Pakistan Super League Tips Matches 18 and 19: Imad a must bet at massive 80s

Lahore ground form is a puzzle

Chris Jordan a bet at 33s

Reliable Shoaib Malik worth a wager at 5/1 6.00

And have a dabble on unimssable Imad at 80s

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans

Tuesday 29 April, 16:00

Quetta are 1.824/5 favourites to beat Multan. This must be a first since powerbases were established in PSL. Quetta have been one of the weakest over the last five years and Sultans the strongest.

The reason for the pricing is the dreadful form of the Sultans, runners-up for the last three seasons and league ladder dominators. They have won once in six with the fear that consistent failure at the last hurdle taking a heavy toll psychologically finally being realised.

As for Quetta, they are three from five. Two have come in a row and last time out they duffed up Zalmi by 64 runs. We are yet to be convinced, however, about their potential. Both successes came in Lahore, which has proved to be a poor batting wicket (certainly in comparison to the past) with the toss potentially increasingly important. Batting first looks likely to be the way to go with the surface slowing down.

With this also taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium, it could be that Sultans are the wager with the flip in their favour. We should be able to get around the 2.1211/10 mark and do not expect any shift in odds post-toss.

The runs lines are all over the sop at unders 168.5 and overs mid 190s. The fact the surface has completely changed in nature from road to minefield has been something of a disaster for punters who need a status quo in these franchise leagues. We just can't be sure of what we're going to get and it is hateful. So far there have been first-innings scores of 129, 142, 185 and 178.

There is plenty of churn in teams as well. Players are in and out with no reporting on injuries/availability which can impact the rhythm of top-bat and -bowler wagers. Chris Jordan was a fancy for the defeat by Lahore for Sultans but was suddenly out of the side having batted at No 6 previously. Sportsbook go 35/136.00 and for consistency we need to keep the faith. A low total and high batting order position (hopefully) make it value. Sure, Mohammad Rizwan is superbly reliable but we've got to recognise value when we see it.

For Quetta, Shoaib Malik was playing. And then he wasn't. The 5/16.00 about him top scoring will always be of interest on a surface which keeps bowlers keen. He could well win this with a 30 or 40.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Jordan top Sultans bat SBK 35/1

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

Wednesday 30 April, 16:00

One strategy yet to be discussed (or repeated) for PSL this season is the tie trade. It is an option discussed consistently in relation to IPL but it is worth mentioning here, particularly for two well-matched sides on a possible slow surface.

The tie is currently at 50.049/1, standard price for franchise leagues. We're looking for a back-to-lay with a late, last-gasp finish. Or, to put it another way, can the chaser still be in the game in the last couple of overs. From the high pre-toss price point we're looking for early teens to hit the lay button. This is a good pointer for the rest of the season.

As for the match odds, we're keen on Lahore at odds-against. Islamabad have won five out of five and are the headline tip to reach the final. But it's not the XI we expected to be betting on. There's still no Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short hasn't - and won't - play a game while replacement Alex Carey also failed to make an appearance.

The standout price, though, is Imad Wasim for top United bat at a monumental 80/181.00. Imad has been a regular winner down the years in this tournament. He is a proper batter priced as a bowler who can throw the bat. It is true that United have underused his batting this season but no-one would be surprised if he was suddenly promoted.

Recommended Bet Back Imad Wasim top United bat SBK 80/1

