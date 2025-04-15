Pakistan Super League Tips Matches Six and Seven: Keep hitting the sixes line

Kings lay down a marker

Warner a reliable top bat bet

Beware toss bias in Karachi

Sixes too short in 'Pindi

Don't miss the PSL team guide HERE

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

Tuesday 15 April, 16:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars PSLT20 tips

Karachi Kings, fancied on the tournament outright this season, produced a statement win in their first game when they chased 235 against Multan Sultans. James Vince produced a brilliant century and Khushdil a late, brutal cameo to get the job done.

Kings, led by David Warner, will feel like a million bucks and may well go on to stake a significant claim to the title. Warner has a habit of bringing a team together and getting the best out of them. He took Sydney Thunder close to the Bash title and this team may have fewer limitations.

Here they face a Qalandars side who rely on talismen. Last time out one of them fired to get them the win against Gladiators. Fakhar Zaman sets the tone and if he gets them off to a fast start they are dangerous. But we're not mad keen on Daryl Mitchell making this XI. Likewise Shaheen Afridi at No 7. Afridi, the skipper, really fancies himself as a hitter. The reality is that's he not up to it and Rishad Hossain should be going in ahead of him.

At 1.865/6 favourites Kings aren't the worst bet in the world because we still need more evidence that Lahore are not a flaky outfit. We are waiting to see efficiency and steel from them. There is almost a 60% bias for the chaser at Karachi in night games so keep the toss onside of taking the short odds.

Other potential bets include Warner at 13/53.60 for top KK bat. He's not the quickest these days but a more circumspect appraoch has not hindered his reliability. We're also keen on overs Karachi runs at 186.5. This is a bit of a gamble because the wicket hasn't been that flat historically but it sure did look it in the last game.

Recommended Bet Back Karachi to score over 186.5 runs SBK 5/6

Recommended Bet Back David Warner top Kings bat SBK 13/5

Islamabad United v Multan Sultans

Wednesday 16 April, 16:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Islamabad United v Multan Sultans PSLT20 tips

Champions United are two from two and boy, do they look a strong outfit. They have bullied Peshawar Zalmi, beating them by 102 runs, and Lahore, despatching them by eight wickets, to fo firmly assert themselves as the team to beat.

The bad news for their rivals is that they could yet get stronger. They haven't picked their best XI yet. That would surely include at least one of Matt Short or Alex Carey, who stands in until Rassie van der Dussen is ready to play. Andrie Gous opened with Sahibzada Farhan last time out and surely one of those two Aussies gets a chance.

Farhan smashed a ton against Zalmi and he wouldn't even have been on the radar for most punters as to why United were so dangerous. The market is well aware now with prices as short as 1.715/7 for another success in Rawalpindi.

We do need to be alive to the possibility of a drift on United's price if they don't bat first. The Rawalpindi surface is so flat that more than 200 is an absolute must. That means we could get bigger odds at the break on United. Or it opens up the possibility on a trade on Multan to favourite status at around 1.705/7. In all PSL since 2023 (22 matches), more than 220 has been breached in the first dig six times and more than 200 12 times.

With no par lines or Sportsbook specials yet to work with we will hit the overs sixes line at 15.5 for 4/51.80. That wager has won 15 times out of the last 22. It should be much higher.

Recommended Bet Back over 15.5 sixes SBK 4/5

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!