Choice affair is in prospect

Full team-by-team guide here

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings

Wednesday 10 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings team news

Sunrisers are the holders and boast a balanced squad. The addition of Dawid Malan bolsters their batting while Liam Dawson should be a capable replacement for Roelof van der Merwe, last year's top wicket-taker. Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen are dangerous with bat and ball.

Possible XI: Rossington, Malan, Hermann, Markram, Stubbs, Abell, Jansen, Dawson, Carse, Magala, Baartman

Super Kings could be without Gerald Coetzee who has suffered pelvic inflammation. Essex's Sam Cook should come in to join fellow overseas Moeen Ali.

Possible XI: Du Plessis, Hendricks, Moeen, Du Plooy, Ferreira, Wiese/Galiem, Shepherd, Phangiso, Cook, Burger, Williams

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings pitch report

There were two scores of 160 or more in five matches last season at St George's Park. Three were won by the chaser. We're reluctant to get bogged down in Pro20 data which saw two games a day in February 2022. But if we recall the 2019 Mzansi tournament (yes, there was a another comp), six out of six saw first-innings of more than 160. Three were won by the chaser.

We expect a par line in the mid 160s. Anything higher and we'd be tempted to short Sunrisers against the No 1-ranked bowling unit last term.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings match odds

This looks likely to be a choice affair with both team level-pegging at around the 1.855/6 mark in the build-up.

Despite Sunrisers winning the title, we note the eight-point gap in the standings although the hosts had a superior run rate. Joburg won the corresponding fixture by rolling a sluggish SEC for just 127. They also won the other head-to-head.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings player bets

Value abounds on the player markets. First up Aiden Markram at 10/111.00 for top Sunrisers bowler. He returned 275 of the time last term and his spin is more than handy. The 10/34.33 that he finishes as top bat is also a bet considering he had the same win rate.

For Joburg we're keen to get with Leus Du Ploooy at 11/26.50. Du Plooy had an even money record last term.

Back Aiden Markram top Sunrisers bowler @ 10/111.00 Bet now

Back Aiden Markram top Sunrisers bat @ 10/34.33 Bet now