Stick To Cricket Episode 19: Special guest Joe Hart on Postecoglou, the 2018 World Cup and playing club cricket

This week, ex-Premier League and England International goalkeeper Joe Hart joins the Stick To Cricket team to discuss his playing days and his love of cricket from an early age.

Watch the episode and read a selection of Joe's quotes below.

Ange Postecoglou got the best out of me at Celtic

I was in such a flow in my career when my career went to a really high level - I didn't really listen to anyone. I just went for it - there was nothing in the room that could have changed how I thought.

It could have been positive, negative - I just absolutely adored what I was doing, felt like I was getting better and wanted more. Then it plateaued somewhat - to my surprise. I was desperate to get it back, so I was all ears open to everything.

I drifted around in football for a bit, then I got to Celtic for my final bit and the way Ange Postecoglou spoke to me and before games, just really resonated with me.

Whether it would have resonated with me when I was younger and wasn't listening to anyone, I don't know. But at that age, I just wanted one last time to have a go.

The way he spoke and the way he got us ready for games, the way he implemented how he wanted us to play regardless of what was going on around us. He really got through to me and made me feel good.

It was how he got into the mindset of the team and how he used analogies of examples of being together, being as a family and representing your family.

I was hard to deal with when I wasn't picked for the 2018 World Cup squad

To be an elite, top athlete, there needs to be two versions of you and there's definitely two versions of me. Because, in that situation when I wasn't picked for the World Cup there was somebody who was hurt, angry, and hard to deal with.

But then there's also that human being in me which would see the rational side of things saying, 'it's not your moment'. Especially at the age I was, I was quite an important person in my family with the people in and around me.

My mood could swing - I had young children at the time, and you've just got to get over yourself. There are always other opportunities out there.

I went and played club cricket during the 2018 World Cup

I went and played club cricket when I wasn't picked for the World Cup in 2018 at Shrewsbury, my local club. I was gutted, because I'd played right the way up until that tournament and then I didn't get picked. I was a bit lost - I had planned to be there and was feeling a bit sorry for myself.

My best pal, he's the president of Shrewsbury Cricket Club, who I grew up playing for, and I just said - have you got any room for me?

I understand that people take a lot of time out of their week, so I just said if you've got a spare slot this summer where you need someone, I'll come play.

It happened to be on the day of the quarter-final, so I was supporting them because my heart was still with the boys there, but I got an opportunity to play cricket.

They didn't let me bowl - I fielded and batted. I got a beautiful four and then I walked - everyone told me I wasn't out, but I thought I was out, so I walked. I got smashed for it.

I think I hit it - they appealed, and the umpire went to not give it. Something just came over me, and I thought I'd hit it - I was gutted, because I wanted to bat.

I had to keep checking the game - when Dele scored the header, my son was keeping me updated.

I have seen loads of fights within football between teammates

I think that's just sport, if you don't get that competitive environment - especially with Schmeichel, he was with people he'd been with a long time so you could have real conversations, you could have it out on the pitch.

If you really want it, you can't have harmony all the time. If you're really going to push each other, it needs to be on the edge, you need a good coach who can say 'there's a time and a place'.

You need good players who can say 'go and have a fight or shut up'. I've seen loads of scraps, how can you not? It's football.

Moeen Ali is very different to how he was as a youngster

I played against Moeen Ali, he played for Warwickshire. He was a fast bowler - he was quick, he was chirpy, he was a proper cheeky chap - he was a proper good, real entertaining guy to be around.

I'm not saying he's not now, but you see him now and he's very organised, a very responsible guy. He wasn't always like that.

I played against Adil Rashid because I played in the Bunbury tournaments - I played the year up.