On this week's Cricket...Only Bettor special guest and England legend Ian Bell is on hand to celebrate the show being 200 not out.

It's a massive show with Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins and Richard Mann joining Ian to pick the best bets for the crucial second Ashes Test from Lord's.

Ian has all the technical and psychological insight with Ed and Richard on hand for stats and trends.

Ed says England are value at 4.216/5 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Ashes series.

Who will win at Lord's?

Ian: "England will come out all guns blazing at Lord's. If it's overcast, and England win the toss, they could put Australia in to bat.

"I have been so impressed by Australia and am worried by the confident way they have gone about their business. I am leaning towards Australia.

"I expect Steve Smith to come roaring back to form at Lord's."

Richard: "I think both sides would be happy enough bowling first. Conditions will be crucial. I am going for the England win.

"For top batsman bets at Lord's, I will be looking at both sides' middle orders. Alex Carey looked in really good touch at Egbaston. I was really impressed with Cameron Green too."

"If Starc does not play then Pat Cummins is a bet for top Australian bowler."

"For England, Ben Stokes had a really good tempo to his batting in Birmingham.

Ed will preview the second Test for Betting.Betfair and is keen to lay the draw at 3.55/2 on the Betfair Exchange.

Episode 200 bets

Richard's Episode 200 bet: Back Pat Cummins player of the series, Surrey to win the T20 Blast, Oval Invincibles to win The Hundred @ 280/1

Ed's Episode 200 bet: First innings 100s for Root and Smith, Cummins for top Australia bowler & Robinson for top England bowler

Richard's best bets

Back Pat Cummins player of the series @ 7/17.80 1.5 units

Back Ben Stokes top England first inns batsman @ 15/28.40 1 point

Back Chris Woakes top England first inns batsman @ 40/141.00 0.5 points

Back Cameron Green top Australia first inns batsman @ 10/111.00 1 point

Back Green and Carey both to score 25 runs each 11/43.70 1 point