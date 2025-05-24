Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars PSL final tips: Flying Lahore may pinch glory

Quetta look to finish job

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

Sunday 24 May, 15.30

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars PSLT20 final tips

Quetta, who eye a second title, thumped Islamabad to go straight to the final with a team effort. Finn Allen, Dinesh Chandimal and Faheem Ashraf all made big contributions with the bat and then Mohammad Amir, Faheem, Mohammad Wasim and Usman Tariq did likewise with the ball. They all took two wickets bar Usman who claimed three.

This side are the epitome of a team. They don't rely on stars and someone always gets the job done. They have won seven straight.

Probable Quetta XI: Shakeel, Allen, Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Avishka, Chandimal, Fahee, Wasim, Amir, Tariq, Abrar

Lahore thumped Islamabad on Friday night and they, too, have shown commendable form winning five from six. They rolled United for just 107, busting a toss bias, after they posted 202.

Rishad Hossain, a late replacement signing, took three for 34 while Shaheen Afridi and Salman Mirza also claimed three. Rishad replaces Sikandar Raza, who may wish he'd have stayed put instead of playing for Zimbabwe in the Test at Trent Bridge. Fakhar Zaman, at the top of the order, is showing consistent hitting form.

Probable Lahore XI: Fakhar, Naeem, Shafique, Kusal Perera, Rajapaksa, Asif, Shakib, Afridi, Rishad, Rauf, , Mirza

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars PSLT20 final pitch report

One would have thought a fresh pitch has been saved for the final. In the last four runscoring has returned to the Gaddafi in line with historic scorecards. It has so often been a road. But previously bowlers were dominating this term with one first-innings under 100 (89) and four at 160 or fewer.

With surfaces up and down Quetta are averaging 166 this term and Lahore 173. And the latter do score more quickly at 9.5 versus 9. The big stat, however, is Quetta's bowling economy which comes in at an incredible 7.5. So we would be tempted on a Lahore short if the par line is in the 190s.

Quetta are 1.875/6 favourites with Lahore 2.0811/10. Given the magnificence of the Quetta bowling those prices appear to be about right.

What is curious, however, is that Lahore have the edge on a number of key metrics, including six hitting, a greater gap between average scores and bowling boundary percentage. One does also wonder whether Lahore, tuned up and buzzing, have the advantage of playing back-to-back while Quetta have to come in cold. Lahore won the one head-to-head this term.

It could be mighty tight. We will, therefore, advise an interest in the trade tie from 50.049/1 to low teens in the last few overs.

Recommended Bet Trade tie from 50.049/1 to EXC 10.0

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSLT20 player bets

Hossain took three wickets when the sides met previously. He is a serious international performer and still flies under the radar. Sportsbook offer 16/54.20 that he wins the top bowler market.

Fakhar has three wins in the last ten for LQ on top bat and is 13/53.60. Quetta have had seven different winners over that period, underlying they are a real team. The consistent Faheem does catch the eye at 14s, though.

