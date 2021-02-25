Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators: Cutting a price not to be missed

Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Friday 26 February, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Zalmi up and down

Zalmi are sizzling thanks to a fantastic chase against Multan Sultans last time out. They made light work of a chase of 194, winning with six balls to spare.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Kamran Akmal were the stars. Kohler-Cadmore whacked 53 from 32 and Akmal 37 from 24. They went round the park somewhat. But you expect that from Zalmi who are likely to veer between the sublime and the ridiculous throughout the tournament. They are inconsistency in team form.

That's proved by the decision to bat Haider Ali, a fine T20 opener, at No 6. He should be opening.

Possible XI Imam, Kamran, Kohler-Cadmore, Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Wahab, Mujeed, Saqib, Imran, Irfan

Quetta without Gayle

Quetta have lost two out of two and we would be surprised if they didn't finish bottom of the pile. They have managed to prove they are unreliable in both major disciplines, which is quite an achievement.

In their first game they managed to post only 121 against Karachi. And then against Lahore Qalandars they proved hopeless in defence, conceding 179 in 18.2 overs.

Their balance is all over the shop and they need to start getting their best XI on the pitch. Tom Banton's horror sequence in the PSL has continued so he needs to go for Cameron Delport. They have a reshuffle on their hands anyway because Chris Gayle's short stint is over and he will be replaced by Faf Du Plessis.

Possible XI Delport, Sarfaraz, Ayub, Du Plessis, Cutting, Nawaz, Azam Khan, Anwar Ali, Shinwari, Hasnain, Mahmood

Pitch report

All six matches so far at the Karachi National Stadium in this PSL have been won by the chaser. So it is now 14 wins in the last 16 for the chaser. Runscoring is getting easier, though. Some big scores have gone up this week. Two in the 190s and one in the 170s. More than 160 has still only been busted seven times in 18.

Easy greens

Zalmi are 1.845/6 with Quetta 2.1211/10. Both teams are on the unreliable side so you would require a head check if you betted pre-toss considering how hard teams batting first have found it.

You may even prefer to wait until the break. A score of more than 160 seems unlikely but with the trend as it is in the last few games, you know you will get chunkier odds on the outsider if its busted. Indeed, neither teams are in the top echelon for bowling ability.

This also means that we should have a good trading game. Regardless of who bats first, we should be able to make greens on both sides with favouritism flip flopping.

Tops value

Du Plessis is installed as favourite for top Quetta bat at 13/5. The price that interests us is the 9/2 about Delport. If Banton is axed doesn't he open the batting? We're also keen on the 19/1 that is offered about Ben Cutting. That's a price we advise taking throughout the tournament because of the possibility of promotion.

For Zalmi, Sherfane Rutherford is underrated at 12/1. Sportsbook have Haider at 7/2, keeping him on side in case he returns to his rightful opening berth.

Sportsbook go 10/11 that Banton goes under 20.5. He's had such a poor time in this tournament (this season and last) that going short would have been a winner seven times out of nine.



