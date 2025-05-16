Pakistan Super League Tips Matches 28 and 29: Straight back to runs bets

Rawalpindi runfests likely again

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

Saturday 17 May, 16:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Kings are set up well for what will now be a sprint to the finish line following the postponement of the competition due to Indo-Pak aggressions. For a start, David Warner, their inspirational skip, will lead.

Mohammad Nabi, James Vince and Tim Seifert have also returned. Best yet is the news that Kane Williamson is not coming back, removing any temptation to pick the snail to slow a tricky chase. His replacement is Scotland's George Munsey. Zalmi have lost Mitchell Owen, Nahid Rana and Alzarri Joseph. But Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood and Bash hitter Max Bryant are available.

Both Kings and Zalmi have two games left to make the top four. One win could do it for Kings while Zalmi will book their spot if they beat Lahore in their final match.

This contest takes place on the road that is Rawalpindi. Six of the seven first-innings have busted 200 or more, including three of more than 220. Relying on runs is far from a bad betting strategy. The par line at overs 202.5 has won five times.

With batting first the way to go (five wins), it would stand to reason to expect the team doing so to be short odds at the break. Zalmi could well be a trade from the high point of 2.0811/10, then.

Sportsbook's 17.5 sixes line has been a winner for overs players in 11 of the last 25 so even money doesn't appeal. Fourteen wins at over 31.5 fours at 5/61.84 may be the better option. With a flat surface expected, Warner should be good for a score and he is due to go well. Sportsbook offer over 25.5 runs at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back over 31.5 fours SBK 5/6

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

Sunday 18 May, 11:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Multan Sultan's hopes of a play-off were ended before the tournament suspension so here they play for nothing but pride. Quetta, no better than 1.674/6, are guaranteed a top-two finish so this has a dead-rubber feel.

It may be a good opportunity, though, for Quetta to find their feet again as Kusal Mendis and Mark Chapman have decided not to return to finish the season. New recruits Dinesh Chandimal, Gulbadin Naib and Avishka Fernando will be grateful for the chance to get used to conditions.

Perhaps not surprisingly none of Multan's overseas players have decided to come back. But they have had to sign new options as per league rules which demand three overseas per game. Josh Brown, the Aussie batter, spinner Peter Hatzoglou and Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka come in. Another batter is supposed to be on the way.

Regardless, we have little faith in Multan's batting doing the business even in 'Pindi so focus on on Quetta's hitters. Opener Finn Allen catches the eye for a top-bat success at 7/24.50.

In terms of match odds, Multan are a risky back-to-lay because of poor batting but the toss bias and flat wicket should suggest event they can get their odds down so beware that a trade could work out.

