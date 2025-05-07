Pakistan Super League Tips Matches 26 and 27: Runs back on in Rawalpindi
Ed Hawkins previews Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings from Rawalpindi...
Rawalpindi runfests likely
Ground form has held
United losing their way
Sxies quote low for Zalmi-kings
Warner due a score
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators
Wednesday 7 May, 16:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators PSLT20 tips
The PSL returns to Rawalpindi where, blessedly, ground form had held nicely for punters unlike the dung heap that was the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In five of the six first-innings more than 200 was breached. No match since April 19 should have given the square time to recover and we are not worried about used surfaces.
With it being such a good batting surface there is no surprise that five of those games were also won by the team batting first. They fit with the runmaking so more than 200 would have to be a minimum. Lahore were the odd side out in the first match returning a pathetic 139 and losing by eight wickets against United.
United are a different side now. Their confidence is through the floor and as these pages predicted, the wobble is very much on. Five straight wins have given way to three straight losses. Alarm bells were ringing when Shadab Khan was boasting about the opportunity to experiment.
A top-two finish is now in danger and they are suddenly in a panic. The mucking about they have indulged in has affected rhythm and player roles. And they are struggling to turn back on the tap. It happens so often to teams in franchise leagues who think they have it cracked.
Quetta have been the beneficiary and they are one point ahead of United at the top of the table. Their form is opposite, winning four out of five with a washout the odd one out. We expect the 1.9110/11 to hold if they bat first and by the break they should be in a position to extend their lead.
Sportsbook offer over 16.5 sixes at 5/61.84. That has been a winner in ten of the last 19. Over 30.5 fours is available at 4/51.80 and that has won 12 times in the study period. If we're right about this being a flat one, United's runs are available at over 179.5 at 5/61.84. That looks attractive because they posted 243 on this ground against Zalmi and 202 against Multan.
Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
Thursday 8 May, 16:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings PSLT20 Tips
Karachi Kings are short favourites for this one at 1.855/6 but we would only be interested in getting with them if they had the comfort rug bating first on that Rawalpindi road as discussed above.
There's not a huge difference between these sides with both hitting form at the right time. They have each won their last two. When they met in the head-to-head, Zalmi got close to defending 148 with Kings scraping home by two wickets.
David Warner top scored for Kings in that match and it proved to be match-winning. He is coming back into the win zone for top Kings bat and we note the 11/43.75 offered by Sportsbook.
It is a rule, however, that on flat batting wickets we prefer milestone or runs plays. It takes team-mates out of the equation when a high score might not be enough. He is 5/61.84 to go over 25.5.
Interestingly, the sixes line is very low for this one at overs 13.5 at 8/111.73. Match fours are higher at 33.5. It is perhaps true that neither side are stacked with muscle-bound players but the Lahore form has made individual teams difficult to judge from minefield to road.
