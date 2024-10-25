Sri Lanka v West Indies Third ODI Tips: Motie could motor home at 45/1

Sri Lanka v West Indies

Saturday 26th October 10:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Sri Lanka v West Indies Third ODI team news

Sri Lanka have the series in the bag after a second-consecutive successful chase. In another rain-reduced contest West Indies' 189 was never going to be a problem in 44 overs.

Maheesh Theekshana, returned to the line-up, and Wanindu Hasaranga, took three and four wickets respectively. With pacer Asitha Fernando also taking three wickets it would be a surprise if they made any changes. Still, Jeffrey Vandersay coming in for Dunith Wellalage is a possibility. They will no doubt be keen to retain the option to bowl all spin if they wish.

Probable Sri Lanka XI: Madushka, Avishka, Kusal Mendis, Samarawickrama, Asalanka, Liyanage, Kamindu, Wellalage, Hasaranga, Theekshana, Asitha

West Indies will argue they have twice been hampered by a wet ball when trying to defend but their batters just haven't coped well enough against the home team's spin.

There could be changes as a result. Alick Athanazae and Keacy Carty are under pressure for their spots while Shai Hope has been a major disappointment all tour. Evin Lewis and Jewel Andrew could be given a chance.

Possible West indies XI: Lewis, King, Carty, Hope, Andrew, Rutherford, Chase, Shepherd, Motie, Alzarri, Walsh, Seales/Shamar/Forde

Sri Lanka v West Indies Third ODI pitch report

More rain is forecast for game three. The innings runs line market requires 20 overs for bets to stand but shorting the visitors for under 260 looks pretty solid for around, or close to, even money. If you bet the 50-overs par line any loss in overs will void the bet.

There is a significant toss bias for the chaser at more than 60%. A wet ball either through rain or dew is going to make life difficult for the fielding side in the second innings.

Sri Lanka are 1.412/5 for a 3-0 clean sweep with West Indies 3.3512/5, pushed out from 3.1511/5 from game two. We don't expect the market to be bothered about the toss bias.

It is hard not to reckon that the Windies represent a bit of value, so long as they are chasing. There are plenty of factors which could help them reduce the gap. The toss bias is the most obvious. Rain and reduced overs won't do any harm while Sri Lanka may struggle to find similar levels of intensity with the series wrapped.

Recommended Bet Back West Indies batting 2nd EXC 3.35

The tops markets are a question of faith. Do we keep trusting the likes of Carty and Janith Liyanage to top score for West Indies and Sri Lanka respectively. Carty has taken a cut to 9/25.50 from 5/16.00 and that is always tricky to take. Liyanage likewise from 12s to 11/112.00. Both retain value with win rates of 26% and 20% in their last 15 games, however, which is a decent study sample. Hope's blanks throughout the white-ball tour makes one feel he is well overdue. But the 5/23.50 remains too short with a win rate of 27%.

Gudakesh Motie is the one West indies player who is a rick on bat order and ability at a massive 45/146.00. Iit is a price which we have to take. His player performance at overs 41.5 is also generous (1pt per run, 10 per catch, 20 per wkt) at 10/111.91. He has an average career per game make-up of 51.

Motie's unbeaten 50 in game two was pipped for honours by Sherfane Rutherford. But there was also 32 off 15 in the last T20 which caught the eye. He is having an excellent tour.

Recommended Bet Back Keacy Carty top WI bat SBK 9/2

Recommended Bet Back Gudakesh Motie top WI bat SBK 45/1

Recommended Bet Back Gudakesh Motie over 41.5 performance points SBK 10/11

Recommended Bet Back Janith Liyanage top SL bat SBK 11/1

