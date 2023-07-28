</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: England v Australia Fifth Test Day 3 in-play Tips: Another thriller incoming
Ed Hawkins
28 July 2023
2:30 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-fifth-test-day-three-in-play-tips-another-thriller-incoming-280723-194.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-28T18:23:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-28T19:21:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins has all the stats, trends and angles for the action from The Oval on Saturday with the deciding Test on a knifedge Australia have best of day one batting conditions tricky England need Anderson to step up England v AustraliaSaturday 29 July, 11:00TV: Live on Sky Sports Fifth Test match odds If any further evidence was required why England have been unable to reclaim the Ashes, they served up a bit more on day two. For the majority they were brilliant. The last, say ten, per cent? Very ordinary. It was the unbiquitous changeable day on the match odds in this series, then. England, behind by 12, are marginal favourites at [2.12] with Australia [2.64] and the draw not short enough at [6.80]. England make mistakes too often to get on top and stay on top. It is notable that in this series they have been odds on at the death for each and every test so far. As soon as they hit the lows of the [1.70] region at The Oval they lost their way. As Ian Bell wrote ahead of the start of this tournament, England need to learn how to bury teams once they have dug the hole and dropped their opponent into the chasm. They just can't do it. With Australia reduced to 185 for seven, England were bang in the zone for a sizeable first-innings lead. They had earlier been mean and magnificent, styming the Australia batting which became almost strokeless in the face of accuracy which would have had Pythagoras nodding along appreciatively. Cue chaos. Jonny Bairstow, once again the fall guy, made a rick when breaking the stumps before he had gathered the ball in running out Steve Smith. An eighth wicket partnership of 54 valuable runs was the result. When Smith was out, England were still on course for a chunk in their favour. Instead they bowled exclusively short to No 10 Todd Murphy. Murpny, organised and bang in line, stroked - and we use that word deliberately to attest to his control - three sixes. Pythagoras had stomped off by now. England 2nd innings runs line So we have a one-innings game. It could be thrilling given England's fondness for calamity. If anyone is in any doubt that they don't come out and crash it around on day three they haven't been paying attention. Perhaps England really should be circumspect and slightly safety-first. But they won't. That may mean more flips on the market. Australia will never reckon they are out of the game and the time to back them will be that point that the hosts go sub [2.00]. England can go bang-bang with the bat in terms of run rate but Australia can do likewise with the ball, just as they did in the first innings. The third-innings all-out average (six innings) in the last ten years is 266. Australia managed 270 for eight against India earlier this summer. England would dearly love more than 300 to set their rivals. As one would expect, England's thid innings totals are all over the shop under Ben Stokes' captaincy, ranging from 484 to 149. Also there was the 169 against South Africa last year. The average is 277, not far off the 273 they got against Australia at Edgbaston. We will be keeping a very close eye on the par line, prepping a sell at aroiund that 290.5 mark. It is a widely-held view that the pitch is decent and unlikely to detriorate so a test - which is very unlikely to go to day five by the way - is bang on the cards. For top bat for England, Joe Root is value at [4.10] on the exchange based on win rate. It's time he had a significant say. Stokes captaincy top England 2nd innings wins/matches/oddsRoot 5 t/16Bairstow 2/10Brook 3/10Crawley 3/18Duckett 1/11Stokes 1 t/17 t=tie Back Joe Root top Eng 2nd inns bat @ [4.10] Bet now Australia negativity could cost them To share out the ire, by the way, here's some for Australia. And maybe most of it should be spewed at them. Although England were excellent with the ball, Australia's batting approach in the first session was ridiculous. So intent on not scoring were they that, incredulously, it looked like they were playing for a draw. Had they shown some gumption and desire to have a go at England, they would now be sitting on a healthy first-innings lead. Only when they were under the pump did they start throwing punches. It was a classic case of the contrast in styles between the sides. Whether Australia pay for that time will tell. Regardless, Marnus Labuschagne shouldn't be spared criticism for a ridiculous 82-ball nine. England v Australia Fifth Test Day 3 in-play Tips: Another thriller incoming
Ed Hawkins
28 July 2023 For the majority they were brilliant. The last, say ten, per cent? Very ordinary.</p><p>It was the unbiquitous changeable day on the match odds in this series, then. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216347885">England, behind by 12, are marginal favourites at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> with Australia <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.64</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> and the draw not short enough at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.80</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b>.</a></strong></p><p>England make mistakes too often to get on top and stay on top. It is notable that in this series they have been odds on at the death for each and every test so far. As soon as they hit the lows of the <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.70</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> region at The Oval they lost their way.</p><p>As Ian Bell wrote ahead of the start of this tournament, England need to learn how to bury teams once they have dug the hole and dropped their opponent into the chasm. They just can't do it.</p><p>With Australia reduced to 185 for seven, England were bang in the zone for a sizeable first-innings lead. They had earlier been mean and magnificent, styming the Australia batting which became almost strokeless in the face of accuracy which would have had Pythagoras nodding along appreciatively. Cue chaos.</p><p>Jonny Bairstow, once again the fall guy, made a rick when breaking the stumps before he had gathered the ball in running out Steve Smith. An eighth wicket partnership of 54 valuable runs was the result.</p><p>When Smith was out, England were still on course for a chunk in their favour. Instead they bowled exclusively short to No 10 Todd Murphy. Murpny, organised and bang in line, stroked - and we use that word deliberately to attest to his control - three sixes. Pythagoras had stomped off by now.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216347947">England 2nd innings runs line</a></h2><p>So we have a one-innings game. It could be thrilling given England's fondness for calamity. If anyone is in any doubt that they don't come out and crash it around on day three they haven't been paying attention. Perhaps England really should be circumspect and slightly safety-first. But they won't.</p><p>That may mean more flips on the market. Australia will never reckon they are out of the game and the time to back them will be that point that the hosts go sub <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.00</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>. England can go bang-bang with the bat in terms of run rate but Australia can do likewise with the ball, just as they did in the first innings.</p><p>The third-innings all-out average (six innings) in the last ten years is 266. Australia managed 270 for eight against India earlier this summer. England would dearly love more than 300 to set their rivals.</p><p>As one would expect, England's thid innings totals are all over the shop under Ben Stokes' captaincy, ranging from 484 to 149. Also there was the 169 against South Africa last year. The average is 277, not far off the 273 they got against Australia at Edgbaston. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216347947">We will be keeping a very close eye on the par line, prepping a sell at aroiund that 290.5 mark</a></strong>.</p><p>It is a widely-held view that the pitch is decent and unlikely to detriorate so a test - which is very unlikely to go to day five by the way - is bang on the cards.</p><p>For top bat for England, <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216347890">Joe Root is value at 4.10</a></strong> on the exchange based on win rate. It's time he had a significant say. </p><p><strong>Stokes captaincy top England 2nd innings wins/matches/odds</strong><br>Root 5 t/16<br>Bairstow 2/10<br>Brook 3/10<br>Crawley 3/18<br>Duckett 1/11<br>Stokes 1 t/17</p><p>t=tie</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Joe Root top Eng 2nd inns bat @ 4.10</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216347890" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Australia negativity could cost them</h2><p>To share out the ire, by the way, here's some for Australia. And maybe most of it should be spewed at them.</p><p>Although England were excellent with the ball, Australia's batting approach in the first session was ridiculous. So intent on not scoring were they that, incredulously, it looked like they were playing for a draw.</p><p>Had they shown some gumption and desire to have a go at England, they would now be sitting on a healthy first-innings lead. Only when they were under the pump did they start throwing punches.</p><p>It was a classic case of the contrast in styles between the sides. Whether Australia pay for that time will tell. Regardless, Marnus Labuschagne shouldn't be spared criticism for a ridiculous 82-ball nine.

ED HAWKINS P-L

2023: +18.77 2022:+16.79 2021: +29.41pts 2020: +5.91pts 2019: +37.25pts 2018: +23.53pts 2017: +12pts 2016: +18.1pts 2015: +38pts 2014: +31.5pts 2013: +25pt

Refer & Earn with Betfair

For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in CASH when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Test Matches: England v Australia (Top England 2nd Inns Batter)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 29 July, 11.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Zak Crawley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zak Crawley" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="5.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13480618">5.9</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zak Crawley" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="9.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13480618">9.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Duckett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Duckett" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="6.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7263929">6.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Moeen Ali</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Moeen Ali" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2458561">12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Moeen Ali" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2458561">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joe Root</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joe Root" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="4.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4914399">4.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joe Root" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="6.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="4914399">6.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harry Brook</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harry Brook" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="5.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11467631">5.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Stokes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Stokes" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="6.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="4686783">6.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Stokes" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="12" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="4686783">12</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonny Bairstow</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonny Bairstow" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5826480">8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Woakes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Woakes" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="3907755">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Woakes" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="40" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="3907755">40</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Wood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Wood" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7252958">85</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stuart Broad</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stuart Broad" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2483474">120</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Anderson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Anderson" data-market_id="1.216347890" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="532489">120</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. Discover the latest articles

England v Australia Second Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: Bazball eats itself

England v Australia Second Test Day Three In-play Tips: Lyon injury keeps England honest

England v Australia Second Ashes test Day Two In-play Tips: England in the mire

Most read stories

England v Australia Fifth Test Day 3 in-play Tips: Another thriller incoming

England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: England poised to keep the series alive

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

More The Ashes

More Cricket
Cricket Tips
The Ashes
Ian Bell
Twenty20
Twenty20 World Cup
Indian Premier League
The Hundred
Big Bash
England
Australia
India
New Zealand
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
South Africa
West Indies
Cricket Betting Masterclass
Caribbean Premier League
Cricket World Cup href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-ashes-test-day-four-in-play-tips-bazball-eats-itself-300623-194.html">England v Australia Second Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: Bazball eats itself</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Root2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Root2.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-test-day-three-in-play-tips-lyon-injury-keeps-england-honest-290623-194.html">England v Australia Second Test Day Three In-play Tips: Lyon injury keeps England honest</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Ben Stokes at Lord's.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Ben%20Stokes%20at%20Lord%27s.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-280623-194.html">England v Australia Second Ashes test Day Two In-play Tips: England in the mire</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/RootTest.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/RootTest.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-fifth-test-day-three-in-play-tips-another-thriller-incoming-280723-194.html">England v Australia Fifth Test Day 3 in-play Tips: Another thriller incoming</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Cricket</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/ian-bell/">Ian Bell</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/">Twenty20</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/">Twenty20 World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/">The Hundred</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/">West Indies</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/">Cricket Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/">Caribbean Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe 