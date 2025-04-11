Saturday's Pakistan Super League Tips: Brilliant Babar to deliver and an 80/1 chance

Zalmi might be early value

Babar has odds-on record for 50

Chase bias in Karachi

Gamble on Motie topping for Sultans at 80/1 81.00

Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Saturday 12 April, 11:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators PSLT20 tips

Zalmi were second in the ladder last season and will be hoping to be as competitive again. They come up against a Quetta team which has had an overhaul with bat and ball. It could be that will be a key factor in the early rounds as they need time to click.

The match odds market cannot make up its mind which is the superior team. But the slightly more settled Zalmi probably have the edge. They are a batting team, reliant on Babar Azam and the fit-again Saim Ayub. In a choice affair Zalmi may rate good value at 1.9420/21.

Where there is uncertainty is with the ball for Zalmi. They have basically started from scratch, brigning in Alzarri Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal (he of the leftfield Bash deal) and Mohammad Ali from Sultans. The latter is a great signing.

Corbin Bosch ditched them for the IPL and they have signed George Linde as a replacement. That may be an upgrade but Hussain Talat is likely to need a good tournament.

Quetta have a strong Kiwi flavour with Finn Allen, Mark Chapman and Kyle Jamieson in the squad. Rilee Rossouw really should lose his spot to Chapman. Faheem Ashraf, one of our favourite players, could be the fulcrum.

Bets wise, Babar has a win rate of 52% on top Zalmi bat in the last two editions. It's an extraordinary hit rate. Sportsbook rate him at 9/43.25. On a Rawalpindi road we do have the chance to forget about his rivals and just bet him for a 50 at 2/13.00. That's won at 54% over the last two years.

For Quetta on players to follow, Mohammad Amir has a 31% win rate on top bowler over the last two years so the 7/24.50 does seem generous. Amir took a while to get going last season, though, and it may be that we keep an eye on him once he has overs under his belt.

Recommended Bet Back Babar Azam to score 50 SBK 2/1

Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans

Saturday 12 April, 16:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans PSLT20 tips

Kings look likely to go off marginal favourites for this contest in Karachi. Home advantage and the David Warner captaincy vibe appear to be in full effect. We will need to be convinced that they should be odds-on to beat the most consistent PSL franchise.

Multan topped the ladder last season but have finished runners-up three years in a row. They just cannot get over the line. Although we don't think this is a vintage squad, it is a bit early to start turning down odds-against.

Sultans could be forgiven for renaming as the Sulkans if they were that way inclined. But each year they dust themselves down and go again.

To be particularly canny, wait until the toss and bet if Sultans are chasing. There's a 59% bias for the team batting second in night games at the venue. If you want to be even smarter, combine that with Kane Williamson in the Kings XI. That is likely to mean they are unbalanced and a bowler short. It is a red alert if Kings think the Kiwi is in their best team.

For runs lines, this hasn't been a ground which has been dominated by the batters. More than 170 in first-innings has been busted ten in the last 19 (two years).

For players, Mohammad Rizwan will be well-backed for top Sultans bat at 2/13.00 but he's now winning at just over 20%. Basically he's a 4/15.00 chance. A cheeky punt on Gudakesh Motie, who has been tried as opener and a No 6 in this format before, is worth an interest. He could be seen as the new Sunil Narine and the Sultans' brains trust, an analyst team which has given them the edge over other teams, will be aware of the option. He's not an 80/181.00 chance on ability, either.

Recommended Bet Back Gudakesh Motioe top Sultans bat SBK 80/1

