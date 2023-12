Jo'burg pitch could be flat

South Africa v India

Sunday 17 December, 08:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

South Africa v India First ODI team news

South Africa begin the quest to replace Quinton de Kock. Tony de Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks look likely to open here. Hendricks is a known quantity but de Zorzi has played only two ODI. His List A record - a shade under 40 as an average and striking at 83 - suggests a good fit.

South Africa could play two spinners if the pitch turns with Aiden Markram filling in as a sixth option. If it's a pacier pitch Tabraiz Shamsi may step out for Andile Phehlukwayo.

Possible XI: De Zorzi, Hendricks, van der Dussen, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Mulder, Maharaj, Shamsi, Baartman, Williams

India will be led by KL Rahul in the absence of Rohit Sharma. There's no Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami or Ravi Jadeja. Suryakumar Yadav is not involved and Deepak Chahar has withdrawn.

Sai Sudharsan, reprising a domestic role, and Ruturaj Gaikwad could open the batting. Fears about a pricey bowling attack are retained with Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar the pace options.

Possible XI: Sudharsan, Gaikwad, Shreyas, Rahul, Varma, Rinku, Axar, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Mukesh, Chahal/Avesh

South Africa v India First ODI pitch report

Seven of the last 12 at Jo'burg have been won by the chaser but that is a sequence which stretches back 10 years. There has been only one team batting second that has won in the last four. That looks likely due to a flat one. On the last three occasions South Africa have batted first they have made 315 against Australia, 370 against the Dutch and 341 against Pakistan.

Both pace bowling attacks could go round the park so we're keen on runs with no rain forecast. MMore than 312.5 on the par line is a buy.

Back over 312.5 1st inns runs @ 2.001/1 Bet now

South Africa are 2.206/5 with India 1.804/5. We're not convinced there's anything between these teams in terms of ability and would argue that home advantage gives the Saffers the edge.

It could even be argued that with South Africa retaining six of the side that had a decent World Cup campaign and India two, they should be the favourites.

It is possible that the side batting first shortens up. And if that's India we're certainly not averse to the home team chasing something mighty. Around 350-360 would not be beyond them.

Back South Africa @ 2.206/5 Bet now

Heinrich Klaasen wins top SA bat 23% of the time over the last two years, the best rate of any of his team-mates. Sportsbook rate him a 20% chance so we will have to take the 4/15.00. For India, KL Rahul was a nice winner for us in the World Cup final. He wins at 18.3%. Frustratingly, the 9/25.50 offered is bang on.

Back Heinrich Klaasen top SA bat @ 4/15.00 Bet now

