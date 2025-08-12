Stick to Cricket Episode Eight: Special guest Sam Burgess

Vaughan, Cook, Lloyd and Tuffers joined by Sam Burgess

Rugby League star reflects on career high and lows

Talks Celeb SAS, England rugby union disappointment and more

Betfair and The Overlap proudly present Stick to Cricket, a captivating new show featuring renowned England cricket legends Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, David 'Bumble' Lloyd, and Phil 'Tuffers' Tufnell.

The weekly show offers insights and discussions, with special guests joining the cricket icons to delve into the sport's hottest topics.

In this episode, the panel welcome rugby league star Sam Burgess to the show as he discusses the highs and lows of his career, his reality TV stories and his brushes with Hollywood celebrities.

Watch the episode and read a selection of the Sam's quotes below.

Sam Burgess: Best escape ever seen on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

When I did Celebrity SAS, it was a 15-day course. Twenty contestants start and only a few finishes it. By day 12, you're sleep deprived, food deprived, freezing. They'd taught us: if you're captured, try to escape - transport is your best chance.

We get ambushed, hooded, zip-tied, thrown in stress positions. After two hours, we're loaded into a minibus. I pop my restraints, peek under the hood and I see one driver, one cameraman, one soldier, no guns. I think I can take these guys.

I waited for my moment, ripped the soldier's comms off, threw his phone out, choked the driver: "Pull the f***ing van over now." He's silent, so I start tugging the wheel. Told another contestant to pull the handbrake and take the keys. We screech to a stop, throw them out, and I drive off with the others... None of it ever aired, but they told me it was the best escape they'd had.

Sam Burgess: Prank calling DiCaprio and Warne with Russell Crowe

We were playing down in Wales at the time. I'm just getting a massage but I took the call... It was Russell Crowe on the phone...

"He said, "I want to catch up with you, I want to meet you. Do you want to come play in Australia?"

I said: "Yes, I do."

He said: "Okay then. I'm filming a movie in Derby, I'll be there next week, you want to come down?"

I took some mates. We didn't do any conversation about rugby. We were prank calling off Russell's phone - that's how the night finished up... We rang Leonardo DiCaprio. We rang Shane Warne - Warney, big mate. We rang a few other people. I'm thinking, this is amazing, how fun is this?

A couple of days later I went down, and we spoke a bit more about the opportunity to play in the NRL and my ambitions as a player - I was only 20 at the time. From that day on we've been great mates.

Sam Burgess: I got suspended for a 'squirrel-grip' but I didn't do it

I got suspended once for what they call a "squirrel grip." They reckon I grabbed someone on the nuts and gave it a crank. I didn't - to this day I didn't. It might have looked like that, but I didn't.

We were playing Melbourne, we were losing, and he was making me angry. We'd been bantering all game. I wanted to get him, but he was a lively little thing - hard to catch. In one tackle, I saw the inside of his leg and just grabbed it, squeezed, twisted - anything I could do.

It was play on; nothing happened. But social media these days - someone's seen it and sent it in. I got put up in front of the judiciary and suspended for squirrel gripping. I told them: "If they were his nuts, they're very small - I didn't grab any."

Sam Burgess: England rugby union politics wasn't for me

I switched to Rugby Union in 2015 with Bath. Never played it before. I loved the game - fantastic club, great people - played in the World Cup that year, the Premiership final, but we had a terrible World Cup. My contribution felt good, but I didn't like a lot of the politics in the game.

It's not who I am. I realised I wasn't playing for the reasons I wanted - I was doing it for other people. My motivation would have been to prove people wrong, and that's not the way I work. So, I went back to Rugby League - at heart, that's who I am.

