Pakistan Super League Tips Matches 29 and 30: Rassie right on time for top-bat win

Rawalpindi requires 200 up front

Zalmi and LQ need the win

United a disaster class

Van der Dussen the bet at 16/5 4.20

Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi

Sunday 18 May, 16:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Lahore must win to make the play-offs and they have worked hard to make sure that Sikandar Raza is part of their XI before departing for Zimbabwe's Test against England.

They have lost David Wiese and Sam Billings so they have added Shakib-al-Hasan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Those two signings don't inspire. Punters have often found them to be flaky, unreliable performers.

Zalmi also need the win. and a big one at that. They could squeeze into the top four if Islamabad United were to suffer defeat by Karachi Kings. The seven-wicket hammering they dished out in the earlier head-to-head with 20 balls to spare may need to be improved on. We're not sure why LQ are so highly-rated for this one at 1.645/8 and it would seem an obvious trade for Zalmi to come short if they bat first.

Despite a 49-ball 94 from Babar Azam, Zalmi lost to Kings last time out in a chase of 238. They managed 214 for five. It is fair to say that the Rawalpindi surface, for every team bar Multan, is producing runs. More than 200 is an absolute must batting first. Seven of the nine first-innings have busted 200 or more, including four of more than 220. Zalmi runs at 184.5 look cheap with Sportsbook at 5/61.84.

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

Monday 19 May, 116:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Islamabad United's performances in this PSL season should be a lesson to all franchises around the world who start off strong and then reckon they can play fast and loose with rhythm, player roles and confidence. United won five in a row and were cruising to a top-two finish.

They then reckoned they could "experiment", according to Shadab Khan, with different combinations instead of knuckling down, winning two more matches which would have been enough for an easier route to the final. The result was a disastrous five straight losses and they might not even qualify for the play-offs with another insipid display.

The suspension has meant they had to re-join their roster. It could be a blessing. Rassie van der Dussen is now available and has joined up with the squad. Alex Hales, Tymal Mills and James Neesham also join.

We have been waiting for van der Dussen. The South African has a win rate of 46% on top bat from his last 14 matches in this tournament. With Sportsbook offering 16/54.20 we have to get involved.

Recommended Bet Back Rassie van der Dussen top Utd bat SBK 16/5

