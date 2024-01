Pretoria outsiders

Centurion wicket true

Pretoria Capitals v Durban Super Giants

Thursday 18 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Pretoria Capitals v Durban Super Giants team news

Pretoria need a win after two defeats. A third would mean they would have to win at least four of their remaining seven to be in play-off contention. Surely it's time to find room for Kyle Verreyenne instead of Colin Ingram? We await fitness news on skip Wayne Parnell

Possible XI: Salt, Jacks, de Bruyn, Rossouw, Verreyenne, Neesham, C Bosch, Viljoen, E Bosch, Rashid, Dupavillon

By contrast Durban have won their first three and with a bonus point already it's conceivable they could just once more and make the last four. Heinrich Klaasen at No 6 is ridiculous depth. Marcus Stoinis may replace Nic Pooran, who is ILT20 bound.

Possible XI: De Kock, Breetzke, Smuts, Mulder, Paul, Klaasen, Stoinis, D Pretorius Maharaj Topley Gleeson

Pretoria Capitals v Durban Super Giants pitch report

Runs at Centurion. Paarl posted 210 and held on by ten against Capitals in the first game there this term. South Africa chased 259 against West Indies in March. And last season's SAT20 saw 200 busted four times in six first-innings. We expect a par line in the late 180s and that may not be big enough.

Pretoria Capitals v Durban Super Giants match odds

The side batting first should be trading at that 1.608/13 region - or shorter - at the break considering how flat it is. If that's Pretoria, there will be some takers of big prices on the Super Giants.

The wicket remains true in the chase and with Capitals going at more than nine an over so far, they could come under pressure.

Pretoria Capitals v Durban Super Giants player bets

Klaasen has a 70% win rate in this competition but the 10/34.33 is hard to stomach when he's been batting at No 6. Keemo Paul, at 14/115.00 and Wiaan Mulder, at 17/29.50, have both batted higher.

Will Jacks deserves faith as his win rate holds up at 13/53.60. He top-scored against DSG last term.

