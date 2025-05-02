Pakistan Super League Tips Matches 22 and 24: United might begin to wobble

Lahore ground not good for chaser

Extreme unders batting second

Zalmi have skills to defend

Keep hitting big top bats

United line-up not that impressive

Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United

Friday 2 May, 16:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Islamabad United suffered their first defeat of the campaign on Wednesday when they were thumped by Lahore Qalandars. They remain top of the table with five wins from six but alarm bells are likely to be ringing in the ears of their title backers.

As these pages have stated before 'we didn't sign up for this'. Rassie van der Dussen has not turned up to fire their batting and his supposed replacement Alex Carey didn't either. Matt Short then pulled out with injury.

It leaves an XI which doesn't look as superior to the rest as we thought. This isn't unusual, of course, in franchise cricket but it is important to react. For example, we thought one of those three would be opening for the majority. Instead, it's Andries Gous. It has been confirmed that Van der Dussen will not play at all with Kyle Mayers signed as a replacement. Again, that's not a capture that appeals.

The wobble could well be on, particularly with the Lahore surface a leveller. That could be the understatement of the year. It's a dreadful pitch considering that it used to be full of runs for batters. So far we have seen all-out scores of 117, 129, 142, 114, 89 and 121.

It is probably beneficial to bat first. Chasing seems to be fraught and it could be the wicket gets slower and lower in the second innings, bringing in a strategy of hitting the lay button on innings runs at 130 and 140 cheaply. Zalmi, then, represent value for the win batting first at 2.206/5.

They are set up to land decent first-innings totals with Babar Azam and Saim Ayub paired up top. They aren't pulling up trees in the engine room but in Abdul Samad and Mitch Owen have the late finishing capability.

Last time out they were beaten by Quetta but the game before they did down Lahore so there is evidence of some mettle there. Indeed, Samad has been a top-bat fancy of ours at 11/112.00. At No 6 last time, we expect to go in again.

For United, we wagered Imad Wasim for top bat against Lahore at a massive 80s and it was there for him to take the win. It was a price that was obviously gambled as he is now 14s. He will likely bat at No 8 and that might not be value anymore. Jason Hodler has been batting ahead of him and is eyecatching at 30s.

Recommended Bet Back Zalmi batting first EXC 2.20

Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings

Sunday 4 May, 16:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Lahore look set to go off at around 1.804/5 favourites playing Kings at the 2.206/5 mark. We would immediately argue that is a jolly to take on with our perceived toss bias against them.

We of course wait to see what happens in the Friday clash (Islamabad also play Saturday in game 23) but we have a bet on Kings batting first lined up. Lahore have been impressive and are second to United just a point behind but Kings have four wins in seven. They are searching for back-to-back successes.

This could be their time if the flip goes their way. Last time out Kings eliminated Multan with a powerful performance. They posted 204 and then rolled Sultans for 114.

Hasan Ali was another of our big-priced top bat bets slashed for no reason. He was 70s against Multan, didn't play and is now 30s.

Keep the tie on side. This is a strategy which is likely to be repeated on this type of surface because it narrows the gap between teams. Remember, we're trading from 50.049/1 on the Exchange to low teens in late, late shows. A back-to-lay is going to give a healthy profit.

