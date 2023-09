Centurion pitch tricky to call

Agar a doubt for Aussies

South Africa v Australia

Friday 15 September, 12:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

South Africa v Australia Fourth ODI team news

South Africa hit back in the nick of time in the series and in the context of World Cup preparation in Potchefstroom. They closed the gap to 2-1 just when a series loss would have had the potential to significantly damage confidence.

It makes a huge difference when their top-order fires. Aiden Markram's century was crucial but just as important was late hitting from Marco Jansen to make sure the platform wasn't wasted. He has to continue to develop in that No 7 role.

It was interesting that they produced a strong bowling performance without Kagiso Rabada or Anrich Nortje.

Probable XI: De Kock, Bavuma, van der Dussen, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Jansen, Magala, Coetzee, Maharaj, Shamsi

It was all going so well for Australia. Cue a collapse against spin, soreness for Ashton Agar and suddenly there are concerns.

Chasing 338 in Potch they were going very well indeed. But Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj combined to squeeze the life out of them. Gerald Coetzee took the plaudits with four wickets but pressure had been built.

Marcus Stoinis' form with the bat contninues to be a significant worry and he could be moved down a spot with Tim David moving up. It might make sense to play Josh Inglis instead of the latter given that he is actually in the World Cup squad.

Possible XI: Warner, Head, M Marsh, Labuschagne, Inglis, Carey, Stoinis, Abbott, Elis, Sangha, Hazlewood

South Africa v Australia Fourth ODI pitch report

South Africa lost two-in-a-row to Bangladesh at Centurion last year. It was notable how in the first game they struggled against spin. That's not great news for Australia given the demons from game three.

Run rates suggest a score batting first of 280 is a minimum. More than 300 has been breached three times in the last seven. Both teams for 275 is 11/102.08 with Sportsbook and it's worth noting that it's won six times in the last 14. No rain is forecast.

South Africa v Australia Fourth ODI match odds

The pefromance in game three was more in keeping with pre-series analysis for South Africa against an Australia team which is shorn of four certain starters in Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

So the 2.3411/8 could prove popular now confidence has been restored. In an ideal world they bat first and that top six fires again. They should at least be capable of making this a choice affair by the break.

Then it's all down to whether Shamsi and Maharaj can repeat their trick.

South Africa v Australia Fourth ODI player bets

Rassie van der Dussen has the best record of the South Africa batters at Centurion in the last five years with a ton and a fifty in four innings. Sportsbook go 3/13.95 which is a point shorter than we'd want given win rates.

David Warner is the most reliable for top-bat for the Aussies after another win. Sportsbook go 13/53.60 and that's well within range for those who bet if the price is out of line with how often he cops.

