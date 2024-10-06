Ireland v South Africa Third ODI Tips: Can irish save face?

Ireland v South Africa

Monday 7 October 12:30

TV: live on TNT Sports

Ireland v South Africa Third ODI team news

Ireland have suffered two chastening defeats. There is a school of thought that their playing group is getting a little aged and weary. They have looked short on inspiration for some time now.

A 174-run loss in game two further bolstered views that their batting is struggling. Craig Young won top bats at 100/1101.00 with 29 from No 11.

For the second game running there was no Lorcan Tucker. Apparently he took a blow to the head in the nets and has missed out due to concussion protocols. They really could do with him back. They need to take leggie Gavin Hoey out of the firing line and pick an extra batter.

Ireland possible XI: Balbirnie, Stirling, Campher, Tector, Tucker, Doheny, Dockrell, M Adair, McBrine, Hume, Young

South Africa lost Temba Bavuma to a wrist injury during game two. Given that he didn't come back it would be a surprise if he was risked with the series already won.

Tony de Zorzi would make the most sense in terms of a replacement but Jason Smith will also be in the mix. De Zorzi played in the first game but was dropped.

With the ball Nandre Burger could come in for a title instead of Lungi Ngidi in the interest of freshening things up.

South Africa possible XI: De Zorzi, Rickleton, van der Dussen, Stubbs, Verreynne, Mulder, Phehlukwayo, Fortuin, Baartman, Burger, Williams

Ireland v South Africa Third ODI pitch report

South Africa's 343 was a trend buster in game two. There had been six ODI played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the last five years previously. The takeaway from a stat like that has to be a consideration of a short on Ireland's runs. They have really struggled and there could be cheap lays at 230-250.

Ireland started the series as 4.03/1 shots but have now drifted to 5.509/2 after two heavy defeats. They say doing the same things over and over and expecting a different outcome is the definition of madness so Ireland need to something to change.

The first thing would be to get the opportunity to bat first. And then bat well. It could be that a more worn surface and some element of scoreboard pressure helps bridge the gap.

Secondly, they need to take a 'risk' with their balance. And that means finding an extra room for a batter like Tucker or Neil Rock. That would mean having only six bowling options but seven haven't exactly helped them out so far. A trade to a choice affair could be on if so.

Craig Young is having a good series for Ireland. He took three wickets in game one and then top scored. It might be worth revisiting him for top Irish bowler at 16/54.20. He wins at a rate of 27%. Curtis Campher should have got us a win by now for top bat. He has been cut to [9/2]. That's implied probability of 18%. With a win rate of 23% we have to keep the faith.

