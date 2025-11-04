Stick To Cricket Episode 20: Special guest Gary Neville on Man Utd, Salah and Bazball

Gary Neville compares Bazball to Sir Alex's Man Utd

Betfair and The Overlap proudly present Stick to Cricket, the weekly show featuring England cricket legends Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, David 'Bumble' Lloyd and Phil 'Tuffers' Tufnell, joined by special guests to talk cricket's biggest stories.

This week, Man Utd legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville joins the Stick To Cricket team to discuss his playing days and his love of cricket from an early age.

Watch the episode and read a selection Gary's quotes below.

Manchester United's ageing spine must do better

I think your spine of a football team is critical. When I first came into Man United, our spine was Schmeichel, Bruce, Pallister, Keane and Cantona and so we were all scattered around it.

We literally were able to be cushioned by this unbelievably strong spine that delivered reliably every single week.

I think Maguire and De Ligt should be doing a lot better than they are. You look at the experience that those two have got.

De Ligt's played a mountain of games at the highest level. Harry's played so many times for England. You've got the midfield, Casemiro and Bruno have got massive experience.

Up front, they haven't got the experience. But to me, that spine of Fernandes, Casemiro, Maguire and De Ligt is ageing, but should be doing a lot better at holding it all together than they do.

Roy Keane is the most influential footballer I have ever seen

I think people see the real Roy Keane on Stick To Football. He's a compelling storyteller, funny, loyal, great morals, family man, everything that you would want, but fiercely competitive.

For me, he was the Sir Alex on the pitch. If you've got the coach who's basically unbelievable, you still need a player on the pitch who's going to replicate that.

Roy was massively influential to us. Without him we were half the team. He was that important. He's the most influential football player I've ever seen.

Mo Salah is becoming more efficient

Liverpool have dipped a bit. I think they'll be alright because I think Salah and Van Dijk at some point will click.

I keep hearing that Salah's legs might have gone. Cristiano Ronaldo's still scoring goals, even though he's older, so I think what Salah's starting to do is be more efficient. He's starting to sort of hang around that area where he scores, but he's lost a little bit.

Bazball reminds me of how Sir Alex's United

I like disruption, I like people who are brave, I like those types of people.

Bazball reminds me a little bit of Sir Alex in terms of how he would approach a football match, throw the kitchen sink at it, expression, freedom, but you have to win. That's the catch. You have to win.

Sir Alex stopped me playing cricket

When I was 16 and joined United, I carried on playing cricket in the summer.

I Just didn't think anything of it, you just played cricket in the summer and then a picture went in the local paper, made its way into the Manchester Evening News.

I remember Sir Alex Ferguson calling me and saying: "You can't play cricket. What are you doing for insurance purposes?' So, literally, that stopped me, and that was my last ever game of cricket."