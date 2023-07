1.45 4/9 shows bettors think Aussies will finish job

"Series is alive" says Betfair Ambassador Bell

The odds on England winning the Ashes shortened to 5.59/2 on the Betfair Exchange after they pulled off a dramatic victory over Australia in the third Test at Headingley.

Australia lead 2-1 and are 1.454/9 to win the series but England's gutsy victory gave their fans hope.

In series score market you can back the England 3-2 win at 5.39/2 on the Exchange.

The drawn series is 7.06/1, with no match finishing level so far, while Australia 3-2 is 3.45 and Australia 4-1 4.57/2.

Brook the star on tense afternoon The tension was nearly unbearable and, at times, Australia look destined to make it 3-0 and ensure the Ashes would be going back Down Under. Joe Root and Be Stokes were dismissed either side of lunch but Harry Brook showed maturing and poise as he hit a superb 75 for England. It was left to Chris Woakes, with whom Brook had put on 59, and Mark Wood to get the hosts to their target of 259 and win by three wickets. Betfair ambassador Ian Bell hailed the performance and said "the series is alive" after the win. Ian Bell's Diary@Ian_Bell reacts as England beat Australia by 3 wickets to make the series 2-1!



Sensational stuff from Mark Wood and Chris Woakes. The teams now have nine days off before the fourth Test begins at Old Trafford on 19 July.

England will aim to level the Series there and take it to a decider at the Oval.

