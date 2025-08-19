Stick to Cricket Episode Nine: Special guest Wasim Akram on Stokes, Pakistan and Lancashire

Vaughan, Cook, Lloyd and Tuffers joined by Wasim Akram

Akram hails Stoke "one of best leaders in world cricket"

Pakistan legend picks best team-mates and opponents

The weekly show features renowned England cricket legends Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, David 'Bumble' Lloyd, and Phil 'Tuffers' Tufnell.

The weekly show offers insights and discussions, with special guests joining the cricket icons to discuss the sport's hottest topics.

In this episode, the panel welcome Pakistan and Lancashire legend Wasim Akram to the show to talk about how county cricket helped him become one of the world's best bowlers, Ben Stokes leadership, his greatest team-mates and opponents.

Watch the episode and read a selection of Wasim Akram's quotes below.

Lancashire helped me become one of world's best

"When I joined Lancashire in '88, it was the best thing that happened to me as a player... By 1989-90 I had become one of the top players in world cricket - and that was because of county cricket. Playing every day, different conditions, different opponents, it made me better."

Sir Viv Richards was the best batsman I played against

"People ask me a lot, who was the best batsman I bowled at. I played against Sir Vivian Richards, who is top of the order for me. It's not just his batting, it's the whole package, his charisma he carried with him.

"There were so many - Allan Border, Graham Gooch, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara. Sir Viv Richards was at the end of his career in 1987/88 but what a character he was - he was everyone's hero."

T20 cricket has affected bowlers mindset

"In this day and age, mindset has changed due to County Cricket. I was watching the game the other day, where Jasprit Bumrah bowled these beautiful two deliveries, back off a length, bowling from the pavilion end. Then he bowled something totally different.

"Nowadays bowlers, for some reason, can't just hit that length consistently. Especially in Test cricket. That's because of the T20 format. We're all for variation, but sometimes you don't have to bowl the variation - just go with back off a length."

Ben Stokes is one of the best leaders in world cricket

"First of all you have to be physically very, very fit... to do the both [batting and bowling] at Test level like Ben does.

"So he's obviously very fit and then you know if you don't get runs you will get wickets. So that gives you an extra edge, an extra confidence. If I haven't got wickets I'll get transformative and vice versa and I think that's what he does beautifully. He does lead from the front and I think he's one of the best leaders in world cricket."

Five best cricketers I played with and against

"My top has to be Imran Khan for me, because of his performances for Pakistan. Viv Richards, Martin Crowe. Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar has to be in there.

"I very rarely played against the great Ricky Ponting, but in ODI cricket one cricketer who troubled me was the Australian Adam Gilchrist."

England and Australia are the best countries to play in

"England [is one of the best countries to play cricket in] because of the history, the facilities, the knowledge of the game - and the travel is easy.

"Australia [is also one of the best] because of the conditions. Imran once told me: 'If you perform in Australia, the world will recognise you.'

"He was right. I was only 23 when I took ten wickets at the MCG and then five in Adelaide."