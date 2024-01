Full team-by-team guide here

Durban Super Giants v MI Cape Town

Thursday 11 January, 15:30

Durban Super Giants v MI Cape Town team news

Durban are set up for batting power but they could be pricey with the ball. Nic Pooran may only be available for the first three games. Naveen-ul-Haq and Noor Ahmad are unavailable due to Afghanistan's T20 tour of India.

Possible XI: De Kock, Breetzke, Pooran, Klaasen, Rajapaksa, Mulder, D Pretorius, Maharaj, Topley, Subrayen, Dala

Rashid Khan has been ruled out of the entire tournament so Kieron Pollard is drafted in as skip. Will Jofra Archer be fit? If not, Olly Stone is an option. Dewald Brevis and Kagiso Rabada are the big names domestically.

Possible XI: Brevis, Rickleton, van der Dussen, Roelofsen, Livingstone, Pollard, S Curran, Linde, Archer, Rabada, B Hendricks

Durban Super Giants v MI Cape Town pitch report

We expect runs at Kingsmead. In three of the last six more than 190 was busted in the first-innings. Durban's poor finish last term was due to not recognising they need a crack bowling unit on a flat one. A par line in the mid 170s would be a gift if rain wasn't around. That could bring bowlers into the mix.

Durban are 2.0421/20 with MI Cape Town 1.824/5. As the market settles we would expect to get bigger on Durban.

We have concerns about their bowling and man-for-man, those odds are probably fair.

However we don't rule out Durban flipping those odds with that strong top four going berserk batting first. Adding 50% to the original stake on a lay at around 1.758/11 is a strategy.

We will stick with a strategy of betting batters who are a wrong price on how often they win. Durban's Heinrich Klaasen copped 56% of the time last term so 7/24.50 is good. Likewise Dewald Brevis, who should open at 4/15.00. His win rate was 40%.

