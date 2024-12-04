South Africa v Sri Lanka Second Test Tips: Bowlers to the fore

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor!

South Africa v Sri Lanka

Thursday 5 December 08.00

TV: live on Sky Sports

South Africa v Sri Lanka First Test team news

South Africa are 1-0 up after handing out a thrashing in the first Test. But their wings have been clipped by injuries to Gerald Coetzee and Wiaan Mulder. Coetzee is out for the entire summer with a groin problem and Mulder the series with a fractured finger.

So they have a decison to make about replacements. It would be a surprise if one slot didn't go to pacer Dane Paterson. The veteran seems ideal for St George's Park, where seam and swing exponents are rewarded. And Paterson is a real cratfsman.

For the the second opening Senuran Muthusamy, a batting all-rounder, or the unheralded 18-year-old fast bowler Kwean Maphaka, with just three first-class games under his belt are in contention. Given South Africa's safety-first appraoch it will probably be the former. Marco Jansen's 11 wickets in game one will give the hosts a sense of security in the pace deprtment.

Probable SA XI: Markram, De Zorzi, Stubbs, Bavuma, Bedingham, Verreynne, Jansen, Muthusamy, Maharaj, Rabada, Paterson

Sri Lanka have durable batters for this type of test. So being bowled out for a record low of 42 in Durban will have hurt. With players of the experience of Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis they should have been bang in the game after their bowlers took 10 home wickets for 191.

Despite the 233-run loss they could remain unchanged. Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Kumara combined well with the ball and there may be a feeling the batters won't let them down so dismally again.

Possible Sri Lanka XI: Karunaratne, Nisssanka, Chandimal, Mathews, Kamindu, Dhananjaya, Kusal, , Jayasuriya, Asitha, Vishwa, Lahiru

South Africa v Sri Lanka Second Test pitch report

After their awful batting effort in Kingsmead there will be plenty looking to take on Sri Lanka runs in the first-innings at a venue where opposition teams have struggled. Here's a sequence of the most recent first-innings scores by tourists: 218-499-154-68-275-205. Sri Lanka were responsible for the 154 and 205. Ordinarily a par line of unders 235-40 may be in the offing but after 42 all out it could be set much lower. The strategy therefore may be to wait for a partnership and then go low.

Of the last seven Tests at Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), six have produced results and four have been won by the side batting first. There is currently no rain forecast but cloud cover will please pacers.

South Africa are 1.392/5 with Sri Lanka 4.1031/10 and the draw 23.022/1. Sri Lanka were as big as 5.04/1 before Durban. How they have shortned after that hammering is anyone's guess.

It is most disappointing and even though we expect them to improve for the run and display some of the gumption and fight shown in recent months, notably in England considering these conditions, they have to be rated as unbackable at the odds.

Kamindu Mendis top scored again for Sri Lanka in the first-innings in Durban. But he needed only 13 for the win. There remain Sri Lanka players with solid win rates in the last two years who may warrant support. Dhananjaya (22%) is given an 15.4% chance at Sportsbook's 11/26.50. Kusal wins at a rate of 20% but is priced at 7/18.00. Given that Kusal is protected from a possible new-ball rout down the order and he is a player of undoubted class, it is fair to reckon he is value. Betfair Exchange have him at [8,20].

Jansen is 23/103.30 for top SA bowler. Kagiso Rabada is 2/13.00 fav. Paterson could have a shout here though having played seven first-class matches at the venue with 31 wickets at 21.22 including two five-fors and an economy of 2.92. He is 9/25.50 in the first dig.