Jo'burg surface tricky to call

South Africa v Australia

Sunday 17 September, 09.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

South Africa v Australia Fifth ODI team news

Heinrich Klaasen underlined why he is the best batter in the white-ball game with a blistering 174 from 83 balls as the hosts levelled the series in Centurion. The game was in the balance at that stage with South Africa slightly underwhelming.

It also reinforced South Africa as a team which should look to bat first and use scoreboard pressure. Despite a cosy win doubts remain about how tight they are in the field.

Sisanda Magala may come back into the XI. Lungi Ngidi appeared to be feeling his calf at Centurion but it could have been cramp. If he is fit Gerald Coetzee may step out. Reeza Hendricks came in for Temba Bavuma, who has an abductor strain. Anrich Nortje is out.

Possible XI: De Kock, Bavuma, van der Dussen, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Jansen, Rabada, Maharaj, Ngidi,

Australia have been pegged back to 2-2 and Travis Head has been added to the injury list. He fractured his hand in game four and must now rate as a major doubt for the World Cup.

With Head, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar all on the sidelines and Mitch Marsh unable to bowl it is fair to say that World Cup preparations are in tatters. Then there's Adam Zampa conceding world-record figures with the ball.

Cameron Green is expected to replace Head after he recovered from concussion.

Possible XI: Warner, Green, M Marsh, Labuschagne, Carey, David, Stoinis, Neser, Ellis, Sangha, Hazlewood

South Africa v Australia Fifth ODI pitch report

There have been some surprisingly low scores at Jo'burg in the last five years. Three of the last six first-innings have come under 232. South Africa's 341 versus Pakistan could be an outlier, particular as the 371 against the Dutch is skewed by talent gulf. Runs will be all the rage on the markets after Centurion and if there's an overreaction on the South Africa lines we could be tempted to short 325 or more at a possible 2.206/5.

South Africa v Australia Fifth ODI match odds

South Africa are 2.206/5 with Australia 1.804/5. It is a surprise that this is not a choice affair although a strong case can be made for the Saffers starting as favourites.

As detailed above this is now a proper reserve Australia team and no outfit should be odds-on to beat a close-to-full-strength team on the road without major players.

The toss should be key again. If it goes South Africa's way they will hope for a repeat, batting first and big. At the very least they flip the match odds batting first. A back-to-lay of South Africa for an extra 50% on the original stake if they can get to 1.705/7 is in the strategy.

Back South Africa batting first @ 2.206/5 Bet now

South Africa v Australia Fifth ODI player bets

Klaasen hasn't taken a cut on top bat and is rated at 13/27.40 by Sportsbook for a repeat. The 10/111.00 about the man of the match will also see some business. David Warner has been boosted to 7/24.40 for top Australia bat and that's a good wager on how often he wins. He should be skinnier. There's no price on Green yet but there's a chance Alex Carey, after 99 in game four, is given the opening role alongside Warner. He is 5/15.80.