Stick to Cricket Episode 12: Special guest Joe Root on Bazball, beating Australia and more

Betfair and The Overlap proudly present Stick to Cricket, a captivating new show featuring renowned England cricket legends Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, David 'Bumble' Lloyd, and Phil 'Tuffers' Tufnell.

The weekly show offers insights and discussions, with special guests joining the cricket icons to discuss the sport's hottest topics.

In this episode, the panel welcome England batter Joe Root to the show to talk about Bazball, the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, batting with Harry Brook and much more.

Watch the episode and read a selection of Joe's quotes below.

Brendon McCullum opened my eyes to looking at the game in a different way

One of the great things that I've enjoyed over the last three and a bit years is that Brendon McCullum completely opened my eyes up to looking at the game differently.

For a long time in my career, I was very technically minded, and I looked at the way through: am I in good positions, is my trigger right and am I lining things up well?

Whereas he, I remember having the conversation about a seamer, I can't remember who it was. Saying he's quite challenging, he's always this length and he said, 'that should make it easier for you then, you know where the ball's going to be, why don't you just change where you stand'.

One of his great strengths is bringing the tactical side of the game to the fore and making sure when you're out there, you're giving yourself options; not solely based on technique, but you're looking at how to problem solve.

You're looking at ways of finding angles thinking can you change the rhythm of the game by taking calculated risks at the right time. It might put certain bowlers under pressure, which might bring another bowler back earlier than they want to.

And just looking at the game from a completely different angle from how I've always seen it. I think it's really opened my mind up.

We have five chances to beat Australia in Australia; it doesn't matter what the percentages say

It doesn't matter that the Betfair Exchange gives us a 27% chance of winning, you turn up and you've got five opportunities to beat Australia in Australia.

You've got to just do everything to prepare well, make sure you're ready, understand the conditions, the opposition, the external challenges that come with playing in those conditions, in Australia and enjoy it for what it is.

Batting with Harry Brook is like Christmas

Harry Brook, he makes my life so much easier, the amount of pressure he just puts on bowlers.

When KP was at the crease and his aura, his presence was quite intimidating, whereas with Harry it's more about how he can hit you anywhere at any time.

You just don't know when it's going to come. As a bowler, you think if they hit the top of off stump, it can either go over fine leg or it could go mid-off.

You're batting at the other end thinking this is Christmas because there's a lot of people out there trying to control the rate and in many ways they stop trying to get you out, they try to stop you scoring.

When you've got that mentality, or feel you've got that mentality against you as a batting group, it makes life a lot easier. There's not that threat there from the opposition.

I always feel pressure, now it's just different pressure

Regardless of what stage you're at in your career, there's always pressure. I think it just shifts, so it might be at the start of your career where you're thinking 'am I actually good enough to actually be here'

Then after a while you think 'am I good enough to keep performing now they've got a bit more information on me'.

And then the more senior you become; you're just dealing with the pressure of expectation a bit more - can you be consistent and find ways of continually improving and contributing.

But in terms of my preparation, it'll be making sure that I feel good in the days leading into the game. Morning of the game, I might have a few hits, or I might just have some taps on the outfield.

Then, waiting to bat, you're just trying to weigh up all the information, so you're taking in the surface, the conditions, the opposition and what they're likely to throw at you.

Then put the kettle on, watch the lads go out and do their thing at the top of the order and when it's your time, have a good gauge of where the game's at and what the situation is.

I wish my captaincy was stronger, but I am proud of the impact I've been able to have as a senior player

I probably have loads of regrets, but I try not to hold onto them. I think anyone who sits there and says they wouldn't change anything is a liar.

Of course, you'd go back and do things differently if you had the opportunity to do so. But you also, with the learnings you get from it, the opportunities to get there, I guess it's how you take those difficult times and what you make of them.

You can use them to shape you and help improve and get better, or you can feel sorry about it and let it affect you.

So, I look at elements of my captaincy where I wish I'd been a bit stronger and done things differently, especially towards the back end.

I look at the team we have now and how far it's come in three years, and the impact I've been able to have as a senior player, helping Ben and Brendon create what they've created, it's been awesome to be a part of.

I guess, rather than look at what I could have done differently, I look at what I've got left in front of me and see that as an opportunity to enjoy the latter part of my career and have as much fun as I can.

Sheffield United can turn things around

Will Sheffield Wednesday finish this year? That's the honest truth.

We'll be all right (Sheffield United). It's been an interesting time, getting 92 points, getting to the play-off final. Any other season you'd probably go up automatically and then we find ourselves with a new manager at the start of this year.

We've made a couple of good signings so hopefully things change quite quickly.