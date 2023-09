Pitch could be flat

South Africa v Australia

Thursday 7 September, 12:00

TV: Live on TNTSports

South Africa v Australia team news

After a dismal showing by their reserves against Australia in the T20 series, South Africa are at full-strength. Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje return.

They are heavily reliant on their front six with the bat going big because this is a XI which looks likely to require Aiden Markram as a sixth bowling option. The tail looks long by including Sisanda Magala or Gerald Coetzee.

Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Wayne Parnell are not involved aftre being left out of the World Cup squad.

Possible XI: De Kock, Bavuma, van der Dussen, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Jansen, Magala, Maharaj/Shamsi, Rabada, Nortje

Australia are not at full-strength. They are without skipper Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc. It's the spine of their team.

They've also left out Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tim David and Aaron Hardie from their World Cup squad who may play in this game.

With Smith missing it's possible that David Warner returns to open alongside Travis Head with Mitch Marsh, stand-in skip, batting at No 3.

Possible XI: Warner, Head, M Marsh, Stoinis, Carey, Green, Hardie/David, Abbott, Ellis/Johnson, Hazlewood, Zampa

South Africa v Australia pitch report

We expect a good batting wicket in Bloemfontein. England made 342 earlier this year. Busting 300 should be considered the minimum. The par line is likely to be above that figure, though. South Africa have a slightly better run rate at 5.8 in the last two years batting first, pipping Australia by 0.2. No rain is forecast.

South Africa v Australia match odds

South Africa are 2.305/4. Given the personnel available, Australia appear to be the wrong favourites at 1.774/5. The match odds market has taken its lead from the whitewash by the Aussies in the T20 series.

That's irrelevant as a formguide and the hosts rate as simple, pure value. At the least they trade as favourites batting first. That is also their strongest suit, winning seven from 12 in two years.

Australia prefer to bat second, winning seven of their last nine, however. But it may not be wise to get too caught up in their trends given they're missing key players.

South Africa v Australia player bets

Klaaasen has five wins on the top South Africa bat market in his last 14 so the 13/27.40 offered by Sportsbook is a gift. On win rate versus implied probability it's an edge of a massive 22%. For Australia, Warner has the same record and is 13/53.60. We may wait, though, to see where he bats.

With the ball, Magala actually has the best strike rate of any South Africa in the last two years so the 4/14.80 about top SA bowler looks generous.