, how Alex Carey and Pat Cummins didn't fancy the speed. Wood claimed five and top bowler honours.</p><p>There was confusion on the match odds market post-toss. England were made favourites after Stokes put Australia in, and then they drifted to significant outsiders as doubts about whether it was the right call surfaced.</p><p>They always say 'look up, not down' at Leeds and punters were following the rules. The only problem was the patchy sky. When the sun broke out up shortened the Aussies. When it was taken over by the clouds back in came England.</p><p>It is set up for a thrilling four days. England may reckon they just about have their noses in front, largely because of the way the Headingley pitch has a tendency to get better for batting. They must bat last on this surface and they will cling to the Stokes epic of 2019 and West Indies chase of 322 for solace.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648188">England first-innings runs</a></h2><p>There has been much hype and nonsense spoken and written about Bazball in this contest. It is perhaps best to stick fingers in the ears. No 'style' of play is likely to prove decisive, not least because when they have had to, Australia have matched those heady run rates set by England previously.</p><p>No. What will be key is the preparedness and professionalism of the two teams. And in that respect it has to be said that England have been found wanting.</p><p>On day one at Leeds they dropped Steve Smith, Travis Head and, crucially, Mitch Marsh. It took the tally of their shells to an eyewatering 14 in the series. Throw in the missed stumping from Jonny Bairstow at Edgbaston, the two no-balls (Stuart Broad in game one and Ben Stokes in game two) and the extras England have been, frankly, a disaster. It has made them unbackable at odds of under <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.00</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>.</p><p>One is loathe to quote the ridiculous punditry of Glenn McGrath but he called them purveyors of CasBall, ie Casual Ball. He's not wrong.</p><p>Before this series it was noted that England, when they lose an Ashes series, commission an expensive review to be undertaken by someone (ordinarily with a title), who advises a revamp of the county season and various other changes which often mean people lose a job.</p><p>And yet when it comes to actually getting ready for the big event, they are not ready. The lack of red-ball preparation is a scandal.</p><p>Jonny Bairstow a case in point. He looks unfit, his feet movement is non-existent behind the stumps and he's hardly tuned in.</p><p>To that end, <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/test-matches/england-v-australia/32455848">Bairstow's runs could well be a short with Sportsbook</a></strong>. You can go under at 29.5 at 10/11. With the ball still shaping a tricky first session is on the cards.</p><p>Once that shape goes, however, <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648188">E</a><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648188">ngland should bust their par line</a></strong> in the low 300s. This does look a terrifically quick and flat pitch. And Australia don't have the speed of Wood to change the game.</p><p>Follow Ed Hawkins' in-play blog live @BetfairExchange</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BET £5 ON TENNIS ACCAS ON WIMBLEDON GET £5 FREE BET ON TENNIS ACCAS</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>Bet £5 on tennis accas on Wimbledon, min odds of 1.5. After the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £5 free bet. Available on days 1-7. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5WIMB030723">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.215648180" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Test Matches: England v Australia (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Friday 7 July, 11.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>England</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="England" data-market_id="1.215648180" data-price="2.18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10301">2.18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="England" data-market_id="1.215648180" data-price="2.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="10301">2.2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Australia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Australia" data-market_id="1.215648180" data-price="2.26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16606">2.26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Australia" data-market_id="1.215648180" data-price="2.28" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16606">2.28</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.215648180" data-price="9.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60443">9.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.215648180" data-price="10" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60443">10</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html%23gobet-1.215648180">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html%23gobet-1.215648180&rfr=977215">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977215">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.215648180">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=England%20v%20Australia%20Third%20Ashes%20Test%20Day%20Two%20In-Play%20Tips%3A%20England%20marginal%20jollies&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fthe-ashes%2Fengland-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html&text=England%20v%20Australia%20Third%20Ashes%20Test%20Day%20Two%20In-Play%20Tips%3A%20England%20marginal%20jollies" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-ashes-test-day-four-in-play-tips-bazball-eats-itself-300623-194.html">England v Australia Second Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: Bazball eats itself</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Root2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Root2.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-test-day-three-in-play-tips-lyon-injury-keeps-england-honest-290623-194.html">England v Australia Second Test Day Three In-play Tips: Lyon injury keeps England honest</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Ben Stokes at Lord's.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Ben%20Stokes%20at%20Lord%27s.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-280623-194.html">England v Australia Second Ashes test Day Two In-play Tips: England in the mire</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/RootTest.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/RootTest.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-tips-how-to-find-value-bets-on-the-betfair-exchange-050723-696.html">Wimbledon Tips: How to find value bets on the Betfair Exchange</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-tips-england-weary-sloppy-and-possibly-spent-040723-194.html">England v Australia Third Ashes Test Tips: England weary, sloppy and possibly spent</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Newsom, Kennedy gambles gather pace as Biden drifts</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-hosts-to-win-high-scoring-game-and-keep-playoff-hopes-alive-at-190523-206.html">Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">More The Ashes</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Cricket</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/ian-bell/">Ian Bell</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/">Twenty20</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/">Twenty20 World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/">The Hundred</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/">West Indies</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/">Cricket Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/">Caribbean Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-tips-how-to-find-value-bets-on-the-betfair-exchange-050723-696.html">Wimbledon Tips: How to find value bets on the Betfair Exchange</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-tips-england-weary-sloppy-and-possibly-spent-040723-194.html">England v Australia Third Ashes Test Tips: England weary, sloppy and possibly spent</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Newsom, Kennedy gambles gather pace as Biden drifts</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-hosts-to-win-high-scoring-game-and-keep-playoff-hopes-alive-at-190523-206.html">Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1688666288" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Cricket
The Ashes
England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Two In-Play Tips: England marginal jollies
The Ashes
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket